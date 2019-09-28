As Aqua America (WTR) Share Value Rose, American International Group Has Increased Stake by $2.71 Million; Bank Of America (BAC) Shareholder Grassi Investment Management Lowered Its Stake by $300,150

Grassi Investment Management decreased its stake in Bank Of America (BAC) by 2.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grassi Investment Management sold 10,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 491,200 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.25 million, down from 501,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grassi Investment Management who had been investing in Bank Of America for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $273.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $29.35. About 39.87 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 20/04/2018 – BAML Global Monetary Policy Forecasts as of April 20 (Table); 14/05/2018 – Hologic Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 03/04/2018 – BofA removes Facebook from its US1 top ideas list; 02/04/2018 – GOOSEHEAD INSURANCE INC SAYS J.P. MORGAN, BOFA MERRILL LYNCH, KEEFE, BRUYETTE & WOODS ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 12/03/2018 – BLUELINX HAS COMMITMENTS FROM WELLS FARGO & BANK OF AMERICA; 15/05/2018 – Cigna Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Glaukos Announces Participation in Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Health Care Conference; 23/04/2018 – Bank of America Is Said to Hire Credit Analyst Phillip Bagguley; 10/05/2018 – Arena Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17; 23/03/2018 – A.G. SCHNEIDERMAN REPORTS $42M SETTLEMENT WITH BANK OF AMERICA

American International Group Inc increased its stake in Aqua America Inc (WTR) by 18.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American International Group Inc bought 66,182 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.65% . The institutional investor held 421,508 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.44M, up from 355,326 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American International Group Inc who had been investing in Aqua America Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $44.67. About 613,372 shares traded. Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) has risen 14.81% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.81% the S&P500. Some Historical WTR News: 30/04/2018 – AQUA AMERICA CFO TO RETIRE; 30/04/2018 – Aqua America: Schuller Named Deputy CFO Until Smeltzer’s Formal Retirement; 08/03/2018 AQUA AMERICA INC WTR.N : UBS STARTS WITH NEUTRAL; TARGET PRICE $36; 30/04/2018 – Aqua Amer Announces Changes in Executive Leadership Team; 08/05/2018 – Aqua America 1Q Rev $194.3M; 25/04/2018 – Aqua America Declares June 2018 Dividend; 22/04/2018 – DJ Aqua America Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WTR); 30/04/2018 – AQUA AMERICA NAMES DANIEL SCHULLER CFO

Since September 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $49,968 activity.

American International Group Inc, which manages about $24.76B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Carlisle Cos Inc (NYSE:CSL) by 2,400 shares to 111,871 shares, valued at $15.71 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intuit Inc (NASDAQ:INTU) by 3,625 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 109,354 shares, and cut its stake in Federal Realty Invs Trust (NYSE:FRT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.59, from 1.38 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 31 investors sold WTR shares while 79 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 161 raised stakes. 134.26 million shares or 36.57% more from 98.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Opus Group Limited has invested 0.06% in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR). First Natl reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR). Trust Of Vermont reported 1,500 shares. Sg Americas Secs Limited Com has invested 0.01% in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR). Ls Inv Advisors Limited Liability Com holds 0.03% or 10,561 shares in its portfolio. Charles Schwab Mgmt holds 0.03% or 1.20 million shares in its portfolio. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 0.01% stake. Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio invested in 80,263 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 25,647 were reported by Keybank National Association Oh. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 36,400 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR). Mercer Capital Advisers Incorporated invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR). Covington Capital invested 0% of its portfolio in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR). Aldebaran Financial, a Tennessee-based fund reported 12,355 shares. The Ohio-based Fort Washington Advsr Oh has invested 0.01% in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR).

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.68 earnings per share, up 3.03% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.33B for 10.79 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual earnings per share reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.11% negative EPS growth.

Grassi Investment Management, which manages about $608.21 million and $677.50 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Starwood Prop (NYSE:STWD) by 21,183 shares to 319,333 shares, valued at $7.26 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) by 23,325 shares in the quarter, for a total of 57,975 shares, and has risen its stake in Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO).

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is without change, as 51 investors sold BAC shares while 568 reduced holdings. only 124 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 6.42 billion shares or 2.00% more from 6.30 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Menlo Limited Com holds 3.34% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 167,185 shares. Moreover, Piedmont Advsrs has 0.71% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Sg Americas Ltd Liability Corporation has 767,526 shares. Private Asset Mgmt has 3.6% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Braun Stacey Assocs Inc holds 1.39% or 751,202 shares. Knightsbridge Asset Mngmt Limited Company invested in 2.75% or 137,572 shares. Boston Advsr Limited Liability has invested 1.18% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Neville Rodie Shaw accumulated 74,578 shares. 40,986 are held by Hanson Mcclain. 572,766 were accumulated by Advsrs Capital Management Limited Co. Greylin Mangement Inc accumulated 2.09% or 320,400 shares. Clean Yield Gru reported 300 shares. Hm Payson And invested in 988,458 shares or 1.03% of the stock. Gardner Lewis Asset Mngmt L P, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 438,498 shares. Gw Henssler Assocs Ltd reported 9,310 shares.