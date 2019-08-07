As Aqua America (WTR) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Leucadia National Has Decreased Its Position by $493,092; Donaldson (DCI) Valuation Declined While Victory Capital Management Has Upped Its Position

Leucadia National Corp decreased its stake in Aqua America Inc (WTR) by 33.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leucadia National Corp sold 13,697 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.65% . The hedge fund held 27,248 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $993,000, down from 40,945 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leucadia National Corp who had been investing in Aqua America Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $41.51. About 1.11 million shares traded or 9.91% up from the average. Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) has risen 14.81% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.81% the S&P500. Some Historical WTR News: 04/04/2018 – Aqua America Promotes Two Engineers to Vice President Posts; 30/04/2018 – AQUA AMERICA NAMES DANIEL SCHULLER CFO; 25/04/2018 – Aqua America Declares June 2018 Dividend; 30/04/2018 – AQUA AMERICA CFO TO RETIRE; 08/05/2018 – Aqua America 1Q Rev $194.3M; 08/05/2018 – Aqua America 1Q EPS 29c; 08/03/2018 AQUA AMERICA INC WTR.N : UBS STARTS WITH NEUTRAL; TARGET PRICE $36; 22/04/2018 – DJ Aqua America Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WTR)

Victory Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Donaldson Inc (DCI) by 2632.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Victory Capital Management Inc bought 61,717 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.56% . The institutional investor held 64,061 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.21M, up from 2,344 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Donaldson Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $47.58. About 172,780 shares traded. Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) has risen 6.48% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DCI News: 07/03/2018 – Donaldson at Management Roadshow Hosted By CL King Today; 31/05/2018 – DONALDSON 3Q ADJ EPS 53C, EST. 52C; 30/05/2018 – On Tennis: French Open Flashback: Jared Donaldson Reprises Michael Chang’s Underhand Serve; 30/05/2018 – Donaldson Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – DONALDSON COMPANY INC DCI.N : EDWARD JONES RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 23/05/2018 – Donaldson Company Announces 5.6 Percent Dividend Increase; 06/03/2018 – DONALDSON COMPANY INC – FISCAL 2018 GAAP EPS IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $0.83 LOWER THAN ADJUSTED EPS; 31/05/2018 – Donaldson Co: Full-Year Sales, EPS Now Projected Above Midpoints of Prior Guidance Ranges; 13/03/2018 – Acacia Communications Demonstrates AC1200 Coherent Module for DCI, Metro and Long-Haul Applications; 06/03/2018 – DONALDSON COMPANY INC DCI.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $1.93 TO $2.01

More notable recent Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) A High Quality Stock To Own? – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Donaldson declares $0.21 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on May 31, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Q3 Earnings Preview For Donaldson Co – Benzinga” on June 03, 2019. More interesting news about Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Donaldson to Participate in 8th Annual Intellisight Investor Conference – StreetInsider.com” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Twitter (TWTR) Could Be an Impressive Growth Stock – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Victory Capital Management Inc, which manages about $35.27 billion and $43.95B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Principal Finl Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) by 17,773 shares to 235,612 shares, valued at $11.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Moodys Corp (NYSE:MCO) by 8,401 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,058 shares, and cut its stake in Genuine Parts Co (NYSE:GPC).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold DCI shares while 90 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 100.47 million shares or 1.32% less from 101.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. North Carolina-based First Personal Fincl Svcs has invested 0% in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI). Ledyard Retail Bank holds 5,353 shares. Wetherby Asset Management has 6,113 shares. Btim accumulated 1.93M shares. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can reported 0% in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI). Mckinley Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Com Delaware has invested 0.01% in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI). Eaton Vance owns 213,604 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. First Advsrs Lp holds 26,813 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt has 0.02% invested in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI). Amp Invsts Limited accumulated 11,393 shares. Us National Bank & Trust De owns 932,802 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Gam Ag invested 0.04% in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI). Aqr Cap Mgmt Ltd Company has 0% invested in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) for 19,680 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt owns 3,344 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 4,250 shares.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $27,468 activity.