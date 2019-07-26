As Arch Cap Group LTD (ACGL) Stock Value Rose, Fpr Partners Decreased Its Holding by $2.04 Million; As Huttig Bldg Prods (HBP) Market Value Declined, Mill Road Capital Management Lifted Stake

Mill Road Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Huttig Bldg Prods Inc (HBP) by 30.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mill Road Capital Management Llc bought 395,699 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.25% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.69M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.67M, up from 1.29M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mill Road Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Huttig Bldg Prods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.54 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.59% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $2.77. About 3,368 shares traded. Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP) has declined 47.64% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HBP News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Huttig Building Products Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HBP); 05/03/2018 – HUTTIG BUILDING PRODUCTS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS FROM CONT OPS $0.36; 05/03/2018 – HUTTIG BUILDING PRODUCTS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.39; 05/03/2018 Huttig Building Products 4Q Loss/Shr 39c; 30/04/2018 – Huttig Building Products 1Q Loss/Shr 2c

Fpr Partners Llc decreased its stake in Arch Cap Group Ltd (ACGL) by 0.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fpr Partners Llc sold 63,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.51% with the market. The hedge fund held 17.54M shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $566.90M, down from 17.60 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fpr Partners Llc who had been investing in Arch Cap Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $38. About 395,676 shares traded. Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) has risen 28.99% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.56% the S&P500. Some Historical ACGL News: 09/03/2018 – ACGL, ADSW to Trade, VNRX to Price: Equity Capital Markets; 14/05/2018 – Arch Capital Group Ltd. Names François Morin as Chief Financial Officer, Effective May 25; 01/05/2018 – ARCH CAPITAL 1Q OPER EPS $1.69, EST. $1.54; 13/03/2018 – ARCH CAPITAL TO TAKE PART IN FREDDIE MAC MORTGAGE PILOT PROGRAM

Since March 8, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $80,569 activity. Glass Donald L had bought 5,000 shares worth $11,550.

