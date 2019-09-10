As Aqua America (WTR) Market Value Rose, Fenimore Asset Management Has Lowered Stake; Geode Capital Management Holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN) Has Raised as Stock Price Declined

Geode Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN) by 7.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Geode Capital Management Llc bought 196,113 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.54% . The institutional investor held 2.88 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $388.31 million, up from 2.68 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Geode Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.72B market cap company. The stock increased 2.44% or $2.6 during the last trading session, reaching $109. About 2.22M shares traded. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) has declined 13.85% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ALXN News: 11/04/2018 – Alexion buying Swedish biotech for $855 million to broaden rare disease pipeline; 15/03/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ALXN1210 ACHIEVED NON-INFERIORITY TO SOLIRIS ON CO-PRIMARY ENDPOINTS OF TRANSFUSION AVOIDANCE; 15/03/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC – SAFETY PROFILE OF ALXN1210 CONSISTENT WITH THAT SEEN FOR SOLIRIS; 16/04/2018 – APELLIS – IN H2 2018, PLANS TO INITIATE A PHASE 3 TRIAL IN 70 PATIENTS WITH PNH VS TREATMENT WITH APL-2 MONOTHERAPY TO TREATMENT WITH ECULIZUMAB; 26/04/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC – REGULATORY SUBMISSIONS FROM ALXN1210 PHASE 3 PNH NAIVE AND SWITCH STUDIES PLANNED IN U.S. AND EU IN MID-2018; 15/03/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC ALXN.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $149 FROM $147; 23/04/2018 – Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc expected to post earnings of $1.50 a share – Earnings Preview; 26/04/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC ALXN.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $6.86, REV VIEW $3.98 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 11/04/2018 – Alexion’s Deal Discipline Sure Beats a Previous Disaster: Gadfly; 26/04/2018 – Alexion Pharmaceuticals Sees FY EPS $4.35-EPS $4.75

Fenimore Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Aqua America Inc. (WTR) by 1.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fenimore Asset Management Inc sold 8,567 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.65% . The institutional investor held 661,818 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.12M, down from 670,385 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Aqua America Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.66% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $42.71. About 372,969 shares traded. Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) has risen 14.81% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.81% the S&P500. Some Historical WTR News: 08/05/2018 – Aqua America 1Q EPS 29c; 30/04/2018 – Aqua America Daniel Schuller To Succeed Smeltzer as CFO; 08/05/2018 – Aqua America Sees FY18 EPS $1.37-EPS $1.42; 30/04/2018 – AQUA AMERICA NAMES DANIEL SCHULLER CFO; 08/05/2018 – AQUA AMERICA INC WTR.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $1.37 TO $1.42; 08/05/2018 – Aqua America 1Q Rev $194.3M; 08/05/2018 – Aqua America 1Q Net $50.8M; 30/04/2018 – AQUA AMERICA CFO TO RETIRE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold ALXN shares while 137 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 193 raised stakes. 207.90 million shares or 0.54% more from 206.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Finance Services Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) for 3 shares. British Columbia Mgmt invested 0.11% in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN). Hudock Cap Lc, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 182 shares. The Illinois-based Dsc Lp has invested 1.12% in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN). Pictet Fincl Bank Ltd reported 0.24% of its portfolio in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN). 1,100 are held by Fukoku Mutual Life Ins. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Incorporated owns 146,700 shares or 1.09% of their US portfolio. Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 121,327 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Cibc Ww Markets Corp has 0.06% invested in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN). Allstate Corporation reported 8,925 shares stake. First Eagle Invest Management Ltd Com reported 0.05% stake. Arrow Financial holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) for 2,300 shares. Alliancebernstein LP has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN). Covington Capital has invested 0% in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN). Twin Tree Mngmt Lp accumulated 3,605 shares.

More notable recent Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Stocks Notch First Weekly Win of August in Mixed Trade – Nasdaq” on August 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Is Alexion (ALXN) Down 6.3% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on May 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: MELI, ALXN – Nasdaq” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Alexion to Present at the 17th Annual Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conference – Business Wire” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Is Alexion (ALXN) Up 4.6% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Geode Capital Management Llc, which manages about $385.96B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Louisiana (NYSE:LPX) by 18,791 shares to 1.98M shares, valued at $48.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 8,499 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 830,043 shares, and cut its stake in Aberdeen Ttl Dyn Divid.

Analysts await Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.45 earnings per share, up 2.27% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.44 per share. WTR’s profit will be $96.60 million for 23.73 P/E if the $0.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.37 actual earnings per share reported by Aqua America, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.62% EPS growth.

More notable recent Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Aqua America Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on May 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Aqua America Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Kind Of Shareholder Appears On The Aqua America, Inc.’s (NYSE:WTR) Shareholder Register? – Yahoo Finance” on August 31, 2019. More interesting news about Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Have Insiders Been Buying Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Aqua America declares $0.2343 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Fenimore Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.04B and $2.75 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) by 3,524 shares to 90,804 shares, valued at $90.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fortune Brands Home & Sec Inc (NYSE:FBHS) by 125,855 shares in the quarter, for a total of 327,775 shares, and has risen its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold WTR shares while 109 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 98.31 million shares or 2.59% more from 95.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Park Natl Oh has 0.01% invested in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) for 6,109 shares. 36,000 were reported by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board. Cetera Advisor Network owns 12,951 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc invested 0.1% in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR). Kbc Group Nv invested in 0.19% or 644,550 shares. Assetmark has 0% invested in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) for 451 shares. Tennessee-based State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.01% in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR). 31,384 were accumulated by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt System. Clark Cap Management Group Inc Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR). Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio reported 104,069 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 22,069 shares. The Montana-based First Interstate Commercial Bank has invested 0% in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR). The Alaska-based State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.02% in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR). Moreover, Service Automobile Association has 0% invested in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR). The Missouri-based Parkside Financial Bank & Tru has invested 0% in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR).