As Aratana Therapeutics (PETX) Market Value Were Volatile, Engaged Capital Cut Stake by $3.21 Million; Scopus Asset Management LP Increased Its Dover (DOV) Stake by $30.26 Million as Valuation Declined

Scopus Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Dover Corp (DOV) by 216.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scopus Asset Management Lp bought 325,391 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.49% . The hedge fund held 475,391 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.59M, up from 150,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scopus Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Dover Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $91.71. About 509,645 shares traded. Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) has risen 19.55% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DOV News: 22/05/2018 – DOVER CORP. ENTERED PACT WITH GOLDMAN FOR $700M STK BUYBACK; 27/04/2018 – Dover Corp Sees 2018 Revenue Growth of 4%-5%; 18/04/2018 – Dover Board of Directors Approves Spinoff of Apergy; 20/03/2018 – DOVER CORP – CEO ROBERT LIVINGSTON WILL RETIRE ON APRIL 30; 26/03/2018 – Dover Corp: Apergy Separation On Track for Completion in Early May; 20/03/2018 – Dover Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – Delaware PSC: Delaware Advisory Council on Tidal Finfisheries to meet April 18 in Dover; 26/03/2018 – Christopher M. Larocca Named CEO of Luminance and Hallmark Lighting; 26/03/2018 – REG-Dover Corporation: Dover Announces Apergy Investor Day and Filing of Form 10 Registration Statement for Planned Spin-off; 06/04/2018 – MOODY’S RATES APERGY’S TERM LOAN BA1; ASSIGNS BA3 CFR

Engaged Capital Llc decreased its stake in Aratana Therapeutics Inc (PETX) by 30.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Engaged Capital Llc sold 1.07M shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 2.42 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.70M, down from 3.49 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Engaged Capital Llc who had been investing in Aratana Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $241.09M market cap company. It closed at $4.92 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 21, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical PETX News: 13/03/2018 Aratana Therapeutics 4Q Loss/Shr 37c; 05/04/2018 – Engaged Capital Takes Stake in Aratana Therapeutics: 13D Filing; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group LLP Exits Aratana Therapeutics; 13/03/2018 – ARATANA THERAPEUTICS INC – EXPECTS ABOUT $35.0 MLN OF CASH TO BE USED FOR ON-GOING OPERATIONS IN 2018; 20/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Home, Gorman-Rupp, Aratana Therapeutics, Washington Real Estate Investment Trust, XG Technolog; 05/04/2018 – ENGAGED CAPITAL SENT LETTER NAMING 3 NOMINEES TO ARATANA BOARD; 05/04/2018 – Aratana Therapeutics Confirms Receipt of Board Nominations; 05/04/2018 – ENGAGED HAS HAD, TO CONTINUE TALKS WITH ARATANA THERAPEUTICS; 21/05/2018 – Aratana Therapeutics Appoints Craig Barbarosh and Lowell Robinson to its Board of Directors in Cooperation Agreement with Engaged Capital; 05/04/2018 – CORRECT: ARATANA TO REVIEW ENGAGED CAPITAL SLATE QUALIFICATIONS

More notable recent Aratana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETX) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Aratana Therapeutics Is Tumbling Today – Motley Fool” on January 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Elanco Animal Health And Aratana Therapeutics: Assessing The Deal – Seeking Alpha” published on April 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “PETX, WP, and EFII SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigations of Buyouts – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about Aratana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETX) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “8 Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s After-Hours Session – Benzinga” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Aratana shareholders back Elanco merger – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.73, from 1.69 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 18 investors sold PETX shares while 27 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 30.48 million shares or 7.37% less from 32.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blair William And Company Il has 0% invested in Aratana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETX) for 158,350 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership reported 0% of its portfolio in Aratana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETX). 10,100 are owned by Stifel Fin. Bank & Trust Of America Corporation De holds 0% or 15,488 shares. Art Advsr Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Aratana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETX). California Employees Retirement stated it has 107,400 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Jacobs Levy Equity Management reported 134,396 shares. Credit Suisse Ag, a Switzerland-based fund reported 18,566 shares. Grandeur Peak Global Limited Liability owns 1.09 million shares. Pnc Fincl Ser Group reported 1,770 shares. 65,574 are held by Parametric Portfolio Assoc Ltd Liability. Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability Company invested 0% in Aratana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETX). Citigroup stated it has 0% in Aratana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETX). Geode Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0% in Aratana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETX). Davenport & Com Ltd Liability stated it has 86,250 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold DOV shares while 174 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 121.09 million shares or 1.31% less from 122.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cornerstone Incorporated holds 2,130 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Arizona State Retirement Systems accumulated 98,902 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Korea Invest invested in 0.08% or 192,955 shares. Crawford Invest Counsel accumulated 5,170 shares. Cypress Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Co (Wy) owns 41 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Wellington Mngmt Group Inc Ltd Liability Partnership owns 5,174 shares. 7,686 are owned by Mirae Asset Global Limited. Baystate Wealth Management invested in 0% or 20 shares. Parthenon Llc holds 2.26% of its portfolio in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) for 107,552 shares. Clean Yield Grp Incorporated holds 0.04% or 1,000 shares. Adage Prtnrs Grp Limited Company owns 334,265 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Prio Wealth Lp holds 25,680 shares. Reliance Tru Of Delaware holds 0.04% or 2,382 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement accumulated 223,646 shares. Panagora Asset Incorporated owns 0.23% invested in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) for 549,654 shares.

More notable recent Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Is It Time to Buy Cyclical Stocks Like Rockwell Automation? – The Motley Fool” on August 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Barclays picks three industrial stocks to hold up well in volatile market – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Think About Buying Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) Now? – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Expected Dividend Increases In August 2019 – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Headliners Include Apple, Beyond Meat And IBM – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 27, 2019.