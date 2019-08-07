As Aramark (ARMK) Stock Rose, Corsair Capital Management LP Lowered Position by $914,051; Aviance Capital Management Lowered Its American Electric Power Co (AEP) Stake by $5.97 Million; Share Price Rose

Corsair Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Aramark (ARMK) by 25.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corsair Capital Management Lp sold 31,519 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.39% . The hedge fund held 93,835 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.77 million, down from 125,354 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corsair Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Aramark for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.14B market cap company. The stock increased 4.70% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $36.52. About 8.43M shares traded or 123.97% up from the average. Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) has declined 8.93% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.93% the S&P500. Some Historical ARMK News: 15/05/2018 – GLENVIEW BOOSTED FDX, CAH, NWL, ARMK, PNR IN 1Q: 13F; 14/03/2018 – Aramark Hits it Out of the Park with New Ballpark Eats for MLB Opening Day; 08/05/2018 – ARAMARK SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.20 TO $2.30, EST. $2.22; 08/05/2018 – ARAMARK 2Q ADJ EPS 48C, EST. 46C; 22/04/2018 – DJ Aramark, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ARMK); 08/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Aramark (ARMK) Investors; 29/03/2018 – MFS Growth Fund Exits Allergan, Cuts Aramark; 02/05/2018 – Aramark Named a Top 50 Company for Diversity by DiversityInc; 06/03/2018 Aramark Announces Participation in Deutsche Bank’s 2018 Media, Telecom & Business Services Conference; 24/04/2018 – NJ WARN NOTICE FOR ARAMARK CAMPUS SERVICES AFFECTS 147

Aviance Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in American Electric Power Co Inc (AEP) by 82.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aviance Capital Management Llc sold 71,903 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 15,426 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29 million, down from 87,329 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aviance Capital Management Llc who had been investing in American Electric Power Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.36B market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $89.14. About 2.51 million shares traded or 15.99% up from the average. American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) has risen 24.73% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AEP News: 24/04/2018 – AEP TO INVEST $17.7B OVER NEXT THREE YEARS IN CORE OPS; 24/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER SAYS PSO, OIEC,WALMART REQUESTING OKLAHOMA CORPORATION COMMISSION APPROVE PROJECT UNDER TERMS OF SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT; 16/04/2018 – AEP: Settlement Includes SWEPCO, Louisianca PSC, Walmart; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY INC AEP.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.89 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/03/2018 – AEP Recognized As A 2020 Women On Boards Winning Company; 24/04/2018 – AEP TO INVEST $17.7B CAPITAL OVER NEXT THREE YEARS IN CORE OPS; 08/05/2018 – American Electric Power: APSC Determined Wind Catcher Energy Connection Project Is in the Public Interest; 03/05/2018 – AEP Releases 2018 Corporate Accountability Report; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER – SEEING POSITIVE ECONOMIC INDICATORS IN REGIONS CO SERVES; 30/05/2018 – GRIDLIANCE SAYS SETTLEMENT ALSO PRESERVES TCEC’S RIGHT TO SERVE RETAIL ELECTRIC LOAD IN ITS SERVICE AREA

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold AEP shares while 258 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 246 raised stakes. 352.66 million shares or 1.31% less from 357.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Atwood Palmer Inc has invested 0.07% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Westpac accumulated 49,674 shares or 0% of the stock. Hartford Investment has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Eastern Bank invested in 0.18% or 32,602 shares. Omers Administration Corp accumulated 0.15% or 148,700 shares. 3.42 million are owned by Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation. Aull And Monroe Inv Mgmt Corp invested in 6,383 shares or 0.29% of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group Ltd Liability Co reported 0.09% stake. D E Shaw owns 0.05% invested in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) for 450,491 shares. Chemical Bank & Trust stated it has 25,066 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Alpine Woods Invsts owns 5,550 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Adage Cap Prtn Gp Ltd Com holds 0.13% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) or 604,680 shares. Fort Washington Oh holds 0.01% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) or 12,700 shares. 9,527 are owned by Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Liability. North Star Investment Corporation invested in 0.57% or 58,195 shares.

Analysts await American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.21 EPS, down 3.20% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.25 per share. AEP’s profit will be $602.11M for 18.42 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual EPS reported by American Electric Power Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.00% EPS growth.

Aviance Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.20 billion and $668.25M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in China Mobile Ltd (NYSE:CHL) by 56,789 shares to 56,880 shares, valued at $2.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P Oil & Gas Explor & Prodtn Etf (XOP) by 16,210 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,293 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P Regional Banking Etf (KRE).

Corsair Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.44 billion and $325.82M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Churchill Downs Inc (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 101,535 shares to 147,622 shares, valued at $13.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Willscot Corp by 53,606 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.27 million shares, and has risen its stake in Encore Cap Group Inc (NASDAQ:ECPG).

