As Arch Cap Group LTD (ACGL) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Pinnacle Advisory Group Trimmed Stake by $656,288; Oarsman Capital Upped Its Position in Quad/Graphics (QUAD) by $353,639

Oarsman Capital Inc increased its stake in Quad/Graphics Inc. (QUAD) by 21.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oarsman Capital Inc bought 32,149 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.63% . The institutional investor held 184,629 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.20M, up from 152,480 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc who had been investing in Quad/Graphics Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $587.00M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $11.39. About 1.25 million shares traded or 97.74% up from the average. Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) has declined 44.01% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.01% the S&P500.

Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc decreased its stake in Arch Cap Group Ltd (ACGL) by 3.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc sold 20,509 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.30% . The institutional investor held 569,645 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.41M, down from 590,154 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc who had been investing in Arch Cap Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $38.72. About 733,047 shares traded. Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) has risen 27.52% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ACGL News: 01/05/2018 – Arch Capital 1Q Operating Income $1.69/Share; 09/03/2018 – ACGL, ADSW to Trade, VNRX to Price: Equity Capital Markets; 23/04/2018 – ARCH CREDIT RISK IN UNDERWRITING SERVICES PACT W/MUNICH RE; 13/03/2018 – Arch Capital Group Ltd. Confirms Participation in Freddie Mac’s New Mortgage Pilot Program; 23/04/2018 – EON: Arch Credit Risk Services Inc. Enters Multi-Year Underwriting Services Agreement with Munich Re; 14/05/2018 – ARCH CAPITAL GROUP NAMES FRANÇOIS MORIN EVP & CFO; 14/05/2018 – AIG – LYONS IS REJOINING AIG FROM ARCH CAPITAL GROUP LTD; 01/05/2018 – ARCH CAPITAL 1Q BOOK VALUE/SHR $61.24, EST. $62.36; 09/03/2018 – Arch Capital Public Offering Price Is $88.55 a for an Aggregate Public Offering Price of $502.45M; 22/03/2018 – ARCH CAPITAL GROUP LTD ACGL.O : KBW RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.71, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold ACGL shares while 89 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 319.85 million shares or 0.99% more from 316.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Franklin Res has 2.23 million shares. Citadel Advsrs Lc accumulated 474,667 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Cambridge Investment has 0% invested in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL). Raymond James Financial Services Advsrs Inc has 0.01% invested in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL). Raymond James Associate has 0.01% invested in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL). California Public Employees Retirement Sys invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL). Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Liability Com reported 99 shares stake. Stevens Mgmt LP owns 45,384 shares. Bridges Invest Mgmt invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL). Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.01% or 146,986 shares in its portfolio. Brandywine Glob Investment Mngmt Lc holds 369 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Blackrock Inc holds 0.04% or 28.88M shares. Optimum Inv Advsrs stated it has 0.01% in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL). Aperio Gru Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.06% in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL). 155,924 are held by Pictet Asset Mngmt Ltd.

Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc, which manages about $1.22 billion and $1.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Inc (EZU) by 547,069 shares to 1.61M shares, valued at $62.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IEF) by 4,071 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.77 million shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Inc (IEMG).

Oarsman Capital Inc, which manages about $244.14M and $210.52M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large (SCHG) by 14,652 shares to 7,189 shares, valued at $571,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) by 49,442 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 175,524 shares, and cut its stake in Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.12, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 18 investors sold QUAD shares while 38 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 29.33 million shares or 1.75% more from 28.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement reported 34,775 shares stake. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 11,431 shares. State Street Corp reported 825,593 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Brown Advisory has invested 0% in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). State Bank Of America De has 0% invested in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). Rhumbline Advisers owns 45,952 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Shell Asset reported 42,127 shares. Jane Street Gru Ltd Com holds 0% or 12,008 shares. 43,726 were reported by Gotham Asset Mgmt Lc. D E Shaw & owns 0% invested in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) for 92,420 shares. Connecticut-based Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability has invested 0.02% in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio owns 28,658 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Lc has invested 0.07% in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). Aqr Cap Mgmt Llc holds 0% or 65,659 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt accumulated 122,645 shares.

