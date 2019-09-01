As Aqua America (WTR) Market Value Rose, Fenimore Asset Management Lowered Stake; Bb Biotech Ag Has Raised Its Radius Health (RDUS) Holding by $1.36 Million; Valuation Rose

Bb Biotech Ag increased its stake in Radius Health Inc. (RDUS) by 1.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bb Biotech Ag bought 71,409 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.58% . The institutional investor held 6.78 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $135.23M, up from 6.71 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bb Biotech Ag who had been investing in Radius Health Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 6.79% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $28.3. About 1.10 million shares traded or 147.57% up from the average. Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) has declined 11.25% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.25% the S&P500. Some Historical RDUS News: 08/03/2018 FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – Q–Radius Health 02/15/2018 – 02/14/2023 – M5Q50A03R7; 23/03/2018 – CHMP ADOPTED NEGATIVE OPINION FOR ELADYNOS (ABALOPARATIDE); 22/03/2018 – RADIUS HEALTH INTENDS TO APPEAL, SEEK RE-EXAMINATION; 30/03/2018 – Radius Health Initiates Phase 3 Clinical Trial of Abaloparatide Injection for the Treatment of Male Osteoporosis; 21/04/2018 – DJ Radius Health Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RDUS); 22/03/2018 – RADIUS HEALTH: CHMP WILL ADOPT A NEGATIVE OPINION ON MAA; 10/05/2018 – Radius Health 1Q Loss/Shr $1.37; 11/05/2018 – Tymlos (abaloparatide; Radius Health/Teijin) Drug Overview 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 22/03/2018 – Radius Health: Intends to Appeal and Immediately Seek Re-Examination of CHMP Opinion; 22/03/2018 – Radius Health Provides Update on CHMP Opinion for Abaloparatide-SC

Fenimore Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Aqua America Inc. (WTR) by 1.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fenimore Asset Management Inc sold 8,567 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.65% . The institutional investor held 661,818 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.12 million, down from 670,385 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Aqua America Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $44.29. About 1.21M shares traded or 17.33% up from the average. Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) has risen 14.81% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.81% the S&P500. Some Historical WTR News: 30/04/2018 – Aqua Amer Announces Changes in Executive Leadership Team; 04/04/2018 – Aqua America Promotes Two Engineers to Vice President Posts; 08/05/2018 – Aqua America 1Q Rev $194.3M; 30/04/2018 – AQUA AMERICA CFO TO RETIRE; 17/05/2018 – GlobalFit Elects Karen Heisler To Board Of Directors; 08/05/2018 – Aqua America 1Q Net $50.8M; 30/04/2018 – Aqua America: Schuller Currently Serving as EVP, Strategy and Corporate Development; 30/04/2018 – Aqua America: Schuller Named Deputy CFO Until Smeltzer’s Formal Retirement

More notable recent Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Aqua America Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on May 01, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “10 Mid-Cap Dividend Stocks to Buy Now – Investorplace.com” published on August 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Aqua America declares $0.2343 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Water prices are going to rise, Rutgers-Camden professor says – Philadelphia Business Journal” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Have Insiders Been Buying Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 11, 2019.

Fenimore Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.04B and $2.75 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in South State Corporation (NASDAQ:SSB) by 16,280 shares to 892,968 shares, valued at $61.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mohawk Industries Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 20,848 shares in the quarter, for a total of 359,627 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. B (BRKB).

More notable recent Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Radius Health (RDUS) Down 0.4% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Radius Health Announces First Quarter 2019 Operating Results – GlobeNewswire” published on May 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Radius Health (RDUS) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Radius Health Inc (RDUS) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Radius Health Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 07, 2019.