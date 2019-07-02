As Aramark (ARMK) Share Value Rose, Reinhart Partners Upped by $5.39 Million Its Position; Wolverine Asset Management Has Decreased Position in Post Hldgs (Put) (POST) by $2.22 Million as Shares Rose

Wolverine Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Post Hldgs Inc (Put) (POST) by 37.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wolverine Asset Management Llc sold 20,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.61% with the market. The hedge fund held 34,100 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.73 million, down from 54,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wolverine Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Post Hldgs Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $105.62. About 310,097 shares traded. Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) has risen 41.79% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.36% the S&P500. Some Historical POST News: 19/03/2018 – TABLE-Japan Post Holdings 6178.T -2017/18 div forecast; 15/05/2018 – JAPAN POST HOLDINGS 6178.T 2017/18 GROUP NET PROFIT 460.62 BLN YEN VS LOSS 28.98 YEN, 2018/19 FORECAST PROFIT 330.00 BLN YEN (-28.4 %); 03/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS AFFIRMS 2018 ADJ EBITDA GUIDANCE; 21/04/2018 – DJ Post Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (POST); 03/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS INC – MANAGEMENT HAS AFFIRMED ITS FISCAL YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA RANGE OF $1.22-$1.25 BLN; 25/05/2018 – Post Reports Fire with No Injuries at Michael Foods Plant Location; 15/05/2018 – Japan Post Holdings FY Rev Y12.92T Vs Y13.33T; 27/03/2018 – POST HOLDINGS – FILING AMENDMENT TO FORM 8-K TO PROVIDE ESTIMATES OF CHARGES, COSTS IT EXPECTS TO INCUR IN CONNECTION WITH CLOSURE OF CEREAL MANUFACTURING FACILITY; 24/04/2018 – Post Holdings Short-Interest Ratio Rises 48% to 14 Days; 17/05/2018 – Post Holdings Announces Confidential Submission of Amendment to Draft Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offeri

Reinhart Partners Inc increased its stake in Aramark (ARMK) by 26.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reinhart Partners Inc bought 185,786 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 880,748 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.03 million, up from 694,962 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc who had been investing in Aramark for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $35.85. About 1.32 million shares traded. Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) has declined 16.13% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.56% the S&P500. Some Historical ARMK News: 08/05/2018 – Aramark 2Q EPS 11c; 02/04/2018 – Aramark Unveils Extensive Renovations and New Programs, in Advance of 2018 Spring/Summer Travel Season; 02/05/2018 – Aramark Named a Top 50 Company for Diversity by DiversityInc; 29/05/2018 – MFS Growth Fund Adds Hilton, Exits Broadcom, Cuts Aramark; 14/03/2018 – Aramark Hits it Out of the Park with New Ballpark Eats for MLB Opening Day; 08/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Aramark (ARMK) Investors; 22/04/2018 – DJ Aramark, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ARMK); 29/03/2018 – MFS Growth Fund Exits Allergan, Cuts Aramark; 08/05/2018 – ARAMARK 2Q ADJ EPS 48C, EST. 46C; 24/04/2018 – NJ Warn Notices: Aramark Campus Services, LLC – 06/30/2018

Wolverine Asset Management Llc, which manages about $6.60 billion and $7.33B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (NASDAQ:CTRP) by 45,135 shares to 128,235 shares, valued at $5.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 1.47M shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.90M shares, and has risen its stake in Dfb Healthcare Acquistion Co.

Analysts await Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.29 earnings per share, up 21.70% or $0.23 from last year’s $1.06 per share. POST’s profit will be $94.57 million for 20.47 P/E if the $1.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.28 actual earnings per share reported by Post Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.78% EPS growth.

More notable recent Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Post Holdings Announces Pricing of Senior Notes Offering – GlobeNewswire” on June 24, 2019, also Cnbc.com with their article: “Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Apple, Nike, Bank of America, Goldman Sachs and more – CNBC” published on June 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Greenbrier slides 11.9% post Q3 results – Seeking Alpha” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Automakers Post Mixed June Sales Results; GM Eyes Potential Interest Rate Cut – Benzinga” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Post Holdings Narrows Fiscal Year 2019 Adjusted EBITDA Guidance Range – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 1 insider sale for $16.25 million activity. BROWN JAY W also sold $240,374 worth of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) shares. Another trade for 134,059 shares valued at $12.96 million was made by STIRITZ WILLIAM P on Wednesday, February 6.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold POST shares while 93 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 65.78 million shares or 6.72% less from 70.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Harvest Strategies Lc accumulated 5.39% or 35,000 shares. Parametric Port Associate Ltd Com invested in 97,992 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Oppenheimer holds 3,199 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. California-based Everett Harris And Ca has invested 0.02% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Bessemer Group invested in 0% or 295 shares. Moreover, Metropolitan Life Company has 0.03% invested in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Tiaa Cref Inv Limited Liability Co reported 176,859 shares. Point72 Asset Mngmt LP invested in 0.08% or 167,100 shares. Da Davidson Communications invested in 4,350 shares. Freshford Capital Management Ltd Liability Corporation, New York-based fund reported 263,197 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman stated it has 1,745 shares. Adirondack Trust Company reported 50 shares. Glenmede Tru Na holds 19 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Plancorp Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.1% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Td Asset has 28,071 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 31 investors sold ARMK shares while 86 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 226.21 million shares or 2.90% less from 232.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ls Inv Ltd Liability Co invested 0.01% in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK). Savings Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 0.01% in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK). Fil Ltd invested in 233,156 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Cibc Asset has invested 0% in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK). Fjarde Ap holds 91,038 shares. Oakbrook Invs Ltd Llc has invested 0.02% in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK). Atlanta Cap Mngmt L L C owns 17.01M shares. M&T Bankshares Corp owns 12,883 shares. Td Asset Mgmt Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) for 179,446 shares. Dnb Asset Management As holds 0% or 32,161 shares in its portfolio. Cornerstone Advsr, Washington-based fund reported 25 shares. Gotham Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.13% in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) or 300,085 shares. Raymond James holds 30,423 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Savings Bank owns 316,549 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. 395,000 were reported by Loews.

Reinhart Partners Inc, which manages about $4.85B and $1.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ebay Inc Com (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 20,842 shares to 819,205 shares, valued at $30.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dorman Products Inc Com (NASDAQ:DORM) by 4,936 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,374 shares, and cut its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne Hld Com.