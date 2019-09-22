As Arch Cap Group LTD (ACGL) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Fpr Partners Has Cut Position by $40.09 Million; Timucuan Asset Management Has Cut Its Tempur Sealy Intl Com (TPX) Stake by $2.79 Million

Timucuan Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc Com (TPX) by 2.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timucuan Asset Management Inc sold 38,226 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.04% . The hedge fund held 1.45M shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $106.51 million, down from 1.49M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.40% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $75.78. About 892,074 shares traded or 21.89% up from the average. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) has risen 64.82% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 64.82% the S&P500. Some Historical TPX News: 15/05/2018 – Armistice Capital Buys New 1.3% Position in Tempur Sealy; 11/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Wedbush Today; 03/05/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY 1Q ADJ EPS 42C, EST. 47C; 03/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy 1Q EPS 42c; 20/03/2018 S&PGR Affirms Tempur Sealy Intl Rtg, Otlk Remains Negative; 26/03/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY IN LETTER WITH DIRECTOR NABI, H PARTNERS; 03/05/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY SAYS REAFFIRMED ITS FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 03/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy Reaffirms Fincl Guidance for 2018; 09/05/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY HOLDER H PARTNERS RAISES STAKE TO 14.72%; 10/04/2018 – Furniture Manufacturers: Global Industry Report 2018 with lndividual Analysis on the Top 500 Companies Including Tempur Sealy International, Hanssem, and Kokuyo Furniture – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Fpr Partners Llc decreased its stake in Arch Cap Group Ltd (ACGL) by 6.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fpr Partners Llc sold 1.08 million shares as the company’s stock rose 14.30% . The hedge fund held 16.46M shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $610.21M, down from 17.54 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fpr Partners Llc who had been investing in Arch Cap Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $41. About 743,083 shares traded. Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) has risen 27.52% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ACGL News: 01/05/2018 – ARCH CAPITAL 1Q BOOK VALUE/SHR $61.24, EST. $62.36; 23/04/2018 – ARCH CREDIT RISK IN UNDERWRITING SERVICES PACT W/MUNICH RE; 01/05/2018 – ARCH CAPITAL 1Q OPER EPS $1.69, EST. $1.54; 14/05/2018 – Arch Capital Group Ltd. Names François Morin as Chief Financial Officer, Effective May 25; 14/05/2018 – AIG – LYONS IS REJOINING AIG FROM ARCH CAPITAL GROUP LTD; 09/03/2018 – ARCH CAPITAL GROUP REPORTS PRICING OF SECONDARY OFFERING OF; 22/03/2018 – ARCH CAPITAL GROUP LTD ACGL.O : KBW RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 12/03/2018 – Arch Capital Trading Activity Rises to More Than Triple Average; 05/03/2018 Arch Capital Trading Activity Jumps to Almost Six Times Average; 18/04/2018 – ARCH GETS $374.46M INDEMNITY REINSURANCE FROM NOTE TRANSACTION

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.76, from 1.69 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 34 investors sold TPX shares while 71 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 52.52 million shares or 6.00% less from 55.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oberndorf William E has invested 2.66% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). First Midwest Savings Bank Division has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Sg Americas Secs Ltd Company has 10,626 shares. First Interstate Financial Bank holds 3,721 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Liability holds 647,311 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. U S Glob Investors Inc accumulated 21,535 shares or 0.82% of the stock. Principal Financial Gru Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Millennium Limited Liability Company reported 2,845 shares. Riverhead Cap Mngmt Ltd Company holds 0.04% or 13,552 shares. Moreover, Greenlight Cap has 2.56% invested in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) for 472,025 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0.01% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Brown Brothers Harriman And Communication invested in 5 shares. Swiss Financial Bank invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). 40,381 were reported by Td Asset. Manufacturers Life Insurance Com The invested in 4.07 million shares.

Timucuan Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.01B and $1.76B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs Com (NYSE:LH) by 61,403 shares to 346,900 shares, valued at $59.98M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) by 51,161 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.07M shares, and has risen its stake in Floor And Decor Holdings Inc.

Analysts await Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 10.78% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.02 per share. TPX’s profit will be $61.94M for 16.77 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual EPS reported by Tempur Sealy International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 43.04% EPS growth.

Fpr Partners Llc, which manages about $3.41 billion and $4.19B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Antero Res Corp (NYSE:AR) by 10.89 million shares to 30.76 million shares, valued at $170.09M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Grupo Televisa Sa (NYSE:TV) by 10.58 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 35.22M shares, and has risen its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware.

Analysts await Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.67 EPS, up 13.56% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.59 per share. ACGL’s profit will be $271.35 million for 15.30 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual EPS reported by Arch Capital Group Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.99% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.36 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 23 investors sold ACGL shares while 89 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 318.47 million shares or 0.43% less from 319.85 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fmr Limited Co stated it has 6.16 million shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Amp Cap Invsts reported 135,307 shares. Invsts reported 6.64 million shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Csat Inv Advisory Limited Partnership reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL). Chesley Taft & stated it has 10,670 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Morgan Stanley holds 508,846 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Earnest Prtnrs Ltd Llc reported 153 shares. Martingale Asset LP holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) for 325,122 shares. Jaffetilchin Investment Prtn Llc has invested 0.06% in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL). Envestnet Asset owns 175,105 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 9,412 were accumulated by Stratos Wealth Ltd. 9.90M are owned by Principal Group. Benjamin F Edwards And Inc owns 892 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Parametric stated it has 939,930 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL).

