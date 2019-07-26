As Aqua America (WTR) Share Value Rose, Robecosam Ag Lifted Its Position by $2.87 Million; Callahan Advisors Increases Stake in At&T (T)

Robecosam Ag increased its stake in Aqua America Inc (WTR) by 49.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robecosam Ag bought 79,673 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 239,100 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.71M, up from 159,427 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robecosam Ag who had been investing in Aqua America Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $41.33. About 299,992 shares traded. Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) has risen 13.69% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.26% the S&P500. Some Historical WTR News: 30/04/2018 – AQUA AMERICA CFO TO RETIRE; 30/04/2018 – Aqua America: Schuller Named Deputy CFO Until Smeltzer’s Formal Retirement; 04/04/2018 – Aqua America Promotes Two Engineers to Vice President Posts; 25/04/2018 – Aqua America Declares June 2018 Dividend; 30/04/2018 – Aqua America: CFO David Smeltzer Will Retire From His Position in Oct; 30/04/2018 – Aqua Amer Announces Changes in Executive Leadership Team; 30/04/2018 – AQUA AMERICA NAMES DANIEL SCHULLER CFO; 30/04/2018 – Aqua America: Schuller Currently Serving as EVP, Strategy and Corporate Development; 08/03/2018 AQUA AMERICA INC WTR.N : UBS STARTS WITH NEUTRAL; TARGET PRICE $36; 17/05/2018 – GlobalFit Elects Karen Heisler To Board Of Directors

Callahan Advisors Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 17.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Callahan Advisors Llc bought 55,983 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 381,340 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.96M, up from 325,357 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Callahan Advisors Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $34.1. About 19.83M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q ADJ EPS 85C, EST. 88C; 25/04/2018 – AT&T CFO: 5G PHONES AND TABLETS COMING SOMETIME IN 2019; 08/05/2018 – U.S. urges judge to force AT&T to scrap deal or sell DirecTV or Turner; 15/05/2018 – AT&T CEO RANDALL STEPHENSON CONCLUDES INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 18/05/2018 – FCC investigating reports website flaw exposed mobile phone locations; 29/03/2018 – The Information: Exclusive: AT&T is developing a hardware device, called a switch, that handles the movement of traffic across; 24/05/2018 – Comcast’s Fox Bid to Further Test Antitrust Cops Waging AT&T War; 13/03/2018 – TWX, T: Latest twist in DOJ-AT&T case: The government does want AT&T to submit its arbitration offer as evidence. – ! $TWX $T; 13/03/2018 – North American FTTH and Advanced Broadband Market Report 2017 Forecast to 2021 – Projected Record Level Growth Being Driven by AT&T, CenturyLink and Google – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 10/04/2018 – MEDIATEK 2454.TW SAYS MARCH SALES AT T$20.1 BLN

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “5 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: LMT, GE, KO, T – Investorplace.com” on July 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “5 Stocks to Buy as You Rebalance Your Portfolio – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “16 Undervalued Growth Opportunities You Don’t Want To Miss – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AT&T: When Even Bad Is Good Enough – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AT&T’s Stock May Be Too Cheap In This Low Rate Environment – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jnba Financial reported 0.03% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Fincl Bank Of Stockton owns 23,228 shares. Moreover, Lucas Mngmt has 2.41% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 65,057 shares. Parsec Fincl Management Incorporated, a North Carolina-based fund reported 93,254 shares. Moreover, Fin Advantage Incorporated has 0.04% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 1,931 shares. Veritable LP invested in 287,132 shares or 0.18% of the stock. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Tru holds 2.59% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) or 62,000 shares. Northern Corporation invested 0.66% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Doheny Asset Mngmt Ca invested 0.41% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Provise Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.26% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) or 59,807 shares. Cape Ann Bankshares stated it has 1.05% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Horan Advsr Ltd Liability Company stated it has 60,329 shares or 1.2% of all its holdings. Ameritas Investment Ptnrs owns 172,220 shares. King Luther reported 3.55M shares or 0.85% of all its holdings. Tennessee-based First Mercantile Co has invested 0.26% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Callahan Advisors Llc, which manages about $289.56 million and $537.21 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 7,466 shares to 21,840 shares, valued at $1.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 16,244 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,340 shares, and cut its stake in Wal (NYSE:WMT).

More notable recent Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Aqua America declares $0.2343 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Former Exelon exec Francis Idehen joins Aqua America’s board – Philadelphia Business Journal” published on June 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Aqua America Inc (WTR) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019. More interesting news about Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Aqua America Emphasizes Importance of Hurricane Preparedness – Yahoo Finance” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Should I Trade Aqua America For American Water Works? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 26, 2018.

Robecosam Ag, which manages about $2.42 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 408,960 shares to 341,000 shares, valued at $13.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 2,210 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,171 shares, and cut its stake in Idex Corp (NYSE:IEX).