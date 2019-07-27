As Arbor Rlty Tr (ABR) Share Price Rose, Orinda Asset Management Decreased Holding; Addison Capital Company Increases Position in Disney Walt Co (DIS)

Addison Capital Company increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 558.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Addison Capital Company bought 20,425 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 24,083 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.67M, up from 3,658 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Addison Capital Company who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $260.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $144.65. About 7.52M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/03/2018 – DISNEY’S IGER: FOX SEARCHLIGHT TO CONTINUE AFTER MERGER; 19/04/2018 – Dolby and Disney Announce Extended Theatrical Collaboration; 30/05/2018 – DISNEY STAR JENNA ORTEGA UNITES WITH LATINO COMMISSION ON AIDS AS YOUTH AMBASSADOR; 08/05/2018 – James Murdoch Wouldn’t Move to Disney if Fox Deal Closes; 29/05/2018 – DISNEY LINES UP FINANCING IN CASE FOX BOARD DEMANDS CASH – CNBC, CITING; 12/04/2018 – DISNEY REQUIRED TO MAKE OFFER FOR SKY AT £10.75/SHARE: UK PANEL; 05/03/2018 ABC TELECAST OF 2018 OSCARS ON SUNDAY DREW 18.9 OVERNIGHT RATING, DOWN ABOUT 16 PERCENT FROM LAST YEAR -VARIETY REPORT; 23/05/2018 – Disney’s stock offer would allow Fox to spin off its assets tax free, while a cash offer from Comcast would result in a taxable spin, sources told CNBC’s David Faber; 09/05/2018 – DISNEY’S IGER, COMCAST’S ROBERTS AREN’T COMMUNICATING: CNBC; 05/04/2018 – Saudis Want Fewer Weapons, More Disney in U.S. Business Talks

Orinda Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Arbor Rlty Tr Inc (ABR) by 43.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orinda Asset Management Llc sold 73,856 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.46% with the market. The institutional investor held 96,685 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.25M, down from 170,541 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orinda Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Arbor Rlty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $12.11. About 652,620 shares traded. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) has risen 47.06% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.63% the S&P500. Some Historical ABR News: 05/03/2018 Arbor Announces the Appointment of Frank Lutz as Executive Vice President, Chief Production Officer; 04/05/2018 – Arbor Realty Trust 1Q EPS 42c; 16/05/2018 – Arbor Realty Trust Prices Public Offering of 5.5M Shrs for Total Expected Gross Proceeds of Approximately $48.7M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Arbor Realty Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ABR); 08/03/2018 – ARBOR REALTY TRUST INC – OFFERING EXPECTED TO CLOSE ON MARCH 13, 2018; 10/04/2018 – Arbor Realty Trust Short-Interest Ratio Rises 105% to 16 Days; 02/05/2018 – Global X Company Buys New 1.8% Position in Arbor Realty Trust; 16/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ratings Of Two Classes Of Notes Issued By Arbor Realty Cre 2017-FL1; 04/05/2018 – ARBOR REALTY TRUST INC – QTRLY REPORTED NET INCOME $0.42 PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE; 04/05/2018 – Arbor Realty Trust Raises Dividend to 25c

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley stated it has 21.36 million shares. Capital Wealth Planning Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.9% or 12,320 shares. 374,302 are owned by Gofen & Glossberg Ltd Com Il. Hall Laurie J Trustee, Massachusetts-based fund reported 23,608 shares. Westwood Hldgs Grp holds 0.85% or 738,277 shares. Bluefin Trading Limited Liability Com stated it has 27,290 shares or 0.44% of all its holdings. Leisure Cap Mgmt holds 11,040 shares. Moreover, Regentatlantic Ltd Limited Liability Company has 1.13% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Landscape Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 5,104 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Mgmt Pro, a Texas-based fund reported 198 shares. Webster Bank N A reported 34,370 shares. Guardian Cap LP invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Cape Cod Five Cents Bank & Trust holds 0.74% or 45,235 shares. Orleans La has invested 0.69% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Icm Asset Mgmt Inc Wa reported 11,405 shares or 0.97% of all its holdings.

Addison Capital Company, which manages about $557.18 million and $131.59 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Etf (IWM) by 12,322 shares to 2,965 shares, valued at $454,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $227,200 activity.

Orinda Asset Management Llc, which manages about $286.18M and $43.63 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cohen & Steers Ltd Dur Pfd I (LDP) by 21,059 shares to 45,243 shares, valued at $1.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Global Net Lease Inc by 67,497 shares in the quarter, for a total of 100,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc (NYSE:STWD).

