As Aqua America (WTR) Stock Price Rose, Robecosam Ag Upped Position by $2.87 Million; Fosun International LTD Has Cut Its Vipshop Hldgs LTD (VIPS) Stake by $53.38 Million; Stock Price Rose

Fosun International Ltd decreased its stake in Vipshop Hldgs Ltd (VIPS) by 86.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fosun International Ltd sold 6.67 million shares as the company’s stock rose 16.34% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.04 million shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.37M, down from 7.71 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fosun International Ltd who had been investing in Vipshop Hldgs Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.81% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $8.66. About 3.52M shares traded. Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) has declined 44.80% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.23% the S&P500. Some Historical VIPS News: 14/05/2018 – VIPSHOP HOLDINGS 1Q REV. $3.2B, EST. $3.08B; 14/05/2018 – Vipshop Plummets Post-Market Among Chinese ADRs Monday; 14/05/2018 – Vipshop Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 17c; 14/05/2018 – VIPSHOP HOLDINGS 1Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 17C, EST. 17C; 14/05/2018 – Vipshop Holdings 1Q EPS 12c; 19/04/2018 – Vipshop Filed 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 15/05/2018 – POINT72 SINGAPORE REDUCED VIPS IN 1Q: 13F; 30/03/2018 Vipshop Investing in a Private Equity Fund; 14/05/2018 – Vipshop Holdings 1Q Rev $3.2B; 15/05/2018 – M&G Adds Compass Minerals, Exits Vipshop Holdings: 13F

Robecosam Ag increased its stake in Aqua America Inc (WTR) by 49.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robecosam Ag bought 79,673 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 239,100 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.71M, up from 159,427 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robecosam Ag who had been investing in Aqua America Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $41.66. About 541,074 shares traded. Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) has risen 13.69% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.26% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold WTR shares while 109 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 98.31 million shares or 2.59% more from 95.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Creative Planning has invested 0.01% in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR). Godshalk Welsh Cap Mngmt owns 30,398 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System accumulated 285,388 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Inc stated it has 0.02% in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR). Rodgers Brothers Inc owns 0.3% invested in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) for 29,100 shares. 24,598 were reported by Penn Cap Management. Virtu Limited Liability invested in 6,007 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 8,391 are held by Ww Asset Mgmt Inc. Peoples Ser Corporation reported 0.05% stake. Geode Management Ltd Liability invested in 0.02% or 1.86 million shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance owns 10,465 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Keybank Natl Association Oh owns 25,947 shares. 154,309 are held by Cwm Lc. Northstar Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 6,900 shares. Florida-based Texas Yale has invested 0.19% in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR).

Robecosam Ag, which manages about $2.42B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Partners Lp (NYSE:NEP) by 10,500 shares to 5,000 shares, valued at $233,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (NYSE:EL) by 40,391 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 60,812 shares, and cut its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

