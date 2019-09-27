As Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) Share Price Declined, Omega Advisors Has Trimmed Stake; Vivint Solar (VSLR) Market Valuation Rose While Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP Lowered Its Holding by $966,266

Omega Advisors decreased its stake in Arbor Realty Trust Inc (ABR) by 7.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Omega Advisors sold 210,875 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.43% . The hedge fund held 2.46M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.77 million, down from 2.67 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Omega Advisors who had been investing in Arbor Realty Trust Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $13.02. About 290,818 shares traded. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) has risen 8.78% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.78% the S&P500. Some Historical ABR News: 15/05/2018 – Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. Announces Public Offering of Common Stk; 02/05/2018 – Global X Company Buys New 1.8% Position in Arbor Realty Trust; 04/05/2018 – Arbor Realty Trust 1Q Adjusted FFO 25c/Share; 04/05/2018 – Arbor Realty Trust Raises Dividend to 25c; 08/03/2018 – ARBOR REALTY TRUST INC – PRICING OF $100 MLN IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 5.625% SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE MAY 1, 2023 AT 100% OF PAR; 08/03/2018 – ARBOR REALTY TRUST INC – OFFERING EXPECTED TO CLOSE ON MARCH 13, 2018; 05/03/2018 Arbor Announces the Appointment of Frank Lutz as Executive Vice President, Chief Production Officer; 04/05/2018 – ARBOR REALTY TRUST INC – QTRLY REPORTED NET INCOME $0.42 PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE; 19/04/2018 – DJ Arbor Realty Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ABR); 16/05/2018 – Arbor Realty Trust Prices Public Offering of 5.5M Shrs for Total Expected Gross Proceeds of Approximately $48.7M

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Vivint Solar Inc (VSLR) by 63.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp sold 138,038 shares as the company’s stock rose 51.10% . The hedge fund held 77,695 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $567,000, down from 215,733 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Vivint Solar Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $755.86 million market cap company. The stock decreased 7.10% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $6.22. About 2.91M shares traded or 128.83% up from the average. Vivint Solar, Inc. (NYSE:VSLR) has risen 47.32% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.32% the S&P500. Some Historical VSLR News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Vivint Solar Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VSLR); 08/03/2018 – NEW MEXICO AG LAWSUIT ALLEGES VIVINT ENGAGED IN FRAUD AND RACKETEERING WITH ITS RESIDENTIAL SOLAR CONTRACTS; 19/04/2018 – Exclusive – Vivint closes tax equity for resi portfolio; 21/05/2018 – Federated Wireless and Vivint to Present on the Spectrum of Possibilities for Private LTE Network Services Leveraging CBRS at ConnectX 2018; 08/05/2018 – VIVINT SOLAR 1Q REV. $68.3M, EST. $65.9M; 08/05/2018 – VIVINT SOLAR INC QTRLY NON-GAAP NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.53; 20/03/2018 – Vivint Solar Wins Four 2018 Stevie Awards for Customer Service; 21/05/2018 – Federated Wireless and Vivint to Present on the Spectrum of Possibilities for Private LTE Network Services Leveraging CBRS at; 08/05/2018 – VIVINT SOLAR INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $68.3 MLN, UP 28 PCT; 01/05/2018 – Dan Black of Vivint Solar Wins Corporate Counsel Award from Utah Business

Investors sentiment increased to 1.75 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.53 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 21 investors sold ABR shares while 30 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 41.36 million shares or 0.47% more from 41.17 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Millennium Mngmt Ltd invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR). Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp reported 0% in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR). Highland Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR). 251,685 were accumulated by Orinda Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com. Ameriprise Fincl Inc invested in 59,275 shares. Lsv Asset Management accumulated 3.06 million shares. Lmr Prtnrs Limited Liability Partnership holds 41,763 shares. The California-based Franklin Inc has invested 0% in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR). Connor Clark Lunn Investment Management Limited owns 0.04% invested in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) for 458,522 shares. Tower Rech Limited Liability Co (Trc) accumulated 0% or 100 shares. Salzhauer Michael reported 28,633 shares. Navellier Assoc owns 436,705 shares. Bank Of New York Mellon Corp invested in 90,131 shares or 0% of the stock. Wells Fargo And Mn reported 433,866 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Corp invested in 19,072 shares.

More notable recent Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Arbor Realty Trust, Inc.’s (NYSE:ABR) CEO Pay Justified? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Arbor Realty Trust declares $0.29 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Arbor Realty Trust Launches the Arbor Small Multifamily Price Index – PRNewswire” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR): A Fundamentally Attractive Investment – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Analysts await Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.32 earnings per share, down 13.51% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.37 per share. ABR’s profit will be $30.21M for 10.17 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.33 actual earnings per share reported by Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.03% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Vivint Solar, Inc. (NYSE:VSLR) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $-0.51 EPS, up 16.39% or $0.10 from last year’s $-0.61 per share. After $-0.73 actual EPS reported by Vivint Solar, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -30.14% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.77 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 10 investors sold VSLR shares while 20 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 108.26 million shares or 0.30% more from 107.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 162,699 are held by Eam Invsts Lc. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 36,057 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Virtu Ltd Liability Company reported 0.01% stake. Rhumbline Advisers has 55,570 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp Inc owns 68,777 shares. Geode Mgmt Ltd Llc invested 0% of its portfolio in Vivint Solar, Inc. (NYSE:VSLR). Kayne Anderson Capital Advsrs Lp has invested 0.01% in Vivint Solar, Inc. (NYSE:VSLR). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 21,254 shares. Renaissance Llc has invested 0% in Vivint Solar, Inc. (NYSE:VSLR). Advisory Serv Networks Ltd Liability Corporation reported 1,200 shares stake. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada owns 3,250 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 0% stake. Mitchell Capital Management has 0.04% invested in Vivint Solar, Inc. (NYSE:VSLR) for 16,800 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can has 0% invested in Vivint Solar, Inc. (NYSE:VSLR) for 4,465 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd, a Connecticut-based fund reported 17,435 shares.

More notable recent Vivint Solar, Inc. (NYSE:VSLR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Vivint Solar Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on May 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Vivint Solar (VSLR) CEO David Bywater on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Stocks Poised for Huge Growth Over the Next Decade – Motley Fool” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Vivint Solar, Inc. (NYSE:VSLR) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Teslaâ€™s Solar Business Is a Disaster – Motley Fool” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Vivint Solar Isn’t Profitable, But There’s Still Value in the Stock – The Motley Fool” with publication date: March 08, 2019.