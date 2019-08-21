As Aratana Therapeutics (PETX) Share Price Were Volatile, Broadfin Capital Has Upped by $9.53 Million Its Position; As Electronic Arts (EA) Stock Price Declined, Eminence Capital LP Has Decreased by $36.38 Million Its Position

Eminence Capital Lp decreased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 21.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eminence Capital Lp sold 360,226 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The hedge fund held 1.34M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $136.03 million, down from 1.70M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eminence Capital Lp who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.18% or $2.02 during the last trading session, reaching $94.72. About 1.61 million shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 03/05/2018 – $TTWO $EA ripping higher. $ATVI still halted; 22/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Acquires Assets and Personnel of a Wholly Owned Subsidiary of GameFly Inc; 22/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Acquires Cloud Gaming Technology & Talent; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Diversified Adds Electronic Arts; 08/03/2018 – EA Announces Warner Bros Interactive Entertainment and More to Enter Origin Access; 23/05/2018 – GameFly Announces Games-by-Mail Subscription Service Remains in Place Following Electronic Arts Announcement; 22/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC – ACQUISITION CLOSED IN MAY 2018; 22/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS BUYS CLOUD GAMING TECH & TALENT; 24/04/2018 – gr8 People Announces 2018 Global Customer Advisory Board; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts 4Q EPS $1.95

Broadfin Capital Llc increased its stake in Aratana Therapeutics Inc (PETX) by 77.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadfin Capital Llc bought 3.18 million shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 7.26M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.13 million, up from 4.08M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadfin Capital Llc who had been investing in Aratana Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $241.09M market cap company. It closed at $4.92 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 21, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical PETX News: 03/05/2018 – Aratana Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 19c; 21/05/2018 – ARATANA THERAPEUTICS INC – FOLLOWING CHANGES, ARATANA’S BOARD HAS BEEN INCREASED TO TEN MEMBERS; 13/03/2018 – ARATANA THERAPEUTICS INC – EXPECTS ABOUT $35.0 MLN OF CASH TO BE USED FOR ON-GOING OPERATIONS IN 2018; 05/04/2018 – Aratana Therapeutics Confirms Receipt of Board Nominations; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group LLP Exits Aratana Therapeutics; 19/04/2018 – DJ Aratana Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PETX); 05/04/2018 – ENGAGED CAPITAL LLC REPORTS 5.2 PCT STAKE IN ARATANA THERAPEUTICS INC, AS OF APRIL 4, 2018 – SEC FILING; 05/04/2018 – ARATANA THERAPEUTICS SAYS TALKS WITH ENGAGED CAPITAL ONGOING; 21/05/2018 – ARATANA IN COOPERATION PACT WITH ENGAGED CAPITAL; 05/04/2018 – ENGAGED CAPITAL SENT LETTER NAMING 3 NOMINEES TO ARATANA BOARD

Broadfin Capital Llc, which manages about $1.26 billion and $484.31 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Plc by 220,717 shares to 307,854 shares, valued at $1.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc by 1.62M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.33 million shares, and cut its stake in Adma Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.73, from 1.69 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 18 investors sold PETX shares while 27 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 30.48 million shares or 7.37% less from 32.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rathbone Brothers Plc reported 20,400 shares. Hollencrest Management accumulated 25,000 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Northern Trust has invested 0% of its portfolio in Aratana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETX). Blackrock owns 3.52M shares. Morgan Stanley reported 46,592 shares. Product Lc holds 0.01% or 26,800 shares in its portfolio. National Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation reported 166,455 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Massachusetts Fincl Services Ma reported 0% in Aratana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETX). Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio reported 15,620 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Bancorp Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Aratana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETX). Adams Asset Advisors Lc reported 10,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Proshare Advisors Llc has 21,557 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Manufacturers Life The reported 0% in Aratana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETX). Moreover, Menta Cap Limited Liability Company has 0.03% invested in Aratana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETX). General Amer Invsts invested in 0.51% or 1.42M shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 263.41 million shares or 0.98% more from 260.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Public Ltd Co invested 0.29% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Davis Selected Advisers owns 2,960 shares. Pnc Fin Serv Gru Inc, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 36,533 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Com Limited has invested 0.65% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). 144,694 were reported by Asset Management One. Blair William And Il stated it has 13,073 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Markel Corp reported 0.19% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Sei reported 210,761 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Hartford Fincl owns 0.02% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 670 shares. Quantres Asset Mngmt accumulated 2,900 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Bluemountain Cap Limited Liability Company accumulated 199,766 shares. Ent Finance Serv has 0.01% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Oregon-based Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.05% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Signaturefd Ltd Liability Com accumulated 2,578 shares.

Eminence Capital Lp, which manages about $10.55 billion and $6.71 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Group 1 Automotive Inc (NYSE:GPI) by 11,811 shares to 1.13M shares, valued at $73.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in D R Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 2.01M shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.36M shares, and has risen its stake in Cf Inds Hldgs Inc (NYSE:CF).