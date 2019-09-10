As Aratana Therapeutics (PETX) Share Price Were Volatile, Shareholder Engaged Capital Has Cut by $3.21 Million Its Holding; Ghost Tree Capital Position in Acadia Pharmaceuticals (ACAD) Has Raised as Stock Value Rose

Engaged Capital Llc decreased its stake in Aratana Therapeutics Inc (PETX) by 30.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Engaged Capital Llc sold 1.07 million shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 2.42M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.70M, down from 3.49M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Engaged Capital Llc who had been investing in Aratana Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $241.09 million market cap company. It closed at $4.92 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 10, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical PETX News: 05/04/2018 – ENGAGED CAPITAL LLC SAYS HAS ENGAGED, TO CONTINUE TO ENGAGE, IN COMMUNICATIONS WITH ARATANA THERAPEUTICS BOARD FOR MEANS TO CREATE STOCKHOLDER VALUE; 04/05/2018 – Engaged Capital Wants Seats on the Board of Aratana Therapeutics — Barrons.com; 05/04/2018 – CORRECT: ARATANA TO REVIEW ENGAGED CAPITAL SLATE QUALIFICATIONS; 21/05/2018 – Aratana Therapeutics Appoints Craig Barbarosh and Lowell Robinson to its Board of Directors in Cooperation Agreement with Engaged Capital; 05/04/2018 – ENGAGED CAPITAL – ON MARCH 23, DELIVERED LETTER TO ARATANA THERAPEUTICS NOMINATING CRAIG BARBAROSH, ERIC ENDE, LOWELL ROBINSON FOR ELECTION TO BOARD; 20/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Home, Gorman-Rupp, Aratana Therapeutics, Washington Real Estate Investment Trust, XG Technolog; 05/04/2018 – Aratana Therapeutics Confirms Receipt of Board Nominations; 05/04/2018 – ARATANA THERAPEUTICS INC – INTENDS TO REVIEW QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE OF BOARD NOMINEES; 13/03/2018 – ARATANA THERAPEUTICS INC – EXPECTS ABOUT $35.0 MLN OF CASH TO BE USED FOR ON-GOING OPERATIONS IN 2018; 05/04/2018 – ENGAGED HAS HAD, TO CONTINUE TALKS WITH ARATANA THERAPEUTICS

Ghost Tree Capital Llc increased its stake in Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc (ACAD) by 620% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ghost Tree Capital Llc bought 775,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.89% . The hedge fund held 900,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.17 million, up from 125,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ghost Tree Capital Llc who had been investing in Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.52B market cap company. The stock increased 63.24% or $15.05 during the last trading session, reaching $38.85. About 22.54 million shares traded or 1287.34% up from the average. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) has risen 65.97% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ACAD News: 04/05/2018 – ACADIA REITERATES 2018 NET SALES GUIDANCE; 26/03/2018 – Acadia Pharma Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – ACADIA PHARMACEUTICALS- REITERATES EXPECTATION TO END 2018 WITH MORE THAN $200 MLN OF CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND INVESTMENT SECURITIES; 27/04/2018 – ACADIA PHARM: 2 DATA SETS CONFIRM NUPLAZID IS WELL-TOLERATED; 04/05/2018 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Backs 2018 Sales $255M-$270M; 04/05/2018 – ACADIA PHARMA 1Q REV. $48.9M, EST. $47.1M; 11/05/2018 – Nuplazid (Acadia Pharmaceuticals) Drug Overview & Outlook: 2017-2018 to 2026 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 08/05/2018 – Acadia Pharma Presenting at Conference May 15; 04/05/2018 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss $54.3M; 14/05/2018 – Acadia Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold ACAD shares while 45 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 132.30 million shares or 2.60% less from 135.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guggenheim Capital Ltd has 129,407 shares. Deutsche Bank Ag, a Germany-based fund reported 1.56 million shares. Garrison Bradford Associate holds 0.72% or 31,700 shares. Strs Ohio invested 0.01% of its portfolio in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD). Moreover, Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 0.01% invested in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) for 73,760 shares. Twin Tree LP reported 1,092 shares stake. The California-based California State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0.01% in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD). Swiss Financial Bank reported 0.01% stake. Baker Bros LP reported 39.71M shares stake. Citigroup stated it has 0% in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD). Virtu Limited Liability Com reported 18,727 shares. 9,147 are owned by Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corporation. State Common Retirement Fund invested 0% in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD). Rafferty Asset Management Limited Liability Com has 0.08% invested in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD). Aperio stated it has 17,257 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Ghost Tree Capital Llc, which manages about $369.10M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Obseva Sa by 350,000 shares to 200,000 shares, valued at $2.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc by 25,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 400,000 shares, and cut its stake in Catalyst Biosciences Inc.

