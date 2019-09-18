As Arch Cap Group LTD (ACGL) Stock Rose, Holder University Of Notre Dame Du Lac Decreased Position; Portland Investment Counsel Increases Position in Carnival (CCL)

University Of Notre Dame Du Lac decreased its stake in Arch Cap Group Ltd (ACGL) by 2.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac sold 9,971 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.30% . The institutional investor held 462,229 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.14M, down from 472,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac who had been investing in Arch Cap Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $40.52. About 860,837 shares traded. Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) has risen 27.52% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ACGL News: 14/05/2018 – Arch Capital Group Ltd. Names François Morin Executive Vice President And Chief Financial Officer; 13/03/2018 – Arch Capital Group Ltd. Confirms Participation in Freddie Mac’s New Mortgage Pilot Program; 05/03/2018 Arch Capital Trading Activity Jumps to Almost Six Times Average; 09/03/2018 – ARCH CAPITAL GROUP – PUBLIC OFFERING PRICE IS $88.55 PER COMMON SHARE FOR AGGREGATE PUBLIC OFFERING PRICE OF $502.5 MLN; 13/03/2018 – Arch Capital Group Ltd. Confirms Participation in Freddie Mac’s New Mortgage Pilot Program; 24/04/2018 – ARCH REINSURANCE IN REINSURANCE TRANSACTION WITH CATALINA; 01/05/2018 – Arch Capital 1Q Operating Income $1.69/Share; 01/05/2018 – ARCH CAPITAL 1Q BOOK VALUE/SHR $61.24, EST. $62.36; 14/05/2018 – AIG – LYONS IS REJOINING AIG FROM ARCH CAPITAL GROUP LTD; 12/03/2018 – Arch Capital Trading Activity Rises to More Than Triple Average

Portland Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Carnival Corp (CCL) by 41.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portland Investment Counsel Inc bought 24,256 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% . The institutional investor held 82,959 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.86 million, up from 58,703 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Carnival Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $48.78. About 1.14M shares traded. Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 11/04/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO 50C FROM 45C, EST. 45C; 17/05/2018 – Princess Cruises Reveals 2019-2020 Panama Canal ltineraries; 14/03/2018 – MGM Resorts Appoints Carnival Corp Executive Jan Swartz to Boar; 11/04/2018 – Carnival Expects $6B Cash From Operations in 2018; 07/05/2018 – This $1 billion cruise ship with a race track hopes to dethrone Carnival and Royal Caribbean; 12/03/2018 – Holland America Line Premieres ‘Planet Earth Il in Concert’ Featuring Breathtaking Footage and Live Music in Partnership with BBC Earth; 18/04/2018 – Holland America Line Celebrates 145th Anniversary April 18; 12/03/2018 – Wake Forest: Carnival for the Kids; 05/03/2018 – Holland America Line’s World-Renowned Culinary Council Takes on a New Focus That Taps into the Expertise of its Seven Celebrity Chefs; 26/04/2018 – St. Croix Source: Viya Announces Carnival Closings

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.38, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 47 investors sold CCL shares while 212 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 384.78 million shares or 1.12% more from 380.52 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Veritable Limited Partnership stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Tiverton Asset Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.04% or 21,435 shares. Amica Retiree Tru owns 888 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. 47,260 are held by Burney. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.03% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Greenleaf Tru stated it has 13,686 shares. Renaissance Techs Ltd holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) for 507,900 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.06% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 75,217 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Lsv Asset Management holds 0% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) for 36,500 shares. Strs Ohio invested in 219,334 shares or 0.05% of the stock. 97,527 are owned by Jefferies Group Limited Liability Co. Private Asset owns 17,116 shares. 97,855 were accumulated by Stralem. Fincl Bank Of Nova Scotia stated it has 0.03% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL).

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.93 million activity. Another trade for 20,000 shares valued at $930,000 was made by WEISENBURGER RANDALL J on Wednesday, July 3.

Portland Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $193.41 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brookfield Infrast Partners (NYSE:BIP) by 8,951 shares to 86,084 shares, valued at $3.71 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 9,293 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 64,953 shares, and cut its stake in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK).

Analysts await Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.67 earnings per share, up 13.56% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.59 per share. ACGL’s profit will be $271.34 million for 15.12 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual earnings per share reported by Arch Capital Group Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.99% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.36 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 23 investors sold ACGL shares while 89 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 318.47 million shares or 0.43% less from 319.85 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) for 106,026 shares. D E Shaw & has invested 0.07% in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL). Monarch Prtn Asset Management Limited Company holds 63,980 shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. Tci Wealth reported 349 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Wells Fargo And Mn accumulated 9.17 million shares. Us Bank De accumulated 40,761 shares. Bluemar Limited Liability Co has 0.68% invested in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) for 62,513 shares. Financial Advantage Inc, a Maryland-based fund reported 118,953 shares. Css Ltd Company Il holds 0.01% or 3,400 shares in its portfolio. Shell Asset Mgmt reported 198,952 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. The New York-based Northstar Grp has invested 1.51% in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL). Trexquant Invest LP has invested 0.15% in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL). 120,453 are held by Nomura Asset Mngmt. Schroder Inv Group Inc has 141,146 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Services Automobile Association owns 202,904 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

