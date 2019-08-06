As Aqua America (WTR) Share Price Rose, Cutter & Company Brokerage Boosted Stake; Autodesk (ADSK) Holder Central Bank & Trust Co Trimmed Its Position as Market Value Declined

Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc increased its stake in Aqua America Inc (WTR) by 9.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc bought 12,995 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.65% . The institutional investor held 153,588 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.60 million, up from 140,593 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc who had been investing in Aqua America Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.39% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $40.9. About 1.34M shares traded or 34.43% up from the average. Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) has risen 14.81% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.81% the S&P500. Some Historical WTR News: 30/04/2018 – Aqua America Daniel Schuller To Succeed Smeltzer as CFO; 30/04/2018 – Aqua America: Schuller Currently Serving as EVP, Strategy and Corporate Development; 30/04/2018 – AQUA AMERICA NAMES DANIEL SCHULLER CFO; 08/05/2018 – Aqua America 1Q EPS 29c; 30/04/2018 – AQUA AMERICA CFO TO RETIRE; 08/05/2018 – Aqua America 1Q Rev $194.3M; 08/05/2018 – Aqua America 1Q Net $50.8M; 25/04/2018 – Aqua America Declares June 2018 Dividend; 08/05/2018 – AQUA AMERICA INC WTR.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $1.37 TO $1.42; 17/05/2018 – GlobalFit Elects Karen Heisler To Board Of Directors

Central Bank & Trust Co decreased its stake in Autodesk Inc (ADSK) by 45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Central Bank & Trust Co sold 2,171 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.23% . The hedge fund held 2,653 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $413,000, down from 4,824 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Autodesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.84% or $4.19 during the last trading session, reaching $143.57. About 3.38M shares traded or 93.22% up from the average. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 22.97% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 06/03/2018 – Autodesk 4Q Loss/Shr 79c; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk Sees 2Q Rev $595M-$605M; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK ADOPTING NEW REV. ACCOUNTING STANDARD, ASC 606; 07/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $150 FROM $130; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees 1Q Loss/Shr 44c-Loss 41c; 21/03/2018 – Autodesk Extends Invitation to Join Investor Day Webcast; 06/03/2018 DESTINI Estimator 2018.1.0 Showcases Seamless Integration with Autodesk BIM 360; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees FY19 Adj EPS 77c-Adj EPS 95c; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC – SEES FULL YEAR FISCAL 2019 BILLINGS UNDER 606 STANDARDS OF $2,560 MLN – $2,660 MLN; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees FY19 Rev $2.46B-$2.51B

More notable recent Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Aqua America to buy Ohio water system for $7.5M – Philadelphia Business Journal” on August 06, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Aqua America’s Ohio Subsidiary Reaches Asset Purchase Agreement With City of Campbell to Acquire Water System – Business Wire” published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Know This Before Buying Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019. More interesting news about Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Aqua America Readies for Peoples Acquisition to Close in Mid-2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on May 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Water stocks including WTR, TTEK, XYL look oversold, analyst says – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 27, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold WTR shares while 109 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 98.31 million shares or 2.59% more from 95.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Buckingham Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 7,403 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 5,497 shares. Quantbot Ltd Partnership reported 6,300 shares. 6,552 are held by Roffman Miller Associate Pa. Earnest Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) for 175 shares. Coastline reported 0.36% in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR). New York-based Jefferies Group Inc Lc has invested 0.02% in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR). Pennsylvania Trust accumulated 0.01% or 8,222 shares. First Allied Advisory invested in 0.02% or 13,800 shares. Bokf Na reported 10,322 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Clearbridge Invests Limited Com reported 0% of its portfolio in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR). Rothschild Invest Corp Il owns 23,720 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Town & Country Natl Bank & Co Dba First Bankers Co, Kentucky-based fund reported 38,084 shares. Monetary Management Gru Inc holds 0% or 250 shares in its portfolio. Coho Prtnrs Limited holds 0.01% or 11,761 shares.

Analysts await Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $0.33 EPS, up 650.00% or $0.39 from last year’s $-0.06 per share. ADSK’s profit will be $72.47M for 108.77 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual EPS reported by Autodesk, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 83.33% EPS growth.

Central Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $445.64 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Netflix Com (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 5,185 shares to 12,317 shares, valued at $4.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 49,077 shares in the quarter, for a total of 63,127 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold ADSK shares while 181 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 198.61 million shares or 2.76% less from 204.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Price T Rowe Md has 0.01% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Maplelane Limited Liability Co has invested 0.33% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Keybank National Association Oh holds 3,032 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys reported 355,114 shares stake. Quantbot Technologies Ltd Partnership invested in 0.6% or 40,460 shares. Kanawha Capital Limited Liability Corp owns 2,000 shares. Stephens Invest Mgmt Grp Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 44,967 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Horizon Invests Limited Liability Com has invested 0.01% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Pnc Fincl Grp, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 49,570 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj & Banking holds 0.1% or 171,640 shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma holds 0% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 215 shares. Advisory Svcs Ltd Com has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). First Personal Fincl holds 0.02% or 368 shares. Hbk Investments Lp holds 0.02% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) or 11,845 shares. Oakworth Cap holds 1,254 shares.

More notable recent Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “What Makes Autodesk A Strong Buy – Seeking Alpha” on March 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Bear of the Day: Autodesk (ADSK) – Nasdaq” published on March 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why You Should Add Autodesk to Your Watch List – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Autodesk (ADSK) Up 0.8% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Nasdaq” published on June 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Autodesk reinstated at Overweight; +1.6% – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 10, 2019.