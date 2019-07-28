As Aptargroup Com (ATR) Stock Value Rose, Williams Jones & Associates Lifted by $2.46 Million Its Stake; Estabrook Capital Management Cut Its Holding in Coca Cola Co (KO) as Stock Value Declined

Estabrook Capital Management decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Estabrook Capital Management sold 300 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.23% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 14,706 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $689.12 million, down from 15,006 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Estabrook Capital Management who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $231.58B market cap company. The stock increased 2.07% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $54.17. About 10.01 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 16.98% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 22/05/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK CCOLA.IS SEES EBITDA MARGIN AT SLIGHT IMPROVEMENT ON A CONSOLIDATED BASIS FOR 2018-2020; 10/05/2018 – Coca-Cola HBC Sees Trading in Line With Views; 20/03/2018 – COCA-COLA: EVACUATING WORLD OF COCA-COLA ON POTENTIAL THREAT; 07/03/2018 – Something’s Brewing: Coca-Cola Plans Its First Alcoholic Drink; 07/05/2018 – IFF to buy Israel’s Frutarom for $7.1 bln, nearing top spot; 26/04/2018 – S&P REVISES THE COCA-COLA CO. TO RATING ‘A+’ FROM ‘AA-‘; 30/03/2018 – COCA-COLA CO. RECOMMENDS HOLDERS REJECT TRC MINI-TENDER OFFER; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Sees 16% Headwind From Acquisitions, Divestitures and Structural Items in 2Q; 08/03/2018 – Coca-Cola is launching the first alcoholic drink in its history:; 30/05/2018 – Arca Continental: Will Invest US$250M for First Coca-Cola Production Plant Built in the U.S. in a Decade

Williams Jones & Associates Llc increased its stake in Aptargroup Inc Com (ATR) by 4.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Williams Jones & Associates Llc bought 23,183 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 579,981 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $61.70M, up from 556,798 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Williams Jones & Associates Llc who had been investing in Aptargroup Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $124.49. About 196,080 shares traded. AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) has risen 21.28% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ATR News: 26/04/2018 – AptarGroup 1Q Net $59.3M; 12/04/2018 – AptarGroup at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 26/04/2018 – AptarGroup 1Q EPS 92c; 26/04/2018 – APTARGROUP 1Q ADJ EPS 99C, EST. 93C; 26/04/2018 – APTARGROUP SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 99C TO $1.04

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold ATR shares while 95 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 55.69 million shares or 4.83% less from 58.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Ohio-based Opus Cap Gru Limited Liability Com has invested 0.33% in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR). Hilton Capital Management Ltd reported 0.02% in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR). Deutsche Natl Bank Ag holds 182,011 shares. Mai Capital Mgmt invested in 0.01% or 2,100 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky stated it has 10,340 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has 0.02% invested in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR). First Hawaiian Financial Bank owns 918 shares. Thompson Inv Mngmt Inc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) for 1,950 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability has 17,534 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Ghp Advisors invested in 0.46% or 33,444 shares. 8,934 are held by Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas holds 27,000 shares. Boston Common Asset Management Lc holds 0.66% of its portfolio in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) for 47,872 shares. Gofen And Glossberg Lc Il accumulated 0.13% or 33,797 shares. New York-based Quantbot Lp has invested 0.01% in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR).

Williams Jones & Associates Llc, which manages about $4.95 billion and $4.52B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ford Mtr Co Del Com Par $0.01 (NYSE:F) by 57,300 shares to 44,565 shares, valued at $391,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Mtrs Corp Com (NYSE:GM) by 25,322 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,645 shares, and cut its stake in Canadian Pac Ry Ltd Com (NYSE:CP).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Telos Management Inc holds 0.23% or 15,824 shares in its portfolio. Aperio Gru Lc has invested 0.45% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Saybrook Capital Nc reported 14,015 shares. Somerville Kurt F holds 0.17% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 18,182 shares. Goelzer Inv Mgmt owns 13,063 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Deroy Devereaux Private Inv Counsel Incorporated stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Fcg Ltd Company reported 32,208 shares. Moreover, Central Bank & Trust Trust has 0.14% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 13,004 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio holds 2.46M shares or 0.6% of its portfolio. Hightower Trust Services Lta reported 431,211 shares. First Midwest Bank Division reported 60,696 shares or 0.39% of all its holdings. Campbell Newman Asset Mgmt reported 32,101 shares. Bokf Na holds 0.44% or 394,848 shares in its portfolio. Oak Ridge Invests Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 291,421 shares. Front Barnett Assocs Ltd Com holds 0.07% or 9,016 shares.