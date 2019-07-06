As Aqua America (WTR) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Leucadia National Decreased Holding by $493,092; Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company Has Raised Holding in Nike Class B (NKE) by $356,076

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company increased its stake in Nike Inc. Class B (NKE) by 7.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company bought 4,239 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 60,210 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.07M, up from 55,971 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Nike Inc. Class B for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $134.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $86.82. About 6.17 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 22.04% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.61% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC – AS A RESULT OF U.S. TAX REFORM, RECORDED ADDITIONAL INCOME TAX EXPENSE OF $2.0 BLN IN QTR; 27/03/2018 – NFL – NIKE WILL CONTINUE TO PROVIDE ALL 32 NFL CLUBS WITH UNIFORMS & SIDELINE APPAREL BEARING NIKE BRAND FOR USE DURING ALL GAMES; 16/03/2018 – New York Post: Nike loses another top exec amid probe into alleged inappropriate behavior; 02/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: NKE, MU, & more; 24/05/2018 – The NFL and Nike have signed a giant 10-year deal with online retailer Fanatics. Via @DelRey:; 16/03/2018 – Second Nike Executive Leaves in Wake of Workplace Complaints; 22/03/2018 – Ackman exits Nike stake with $100 million in profit; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC SAYS SPORTSWEAR CATEGORY CONTINUES TO GROW DOUBLE DIGITS WITH STRONG GROWTH ACROSS BOTH FOOTWEAR AND APPAREL; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Series All Sector Adds McDonald’s, Exits Nike; 22/03/2018 – NIKE: 4Q REVENUE TO BE UP HIGH-SINGLE DIGITS

Leucadia National Corp decreased its stake in Aqua America Inc (WTR) by 33.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leucadia National Corp sold 13,697 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.59% with the market. The hedge fund held 27,248 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $993,000, down from 40,945 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leucadia National Corp who had been investing in Aqua America Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $41.61. About 403,252 shares traded. Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) has risen 13.69% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.26% the S&P500. Some Historical WTR News: 17/05/2018 – GlobalFit Elects Karen Heisler To Board Of Directors; 30/04/2018 – Aqua America: Schuller Named Deputy CFO Until Smeltzer’s Formal Retirement; 30/04/2018 – Aqua Amer Announces Changes in Executive Leadership Team; 08/05/2018 – Aqua America 1Q Rev $194.3M; 04/04/2018 – Aqua America Promotes Two Engineers to Vice President Posts; 08/05/2018 – AQUA AMERICA INC WTR.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $1.37 TO $1.42; 25/04/2018 – Aqua America Declares June 2018 Dividend; 08/05/2018 – Aqua America 1Q Net $50.8M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold WTR shares while 109 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 98.31 million shares or 2.59% more from 95.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massmutual Fsb Adv reported 660 shares. Huntington Savings Bank owns 0% invested in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) for 5,512 shares. Connecticut-based Eagle Ridge Investment Mngmt has invested 0.12% in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR). Eqis Cap Mngmt holds 0.02% or 6,647 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR). Peoples Ser holds 2,916 shares. Adirondack invested in 0.33% or 12,212 shares. The Michigan-based World Asset Mngmt has invested 0.02% in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR). The Kansas-based Tortoise Capital Advisors Lc has invested 0% in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR). Kingfisher Cap Ltd Liability Com holds 8,853 shares. Tobam has invested 0% in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR). Carroll Financial Associate invested in 2,366 shares. Tompkins Corp owns 0.03% invested in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) for 3,625 shares. Voya Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 35,091 shares. Highlander Cap Management Llc reported 500 shares.

Analysts await Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.39 earnings per share, up 5.41% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.37 per share. WTR’s profit will be $83.47 million for 26.67 P/E if the $0.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual earnings per share reported by Aqua America, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 39.29% EPS growth.

More notable recent Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Aqua Announces Pricing of $900 Million Senior Notes Offering – Business Wire” on April 24, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Aqua America Declares June 2019 Dividend – Business Wire” published on May 02, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Former Exelon exec Francis Idehen joins Aqua America’s board – Philadelphia Business Journal” on June 03, 2019. More interesting news about Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Dividend Stocks That Are Perfect for Retirement – The Motley Fool” published on November 15, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Arrow Electronics, Inc. (ARW) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has 0.41% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Mcf Advsrs Lc holds 0.06% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) or 4,132 shares. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Cognios Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.81% stake. Penobscot Inv Mgmt Company Inc has invested 1.38% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). First Hawaiian Natl Bank has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Ycg Limited Liability Company stated it has 5.66% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Miracle Mile Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 17,792 shares. Gofen & Glossberg Limited Il holds 337,271 shares. Bkd Wealth Ltd Co holds 6,513 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Paragon Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability stated it has 5.04% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Optimum Investment Advsrs owns 22,571 shares. Stonebridge Cap Advsrs Limited Liability Co, Minnesota-based fund reported 107,698 shares. Cap, California-based fund reported 64.84 million shares. Pcj Inv Counsel Ltd stated it has 13,000 shares.

More notable recent NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Arizona wades into Nike ‘Betsy Ross’ controversy – Seeking Alpha” on July 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Dow Jones Today: Fun With Financials – Nasdaq” published on June 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “This Brand Could Benefit From Nike’s and Adidas’ Missteps – Nasdaq” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Nike Q4 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Nike Stock Looks Attractive Ahead Of Earnings – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 19, 2019.