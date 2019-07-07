As Arc Document Solutions (ARC) Stock Declined, Jbf Capital Has Upped by $1.10 Million Its Position; As Parke Bancorp (PKBK) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Basswood Capital Management Lifted Stake

Basswood Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Parke Bancorp Inc (PKBK) by 25.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Basswood Capital Management Llc bought 89,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.43% with the market. The hedge fund held 437,056 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.13M, up from 347,556 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Basswood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Parke Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $252.97M market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $23.51. About 5,619 shares traded. Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) has risen 4.16% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.27% the S&P500. Some Historical PKBK News: 17/04/2018 – Parke Bancorp 1Q EPS 58c; 17/04/2018 – Parke Bancorp to Raise Dividend to 14 Cents from 12 Cent; 19/04/2018 – DJ Parke Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PKBK); 21/03/2018 Parke Bancorp, Inc. Announces Cash Dividend

Jbf Capital Inc increased its stake in Arc Document Solutions Inc (ARC) by 5500% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jbf Capital Inc bought 550,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.16% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 560,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.25 million, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jbf Capital Inc who had been investing in Arc Document Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $95.32M market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $2.06. About 141,716 shares traded or 43.00% up from the average. ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) has declined 4.02% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.45% the S&P500. Some Historical ARC News: 19/04/2018 DJ ARC Document Solutions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ARC); 09/05/2018 – ARC Document Short-Interest Ratio Rises 107% to 11 Days; 01/05/2018 – ARC Document Solutions 1Q EPS 1c; 21/05/2018 – Arc Achieves ISO Certification For Company, Cloud Apps, And MPS; 04/05/2018 – Boston Partners Exits Position in ARC Document

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 6 investors sold ARC shares while 27 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 26.92 million shares or 0.16% less from 26.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boothbay Fund has 252,267 shares. North Star Investment Mngmt Corporation holds 0.08% or 303,600 shares. Goldman Sachs has 45,798 shares. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag, Germany-based fund reported 36,293 shares. First Manhattan holds 0% or 37,700 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management stated it has 0% of its portfolio in ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC). Old West Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Com reported 30,623 shares. Bank & Trust Of America De accumulated 229,224 shares. Gsa Capital Prtn Limited Liability Partnership invested in 35,600 shares. Moreover, Fmr Ltd Llc has 0% invested in ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC). Connor Clark & Lunn Ltd, a British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 542,269 shares. D E Shaw holds 0% of its portfolio in ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) for 273,919 shares. Texas-based Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership has invested 0% in ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC). Bluecrest Cap Mngmt Limited holds 0% or 39,000 shares in its portfolio. Punch & Assocs Inv Mngmt owns 3.25M shares.

Jbf Capital Inc, which manages about $747.05 million and $560.60M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Applied Materials Inc Cmn (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 100,570 shares to 99,230 shares, valued at $3.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in A by 118,125 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 858,037 shares, and cut its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS).

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $100,335 activity. Shares for $41,535 were sold by DALTON DANIEL J.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.8 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.43, from 2.23 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 5 investors sold PKBK shares while 10 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 3.51 million shares or 5.11% more from 3.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt has invested 0% in Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK). Lsv Asset Mgmt reported 0% in Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK). Blackrock reported 342,604 shares. Int Gru stated it has 4,416 shares. Acadian Asset Management Llc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 1,505 shares. Bridgeway Capital Mgmt Inc holds 0.02% or 79,236 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 0% stake. Brandywine Mgmt owns 25,141 shares. Geode Cap Management Lc holds 62,448 shares. First Manhattan Com reported 38,073 shares. Moreover, Citigroup has 0% invested in Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) for 1,709 shares. Vanguard Inc reported 340,134 shares. Regions holds 0% of its portfolio in Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) for 2,337 shares. California Employees Retirement System has invested 0% in Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK). Dorsey Wright Associates holds 339 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Basswood Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.47B and $1.54B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 2,792 shares to 35,385 shares, valued at $15.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Signature Bk New York N Y (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 65,380 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 88,685 shares, and cut its stake in Synovus Finl Corp (NYSE:SNV).

