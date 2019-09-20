As Aptargroup (ATR) Valuation Rose, Timessquare Capital Management Has Trimmed Stake by $7.13 Million; As Texas Pacific Land Trust (TPL) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Has Cut Its Stake by $838,155

Timessquare Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Aptargroup Inc. (ATR) by 38.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timessquare Capital Management Llc sold 57,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 90,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.19 million, down from 147,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timessquare Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Aptargroup Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $118.2. About 188,339 shares traded. AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) has risen 18.07% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.07% the S&P500. Some Historical ATR News: 02/05/2018 – Aptar Adds Capabilities to Better Serve the Growing Color Cosmetics Market; Acquires Reboul, an Established and Innovative; 29/03/2018 AptarGroup Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – Aptar Pharma and Propeller Health Partner to Develop Digital Medicine Platform Across Therapeutic Areas; 12/04/2018 – Aptar Food + Beverage and Cheer Pack North America Partner to Launch a Premade No-Spill Spouted Pouch Solution; 26/04/2018 – APTARGROUP 1Q ADJ EPS 99C, EST. 93C; 12/04/2018 – AptarGroup at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 20/04/2018 – DJ Aptargroup Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATR); 26/04/2018 – APTARGROUP INC QTRLY NET SALES $ 703.35 MLN VS $ 601.32 MLN; 26/04/2018 – AptarGroup 1Q Net $59.3M; 26/04/2018 – APTARGROUP 1Q ADJ EPS 99C

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust (TPL) by 2.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc sold 1,065 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.55% . The institutional investor held 45,831 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $36.07 million, down from 46,896 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Texas Pacific Land Trust for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $8.1 during the last trading session, reaching $642. About 14,539 shares traded or 4.09% up from the average. Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) has risen 9.29% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.29% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 18 investors sold ATR shares while 97 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 55.91 million shares or 0.40% more from 55.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fisher Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 4,114 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 0.01% or 6,747 shares. Wells Fargo And Com Mn has invested 0.03% in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR). Somerville Kurt F reported 154,674 shares. 395,274 were reported by State Bank Of America De. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 0.08% of its portfolio in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR). Ny State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 0.04% in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR). Private Advisor Gp Ltd Limited Liability Company has 1,658 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.02% or 18,700 shares in its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insurance Co The reported 130,049 shares stake. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management LP owns 152,160 shares. Citigroup Inc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR). Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Gp Lc, a New York-based fund reported 5,120 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Llc owns 55,743 shares. Los Angeles Mgmt Equity Research has invested 0.01% in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR).

Timessquare Capital Management Llc, which manages about $20.35B and $13.00B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST) by 26,210 shares to 1.71 million shares, valued at $39.16M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aptiv Plc by 64,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 763,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Sailpoint Technologies Ho.

Analysts await AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) to report earnings on October, 31 after the close. They expect $0.95 earnings per share, down 4.04% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.99 per share. ATR’s profit will be $60.61M for 31.11 P/E if the $0.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.15 actual earnings per share reported by AptarGroup, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.39% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 2 investors sold TPL shares while 53 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 1.15 million shares or 7.73% more from 1.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Manhattan Com reported 155,113 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Systems stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL). White Elm Capital Ltd Liability Corp holds 24,573 shares. Envestnet Asset Inc reported 1,915 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0% or 2,268 shares. Raymond James Financial Advsrs Inc owns 0.01% invested in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) for 4,204 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers reported 160 shares. 278 are held by Da Davidson. Ingalls Snyder Lc owns 780 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL). Fisher Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co reported 538 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Baldwin Investment Management Ltd Liability Company reported 0.23% in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL). Pnc Services Group Inc has 22,004 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. First Dallas Securities Inc owns 20,957 shares for 14.43% of their portfolio. Tradewinds Mngmt Limited invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL).

Since March 21, 2019, it had 109 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $5.01 million activity. Horizon Kinetics LLC bought $38,265 worth of stock.