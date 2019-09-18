As Arch Cap Group LTD (ACGL) Stock Rose, Pictet Asset Management LTD Raised Its Stake; Southwest Airls Co (LUV) Holder Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc Has Lowered Its Stake by $19.69 Million as Valuation Declined

Pictet Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Arch Cap Group Ltd (ACGL) by 7.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet Asset Management Ltd bought 11,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.30% . The institutional investor held 167,224 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.20 million, up from 155,924 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Arch Cap Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $40.74. About 1.06M shares traded. Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) has risen 27.52% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ACGL News: 14/05/2018 – Arch Capital Group Ltd. Names François Morin Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; 05/03/2018 Arch Capital Trading Activity Jumps to Almost Six Times Average; 09/03/2018 – ACGL, ADSW to Trade, VNRX to Price: Equity Capital Markets; 23/04/2018 – ARCH CREDIT RISK IN UNDERWRITING SERVICES PACT W/MUNICH RE; 01/05/2018 – Arch Capital 1Q EPS 99c; 09/03/2018 – Arch Capital Public Offering Price Is $88.55 a for an Aggregate Public Offering Price of $502.45M; 14/05/2018 – Arch Capital Group Ltd. Names François Morin Executive Vice President And Chief Financial Officer; 09/03/2018 – ARCH CAPITAL GROUP – PUBLIC OFFERING PRICE IS $88.55 PER COMMON SHARE FOR AGGREGATE PUBLIC OFFERING PRICE OF $502.5 MLN; 09/03/2018 – ARCH CAPITAL GROUP REPORTS PRICING OF SECONDARY OFFERING OF; 14/05/2018 – AIG – LYONS IS REJOINING AIG FROM ARCH CAPITAL GROUP LTD

Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc decreased its stake in Southwest Airls Co (LUV) by 97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc sold 393,718 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The institutional investor held 12,187 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $619,000, down from 405,905 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc who had been investing in Southwest Airls Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $56.17. About 1.74 million shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 11.00% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 17/04/2018 – Southwest Plane Flying From New York to Dallas Forced to Make Emergency Landing in Philadelphia Tuesday; 06/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines March Load Factor 85.1%; 06/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO – AVAILABLE SEAT MILES (ASMS) INCREASED 2.4 PERCENT TO 13.8 BLN IN MARCH 2018; 19/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Financial Results on April 26, 2018; 20/04/2018 – The manufacturer of the Southwest plane’s engine that exploded is about to recommend more inspections; 18/04/2018 – CFM Intl deploying some 40 technicians to assist Southwest in engine inspections; 26/04/2018 – Southwest CEO: No Fatigue, Cracks Found in Initial Engine Inspections; 17/04/2018 – Fox News: BREAKING: One person dead after Southwest Airlines plane engine explosion, officials sa; 16/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIR CEO COMMENTS AHEAD OF ANNUAL SHAREHOLDER MEETING; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIR: 2ND QTR UNIT REVENUE WILL BE BOTTOM FOR THE YR

More notable recent Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Consider Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Southwest looking to share Boeing 737 Max reimbursement payment with employees – Dallas Business Journal” published on September 09, 2019, Fool.com published: “Warren Buffett’s Most Baffling Stock Holdings – The Motley Fool” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “When Should You Buy Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Southwest Airlines Looks Promising At The Current Price – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Analysts await Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.07 EPS, down 0.93% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.08 per share. LUV’s profit will be $575.10 million for 13.12 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Southwest Airlines Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.90% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.20, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 35 investors sold LUV shares while 240 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 418.93 million shares or 3.06% less from 432.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Boston Common Asset Limited Liability Corp, Massachusetts-based fund reported 85,750 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Co reported 65,165 shares. Bartlett & Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Goldman Sachs, New York-based fund reported 3.48M shares. 16,400 were reported by Haverford Service Inc. Paragon Mngmt Ltd owns 500 shares. Los Angeles Capital And Equity Rech accumulated 5,191 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd owns 244,868 shares. Bb&T Corporation accumulated 5,490 shares. Cypress Capital Grp Incorporated owns 8,734 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership owns 7,213 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Field Main Financial Bank owns 750 shares. Financial Counselors reported 22,068 shares. New York-based State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.08% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas holds 569,971 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio.

Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc, which manages about $547.89M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 22,742 shares to 69,021 shares, valued at $7.72 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 18,849 shares in the quarter, for a total of 186,455 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Pictet Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $46.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 14,423 shares to 398,949 shares, valued at $69.65M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard World Fds (VHT) by 9,685 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,085 shares, and cut its stake in Discover Finl Svcs (NYSE:DFS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.36 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 23 investors sold ACGL shares while 89 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 318.47 million shares or 0.43% less from 319.85 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hall Kathryn A reported 3.07% stake. Gotham Asset Limited Co stated it has 11,478 shares. Huntington National Bank & Trust accumulated 0% or 1,200 shares. Brandywine Global Invest Mgmt Ltd reported 0.08% stake. Geode Capital Management Limited Company owns 4.51M shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Glob Endowment Mgmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.05% in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL). San Francisco Sentry Inv Group Incorporated (Ca) reported 107 shares. Cambiar Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 154,516 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas holds 0% or 2.26M shares in its portfolio. Moreover, State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has 0.05% invested in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL). Moreover, Panagora Asset Mngmt has 0.08% invested in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL). State Common Retirement Fund owns 1.10M shares. New York-based Northstar Grp has invested 1.51% in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL). 87,661 were reported by Eagle Asset. Lord Abbett & Communication Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.06% or 477,915 shares.