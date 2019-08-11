As Aramark (ARMK) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Global Thematic Partners Upped Stake; Mountain Lake Investment Management Lifted Its Position in Koppers Holdings (KOP) by $1.31 Million

Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Koppers Holdings Inc (KOP) by 8.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc bought 52,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.26% . The hedge fund held 652,500 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.95 million, up from 600,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Koppers Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $575.25 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $27.86. About 109,841 shares traded or 10.61% up from the average. Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) has declined 25.21% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.21% the S&P500. Some Historical KOP News: 10/04/2018 – Koppers Had Seen 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $210 Million; 07/05/2018 – Koppers Holdings at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – Koppers Expects Acquisition to Be Accretive to EPS in 2018; 10/04/2018 – Koppers Sees 2018 Capex $60M-$70M; 10/04/2018 – Koppers Holdings Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 19/04/2018 – DJ Koppers Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KOP); 03/05/2018 – Koppers Holdings Inc. Announces Retirement of Thomas D. Loadman, Senior Vice President, Railroad Products and Services; 03/05/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC KOP.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.13, REV VIEW $1.78 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC – KOPPERS INC SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE INDUSTRIAL DIVISION OF COX INDUSTRIES FOR APPROXIMATELY $200 MLN IN CASH; 13/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS- AGREEMENT AMENDED TO ADD TERM LOAN COMPONENT IN AMOUNT OF $100 MLN WITH 10% ANNUAL AMORTIZATION AND A MANDATORY PREPAYMENT PROVISION

Global Thematic Partners Llc increased its stake in Aramark (ARMK) by 100.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Global Thematic Partners Llc bought 1.28M shares as the company’s stock rose 17.39% . The institutional investor held 2.55 million shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.26M, up from 1.27 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Global Thematic Partners Llc who had been investing in Aramark for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.41B market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $38.1. About 6.86 million shares traded or 90.27% up from the average. Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) has declined 8.93% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.93% the S&P500. Some Historical ARMK News: 26/04/2018 – Ohio Warn Notice: Bexley/Franklin Potential Number Affected- Aramark Campus Services, LLC – Capital University – 06/28/2018; 24/04/2018 – NJ Warn Notices: Aramark Campus Services, LLC – 06/30/2018; 15/05/2018 – GLENVIEW BOOSTED FDX, CAH, NWL, ARMK, PNR IN 1Q: 13F; 21/03/2018 – Ocean Hugger Foods, Inc. Announces Partnership with Aramark; 06/03/2018 Aramark Announces Participation in Deutsche Bank’s 2018 Media, Telecom & Business Services Conference; 14/03/2018 – Aramark Hits it Out of the Park with New Ballpark Eats for MLB Opening Day; 08/05/2018 – Aramark Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $2.20-Adj EPS $2.30; 02/04/2018 – Aramark Unveils Extensive Renovations and New Programs, in Advance of 2018 Spring/Summer Travel Season; 08/05/2018 – ARAMARK SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.20 TO $2.30, EST. $2.22; 08/05/2018 – Aramark 2Q EPS 11c

Since March 14, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.05 million activity.

Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc, which manages about $324.00M and $272.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Consol Coal Res Lp by 105,000 shares to 250,000 shares, valued at $4.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Landsâ€™ End, Inc. (LE) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Koppers: Another Interesting, But Ultimately Mediocre Industrial – Seeking Alpha” published on September 14, 2017, Streetinsider.com published: “Koppers Holdings (KOP) Tops Q2 EPS by 20c, Offers Guidance – StreetInsider.com” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Excited About Koppers Holdings Inc.’s (NYSE:KOP) 19% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Analysis: Ford’s Chart Suggests Stock Could Be Headed To $12 – Benzinga” with publication date: May 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold KOP shares while 43 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 18.94 million shares or 0.26% less from 18.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj has invested 0.39% in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP). New York-based Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP). Parkside Retail Bank & Trust has invested 0% of its portfolio in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP). Ironwood Mngmt Lc holds 1.92% in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) or 91,011 shares. Voya Investment Mgmt Ltd Llc owns 8,825 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. State Teachers Retirement System holds 0% of its portfolio in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) for 38,526 shares. Magnetar Financial Limited Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) for 13,405 shares. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada holds 0.01% or 567,072 shares in its portfolio. Swiss Commercial Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) for 36,600 shares. Fuller Thaler Asset Management reported 1.91M shares. D E Shaw & Company Incorporated holds 0% or 103,651 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Panagora Asset Mngmt has 0% invested in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) for 238 shares. Victory Capital Management Inc holds 58,925 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Venator Cap Mngmt Limited holds 103,000 shares or 2.77% of its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Communications Can reported 0% stake.

Global Thematic Partners Llc, which manages about $12.76B and $2.15B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 5,662 shares to 740,376 shares, valued at $40.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Harley Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) by 197,616 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 171,381 shares, and cut its stake in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX).

More notable recent Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday – Benzinga” on August 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Aramark Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on May 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Aramark (ARMK) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) were released by: Vendingmarketwatch.com and their article: “Aramark Acquires On-Demand Food Delivery Service, Good Uncle – VendingMarketWatch” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For August 6, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 31 investors sold ARMK shares while 86 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 226.21 million shares or 2.90% less from 232.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fil invested in 0.01% or 233,156 shares. Moreover, Fort LP has 0.01% invested in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK). Clark Cap holds 45,000 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Echo Street Mngmt Lc accumulated 0.95% or 1.63M shares. The Georgia-based Atlanta Mngmt L L C has invested 2.41% in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK). M&T Fincl Bank Corporation stated it has 0% in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK). Ami Asset Management accumulated 735,948 shares. Korea Inv Corporation accumulated 128,800 shares or 0.02% of the stock. United Kingdom-based Hsbc Holdings Public Limited Co has invested 0.03% in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Com reported 0.17% of its portfolio in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK). Royal State Bank Of Canada reported 0.01% in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK). Morgan Stanley has invested 0.01% in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK). International Gru reported 4,282 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv, Netherlands-based fund reported 20,039 shares. Pictet Asset reported 0.01% in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK).