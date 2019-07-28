As Aratana Therapeutics (PETX) Market Value Rose, Broadfin Capital Boosted Holding by $9.53 Million; As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Tig Advisors Has Trimmed Its Holding

Broadfin Capital Llc increased its stake in Aratana Therapeutics Inc (PETX) by 77.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadfin Capital Llc bought 3.18 million shares as the company’s stock rose 14.93% with the market. The hedge fund held 7.26M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.13 million, up from 4.08M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadfin Capital Llc who had been investing in Aratana Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $241.09 million market cap company. It closed at $4.92 lastly. It is up 10.35% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PETX News: 05/04/2018 – CORRECT: ARATANA TO REVIEW ENGAGED CAPITAL SLATE QUALIFICATIONS; 13/03/2018 – ARATANA THERAPEUTICS INC – EXPECTS ABOUT $35.0 MLN OF CASH TO BE USED FOR ON-GOING OPERATIONS IN 2018; 05/04/2018 – ENGAGED CAPITAL LLC REPORTS 5.2 PCT STAKE IN ARATANA THERAPEUTICS INC, AS OF APRIL 4, 2018 – SEC FILING; 05/04/2018 – ARATANA THERAPEUTICS HOLDER ENGAGED CAPITAL REPORTS STAKE; 21/05/2018 – ARATANA NAMES CRAIG BARBAROSH & LOWELL ROBINSON TO BOARD; 21/05/2018 – ARATANA THERAPEUTICS INC – FOLLOWING CHANGES, ARATANA’S BOARD HAS BEEN INCREASED TO TEN MEMBERS; 21/05/2018 – ARATANA THERAPEUTICS, ENGAGED CAPITAL IN COOPERATION PACT; 05/04/2018 – ENGAGED CAPITAL LLC SAYS HAS ENGAGED, TO CONTINUE TO ENGAGE, IN COMMUNICATIONS WITH ARATANA THERAPEUTICS BOARD FOR MEANS TO CREATE STOCKHOLDER VALUE; 19/04/2018 – DJ Aratana Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PETX); 21/05/2018 – Aratana Therapeutics Appoints Craig Barbarosh and Lowell Robinson to its Board of Directors in Cooperation Agreement with Engaged Capital

Tig Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 63.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tig Advisors Llc sold 125,332 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The hedge fund held 71,368 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.83M, down from 196,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tig Advisors Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $260.33B market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $144.65. About 8.14M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 03/04/2018 – SKY SAYS FOX PROPOSES SKY NEWS RINGFENCING, DIVESTURE TO DISNEY; 07/05/2018 – The Edge Markets: M&A: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources – The Edge Markets; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Non-Binding Advisory Resolution on Executive Compensation Gets 44% of Votes in Favor; 08/05/2018 – Disney could avoid a bidding war with Comcast if it’s willing to shed these Fox assets; 01/05/2018 – Disney’s Avengers Broke Records and Investors Barely Cared — Barrons.com; 05/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – PITARO’S APPOINTMENT EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; NEW LEADERSHIP FOR CO’S CONSUMER PRODUCTS & INTERACTIVE BUSINESSES TO BE NAMED LATER; 14/03/2018 – $DIS announces strategic reorganization effective immediately; 30/05/2018 – MICHAEL JACKSON’S ESTATE FILES SUIT VS DISNEY, ABC NETWORK; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Confirms It Is Preparing Bid for 21st Century Fox Assets, Threatening Disney Deal — 3rd Update; 08/05/2018 – Dasha Afanasieva: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal

More notable recent Aratana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC is Investigating the Board of Directors of Aratana Therapeutics, Inc. (PETX) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages PETX Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” on April 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “After Hours Most Active for Jul 17, 2019 : PDBC, NFLX, VICI, VNQI, BAC, BP, QQQ, PETX, CZR, COP, PG, KO – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Aratana Therapeutics: A Dog Eat Dog World – Seeking Alpha” on January 25, 2019. More interesting news about Aratana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “New CEO at Aratana Therapeutics – Seeking Alpha” published on January 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Aratana up 12% on potential sale – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 22, 2018.

Broadfin Capital Llc, which manages about $1.26 billion and $484.31M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Antares Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ATRS) by 800,200 shares to 2.64 million shares, valued at $8.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CPRX) by 411,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.86 million shares, and cut its stake in Quotient Ltd (NASDAQ:QTNT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.73, from 1.69 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 18 investors sold PETX shares while 27 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 30.48 million shares or 7.37% less from 32.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability accumulated 572,084 shares or 0% of the stock. Barclays Public Limited holds 17,272 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System holds 0% or 72,549 shares. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can reported 0% stake. New York-based State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% in Aratana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETX). Weiss Multi stated it has 175,000 shares. Massachusetts Fincl Ma has 0% invested in Aratana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETX) for 1.59M shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership reported 55,750 shares stake. Stifel Financial Corp has 10,100 shares. Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Co holds 20,400 shares. North Star Management Corp reported 1,000 shares. Advisory Ntwk Limited Liability Com owns 5,000 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 0% or 62,288 shares. Engaged Limited Co accumulated 1.22% or 2.42M shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 39,651 shares.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $13,094 activity.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $1.76 EPS, down 5.88% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.87 per share. DIS’s profit will be $3.17 billion for 20.55 P/E if the $1.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.61 actual EPS reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.32% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gofen Glossberg Lc Il owns 374,302 shares. Peak Asset Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 3.76% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Balyasny Asset Mngmt has 1.40 million shares. Mackenzie Financial Corp stated it has 344,748 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. 1,605 were reported by Winch Advisory Service Limited. Richard C Young Ltd, Rhode Island-based fund reported 56,898 shares. Linscomb & Williams reported 0.05% stake. The California-based Partnervest Advisory Ser Limited Com has invested 0.27% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). New Jersey Better Educational Savings Tru holds 1.33% or 9,000 shares. Peavine Capital Ltd Llc has invested 0.12% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Roanoke Asset Management accumulated 2.13% or 41,248 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & owns 80,859 shares. North Star Asset Management Inc holds 0.81% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 89,973 shares. Community Retail Bank Of Raymore accumulated 3,282 shares. Foster Dykema Cabot & Communications Ma holds 0.1% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 5,438 shares.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $227,200 activity.