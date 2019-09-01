As Aqua America (WTR) Share Price Rose, Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company Has Cut Its Stake; Canadian Nat Res LTD (CNQ) Shareholder Robotti Robert Raised Holding by $482,085 as Stock Value Declined

Robotti Robert increased its stake in Canadian Nat Res Ltd (CNQ) by 8.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robotti Robert bought 17,855 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.65% . The institutional investor held 227,504 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.26 million, up from 209,649 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robotti Robert who had been investing in Canadian Nat Res Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $23.9. About 1.27 million shares traded. Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) has declined 30.68% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.68% the S&P500. Some Historical CNQ News: 14/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES REPORTS NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID; 08/05/2018 – Shell to Sell Canadian Natural Resources Stake (Correct); 03/05/2018 – Canadian Natural’s Annual 2018 Capital Expenditures Are Targeted to Be Approximately C$4.3 Billion; 07/05/2018 – Canadian Natural Resources Limited Reports Voting Results at Annual General Meeting; 07/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – SHELL SELLS ITS INTEREST IN CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED; 04/05/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD CNQ.TO : GMP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$57 FROM C$56; 12/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD CNQ.TO : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$44 FROM C$43; 07/05/2018 – Shell Sells Canadian Natural Resources Interest, Resulting in $3.3B Pretax Proceeds; 07/05/2018 – Globe Mail [Reg]: Streetwise newsletter: Shell sells stake in Canadian Natural in big bought deal; Street pounds table on; 27/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Cheetah Mobile, AngloGold Ashanti, Canadian Natural Resources, BHP Billiton, Infos

Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company decreased its stake in Aqua America Inc (WTR) by 50.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company sold 39,266 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.65% . The institutional investor held 38,084 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.39M, down from 77,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company who had been investing in Aqua America Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $44.29. About 1.18 million shares traded or 14.92% up from the average. Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) has risen 14.81% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.81% the S&P500. Some Historical WTR News: 25/04/2018 – Aqua America Declares June 2018 Dividend; 30/04/2018 – Aqua America: Schuller Currently Serving as EVP, Strategy and Corporate Development; 08/05/2018 – Aqua America 1Q EPS 29c; 17/05/2018 – GlobalFit Elects Karen Heisler To Board Of Directors; 30/04/2018 – Aqua America Announces Changes in Executive Leadership Team; 08/03/2018 AQUA AMERICA INC WTR.N : UBS STARTS WITH NEUTRAL; TARGET PRICE $36; 30/04/2018 – Aqua America: CFO David Smeltzer Will Retire From His Position in Oct; 08/05/2018 – Aqua America 1Q Net $50.8M; 30/04/2018 – Aqua America Daniel Schuller To Succeed Smeltzer as CFO; 08/05/2018 – Aqua America 1Q Rev $194.3M

More notable recent Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “EQT among top three fastest growing global oil and gas producers, report says – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “CPP Climbs Past $400 Billion: Here’s What’s in it – The Motley Fool Canada” published on August 27, 2019, Fool.ca published: “Canadian Investors: Prepare Your Portfolio for the Upcoming Federal Election – The Motley Fool Canada” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “2 Top Dividend Stocks Selling Absurdly Cheap – The Motley Fool Canada” published on August 18, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “2 Dividend Stocks With Rising Yields – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Robotti Robert, which manages about $283.48M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gci Liberty Inc by 9,000 shares to 14,000 shares, valued at $779,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dorian Lpg Ltd (NYSE:LPG) by 120,639 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 318,039 shares, and cut its stake in Bmc Stock Holdings Inc.

Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company, which manages about $210.35 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 2,640 shares to 3,462 shares, valued at $856,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.