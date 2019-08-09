As Aqua America (WTR) Share Value Rose, Catalyst Capital Advisors Decreased Its Stake by $2.28 Million; As Biogen (BIIB) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Has Cut Its Stake

Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Aqua America Inc (WTR) by 97.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc sold 63,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.65% . The institutional investor held 1,500 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55,000, down from 64,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Aqua America Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $42.47. About 2.12 million shares traded or 104.11% up from the average. Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) has risen 14.81% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.81% the S&P500. Some Historical WTR News: 17/05/2018 – GlobalFit Elects Karen Heisler To Board Of Directors; 08/05/2018 – Aqua America Sees FY18 EPS $1.37-EPS $1.42; 30/04/2018 – AQUA AMERICA NAMES DANIEL SCHULLER CFO; 08/05/2018 – AQUA AMERICA INC WTR.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $1.37 TO $1.42; 30/04/2018 – Aqua America: CFO David Smeltzer Will Retire From His Position in Oct; 08/05/2018 – Aqua America 1Q EPS 29c; 30/04/2018 – Aqua America: Schuller Named Deputy CFO Until Smeltzer’s Formal Retirement; 30/04/2018 – Aqua America: Schuller Currently Serving as EVP, Strategy and Corporate Development; 30/04/2018 – Aqua America Announces Changes in Executive Leadership Team; 08/03/2018 AQUA AMERICA INC WTR.N : UBS STARTS WITH NEUTRAL; TARGET PRICE $36

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 1.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc sold 4,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 240,372 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $56.82 million, down from 244,572 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $238.23. About 1.13 million shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 01/05/2018 – BIOGEN, NEURIMMUNE OPTION EXERCISE FOR ALZHEIMER’S TREATMENT; 31/05/2018 – Biogen Appoints Daniel Karp as EVP, Corporate Development; 09/04/2018 – From the midnight bureau — Novartis CEO Vas Narasimhan cuts loose an old anchor and sets sail with $8.7B AveXis buyout $NVS $AVXS $BIIB; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN & SAMSUNG BIOEPIS AGREE TO SETTLEMENT WITH ABBVIE; 22/05/2018 – Biogen at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 30; 01/05/2018 – BIOGEN & NEURIMMUNE REPORT OPTION EXERCISE; 01/05/2018 – Biogen and Neurimmune Announce Option Exercise for Alzheimer’s Disease Investigational Treatment Aducanumab; 05/04/2018 – AbbVie in deal with Biogen to delay Humira biosimilar U.S. launch to 2023; 23/04/2018 – Biogen at American Academy of Neurology Meeting Tomorrow; 12/03/2018 – Biogen to Pay $75 Million Upfront Plus Potential Milestones Up to $515 Million and Royalties

Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $653.50 million and $2.87 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Targa Res Corp (NYSE:TRGP) by 110,065 shares to 377,599 shares, valued at $15.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ihs Markit Ltd by 25,570 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,585 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Inc.

More notable recent Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Stocks That Managed to Breach 52-Week Highs Wednesday Morning – Benzinga” on July 31, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Defensive Stocks Standing Strong as Broader Stock Market Indexes Tank – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 07, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 15, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “8 Fresh Dividend Hikes That May Entice More Income Investors – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Are Aqua America, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:WTR) Returns Worth Your While? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold WTR shares while 109 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 98.31 million shares or 2.59% more from 95.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Symons Capital Mngmt Incorporated holds 2.23% or 142,195 shares. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel, a California-based fund reported 8,168 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has invested 0.03% in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR). Hexavest owns 0% invested in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) for 5,248 shares. Manchester Cap Ltd Liability Company reported 22,599 shares stake. Glenmede Company Na owns 45,374 shares. Blb&B Ltd owns 139,304 shares. Hudock Group Ltd Liability holds 2,691 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Commonwealth Natl Bank Of Australia owns 0% invested in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) for 9,500 shares. D E Shaw stated it has 103,077 shares. Conestoga Advisors Limited Liability Company stated it has 6,087 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board accumulated 33,283 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Covington Cap Mgmt has 0% invested in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) for 558 shares. The Kansas-based Nuance Invs Limited Liability Co has invested 0.39% in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR). Bright Rock Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 1.48% of its portfolio in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR).

Since April 30, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $27.21 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 99 investors sold BIIB shares while 304 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 163.29 million shares or 9.87% less from 181.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Intll Grp stated it has 90,455 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Fairfield Bush & invested in 7,000 shares or 0.55% of the stock. United Kingdom-based Merian Global (Uk) Ltd has invested 1.46% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Plante Moran Financial Advsrs Ltd Liability Com has 0.02% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 285 shares. Bancshares Of Mellon Corp invested in 0.12% or 1.89 million shares. Everence Cap Mngmt holds 0.18% or 4,456 shares in its portfolio. Forbes J M & Com Llp holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 3,009 shares. Moors Cabot holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 2,156 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The accumulated 681,074 shares. West Oak holds 0.71% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 4,792 shares. Gemmer Asset Management Limited Com has 0.01% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 189 shares. Us Natl Bank De has invested 0.11% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Systems invested in 0.05% or 11,500 shares. First Interstate Comml Bank has invested 0.05% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). State Bank Pictet And Cie (Asia) Limited has invested 0.43% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc, which manages about $25.96 billion and $25.51 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aquantia Corp by 153,760 shares to 363,829 shares, valued at $3.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Methode Electrs Inc (NYSE:MEI) by 94,810 shares in the quarter, for a total of 212,967 shares, and has risen its stake in Camden Natl Corp (NASDAQ:CAC).

More notable recent Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Biogen (BIIB) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” on July 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Biogen Raises Guidance as It Looks to the Pipeline for Growth – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For July 23, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “PDL BioPharma (PDLI) Q2 Earnings Top Mark, Revenues Fall Y/Y – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Biogen Earnings: BIIB Stock Surges on Big Q2 Earnings Beat – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 23, 2019.