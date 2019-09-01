As Aqua America (WTR) Valuation Rose, Rodgers Brothers Has Decreased by $564,516 Its Holding; North Star Asset Management Decreased Its Prosperity Bancshares (PB) Stake by $548,550

North Star Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Prosperity Bancshares (PB) by 8.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Star Asset Management Inc sold 7,950 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.46% . The institutional investor held 80,445 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.56 million, down from 88,395 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Prosperity Bancshares for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.46B market cap company. It closed at $64.92 lastly. It is down 0.86% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.86% the S&P500. Some Historical PB News: 30/05/2018 – SACHDEVA: VIETNAM PROSPERITY BANK IS `MERCEDES AT TOYOTA PRICE’; 30/05/2018 FLOWERING TREE’S SACHDEVA PICKS VIETNAM PROSPERITY BANK

Rodgers Brothers Inc decreased its stake in Aqua America Inc (WTR) by 35.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rodgers Brothers Inc sold 15,681 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.65% . The institutional investor held 29,100 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.06 million, down from 44,781 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc who had been investing in Aqua America Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $44.29. About 1.21 million shares traded or 17.33% up from the average. Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) has risen 14.81% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.81% the S&P500. Some Historical WTR News: 30/04/2018 – Aqua America Announces Changes in Executive Leadership Team; 08/05/2018 – Aqua America Sees FY18 EPS $1.37-EPS $1.42; 08/05/2018 – Aqua America 1Q EPS 29c; 08/03/2018 AQUA AMERICA INC WTR.N : UBS STARTS WITH NEUTRAL; TARGET PRICE $36; 08/05/2018 – AQUA AMERICA INC WTR.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $1.37 TO $1.42; 25/04/2018 – Aqua America Declares June 2018 Dividend; 30/04/2018 – Aqua America Daniel Schuller To Succeed Smeltzer as CFO; 30/04/2018 – AQUA AMERICA NAMES DANIEL SCHULLER CFO; 22/04/2018 – DJ Aqua America Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WTR); 30/04/2018 – Aqua America: CFO David Smeltzer Will Retire From His Position in Oct

Analysts await Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 0.85% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.18 per share. PB’s profit will be $81.72M for 13.64 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual EPS reported by Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.85% EPS growth.

North Star Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.15 billion and $1.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Life Stragy Md Grth (VSMGX) by 37,411 shares to 219,459 shares, valued at $5.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 2,472 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,495 shares, and has risen its stake in Tyler Tech (NYSE:TYL).

More notable recent Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Does Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.’s (NYSE:PB) Share Price Indicate? – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (PB) – Yahoo Finance” published on April 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Nutrien: Better Than Mosaic On The Benjamin Graham Radar – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. Announces September 2019 Dividend of $0.17 Per Common Share – GlobeNewswire” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Much Are Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Insiders Taking Off The Table? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 09, 2019.

More notable recent Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Aqua America Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “NIRI Philadelphia Elects New Board Members – Business Wire” published on August 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Aqua America Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Apple, Caterpillar, CenturyLink, Chesapeake Energy, Ciena, Corning, Dollar General, GreenSky, Hertz, Inogen, Lyft, Roku, 3D Systems and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Water stocks including WTR, TTEK, XYL look oversold, analyst says – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 27, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold WTR shares while 109 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 98.31 million shares or 2.59% more from 95.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marshall Wace Llp accumulated 2,486 shares or 0% of the stock. Private Advisor Grp Inc Limited Co holds 0.05% in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) or 70,126 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys invested in 0.06% or 127,919 shares. The Georgia-based Voya Investment Mngmt Llc has invested 0% in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR). Wetherby Asset Mgmt stated it has 8,479 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Prudential Financial holds 0.03% or 497,839 shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd Liability holds 8,552 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 192,231 are owned by Wills Financial Group Inc Inc. Hightower Advsr Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) for 37,963 shares. Swiss Bank & Trust invested in 324,273 shares. Moody Retail Bank Tru Division reported 558 shares. Ameritas Investment Incorporated owns 71,722 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Fincl Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp has 2.57M shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Glenmede Trust Na invested in 0.01% or 45,374 shares. First Manhattan Co holds 0.07% or 349,270 shares.

Rodgers Brothers Inc, which manages about $300.54 million and $351.16 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coca (NYSE:KO) by 22,160 shares to 116,955 shares, valued at $5.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 5,575 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.