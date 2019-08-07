As Aqua America (WTR) Share Price Rose, Loudon Investment Management Has Lowered Holding by $1.07 Million; As Apple Com (AAPL) Market Value Rose, Ruggie Capital Group Decreased Its Position

Ruggie Capital Group decreased its stake in Apple Inc Com (AAPL) by 99.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ruggie Capital Group sold 2,755 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 25 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5,000, down from 2,780 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ruggie Capital Group who had been investing in Apple Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $895.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $198.22. About 20.72M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 12/03/2018 – Apple buys Texture, a `Netflix for magazines’ app; 01/05/2018 – APPLE’S CFO: RETAIL AND ONLINE STORES HAD RECORD 2Q; 23/03/2018 – APPLE IS SAID TO TARGET SCHOOLS WITH NEW IPAD, EDUCATION APPS; 09/05/2018 – “There’s tremendous value at Apple,” Palihapitiya says. “There’s enormous cash flow in Apple.”; 23/03/2018 – APPLE’S TIM COOK CALLS FOR CALM HEADS ON CHINA, U.S. TRADE; 01/05/2018 – APPLE IPAD GROWTH STRONG IN EUROPE, ASIA; GAINED MARKETSHARE; 28/03/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook: The DACA situation is one that I am personally, as an American, deeply offended by. The DACA situation is not an immigration issue. It’s a moral issue. #RevolutionCHI; 01/05/2018 – APPLE SEES 3Q REV. $51.5B TO $53.5B, EST. $51.4B; 21/03/2018 – Denali Publishing Partners With Skillz Inc. to Announce Guns, Cars and Zombies! Turbo Mobile Game at Game Developers Conference; 25/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook will meet Donald Trump today to talk trade

Loudon Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Aqua America Inc (WTR) by 57.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loudon Investment Management Llc sold 12,629 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.65% . The institutional investor held 9,423 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $804,000, down from 22,052 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loudon Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Aqua America Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $41.51. About 1.11M shares traded or 9.91% up from the average. Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) has risen 14.81% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.81% the S&P500. Some Historical WTR News: 08/03/2018 AQUA AMERICA INC WTR.N : UBS STARTS WITH NEUTRAL; TARGET PRICE $36; 30/04/2018 – Aqua America: Schuller Named Deputy CFO Until Smeltzer’s Formal Retirement; 30/04/2018 – AQUA AMERICA NAMES DANIEL SCHULLER CFO; 08/05/2018 – Aqua America 1Q Rev $194.3M; 30/04/2018 – Aqua America: Schuller Currently Serving as EVP, Strategy and Corporate Development; 08/05/2018 – Aqua America Sees FY18 EPS $1.37-EPS $1.42; 25/04/2018 – Aqua America Declares June 2018 Dividend; 08/05/2018 – Aqua America 1Q EPS 29c; 17/05/2018 – GlobalFit Elects Karen Heisler To Board Of Directors; 22/04/2018 – DJ Aqua America Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WTR)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold WTR shares while 109 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 98.31 million shares or 2.59% more from 95.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tobam holds 0% of its portfolio in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) for 1,820 shares. Mason Street Advsr Ltd Liability invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR). Aqr Capital Ltd Llc reported 272,237 shares. Howe & Rusling stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR). Envestnet Asset Mgmt Inc accumulated 30,336 shares. Lowe Brockenbrough & holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) for 7,000 shares. Hanson Mcclain Inc has invested 0% in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR). Cape Cod Five Cents Natl Bank reported 9,665 shares. Twin Tree Mngmt Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR). 5,497 were accumulated by Panagora Asset Management. Water Asset Ltd Co has 1.67% invested in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) for 31,880 shares. Moreover, 1St Source Bank & Trust has 0.02% invested in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR). Penn Mngmt Communications reported 24,598 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Moreover, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has 0% invested in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) for 11,406 shares. Gamble Jones Invest Counsel holds 0.03% in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) or 8,168 shares.

Loudon Investment Management Llc, which manages about $170.56 million and $114.01M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 7,362 shares to 14,540 shares, valued at $1.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Whirlpool Corp (NYSE:WHR) by 46,697 shares in the quarter, for a total of 56,552 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

More notable recent Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Aqua America Readies for Peoples Acquisition to Close in Mid-2019 – Yahoo Finance” on May 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Should I Trade Aqua America For American Water Works? – Seeking Alpha” published on November 26, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Aqua America Is A Quality Company, But Shares Are Too Expensive – Seeking Alpha” on May 06, 2019. More interesting news about Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Aqua America Will Hedge My Portfolio – Seeking Alpha” published on October 09, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 15, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “James Wang Watching iPhone, Services Revenue In Apple’s Q3 Print – Benzinga” on July 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Pre-Market Most Active for Jul 31, 2019 : GE, NOK, AMD, BHP, AAPL, AMRN, EIX, QQQ, SPOT, MU, ENPH, ITUB – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 07/29/2019: TSEM, MAXR, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Apple (AAPL) to Report Q3 Earnings: What’s in the Offing? – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Apple’s 8% Total Yield Will Push The Stock Higher – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 07, 2019.