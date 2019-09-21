As Aptargroup (ATR) Valuation Rose, Holder Westwood Management Has Boosted Position; As Allstate (ALL) Stock Rose, Quantbot Technologies LP Upped Its Position

Quantbot Technologies Lp increased its stake in Allstate Corp (ALL) by 29.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantbot Technologies Lp bought 11,899 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.59% . The hedge fund held 52,475 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.34M, up from 40,576 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantbot Technologies Lp who had been investing in Allstate Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $107.92. About 1.17 million shares traded. The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) has risen 13.54% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ALL News: 30/05/2018 – Life360 and Allstate Form Strategic Relationship to Transform Car Insurance and Personal Transportation; 22/03/2018 – Fitch: Rating Outlook on Allstate Insurance Ratings Is Stable; 01/05/2018 – Allstate Executing Profitable Growth Plan; 22/03/2018 – Fitch Upgrades Allstate Life Ratings in Line With Allstate P/C to ‘A+’; 01/05/2018 – CORRECT: ALLSTATE 1Q ADJ EPS $2.96, EST. $2.60; 06/03/2018 Allstate Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By MKM for Mar. 13-14; 01/04/2018 – ALLSTATE CORP ALL.N : KEEFE, BRUYETTE & WOODS RAISES TO MARKET PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $93 FROM $90; 17/05/2018 – ALLSTATE REPORTS APRIL 2018 CATASTROPHE LOSS ESTIMATE; 15/05/2018 – Allstate to Discuss Second Quarter 2018 Earnings With Investors; 01/05/2018 – Allstate Returned $465 Million of Capital to Holders During 1Q

Westwood Management Corp increased its stake in Aptargroup Inc. (ATR) by 236.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Management Corp bought 24,840 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 35,360 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.40M, up from 10,520 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Management Corp who had been investing in Aptargroup Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $118.05. About 226,632 shares traded. AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) has risen 18.07% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.07% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 36 investors sold ALL shares while 275 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 242.10 million shares or 2.05% less from 247.17 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hsbc Hldgs Pcl invested in 339,951 shares. Fdx Advsrs Inc stated it has 7,920 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Bank & Trust Of Mellon Corporation accumulated 2.83M shares or 0.08% of the stock. Pictet Asset Mngmt Limited reported 0.14% of its portfolio in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). North Star Invest Mgmt Corporation holds 0.06% or 5,047 shares in its portfolio. Citizens & Northern Corporation invested 1.18% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Bb&T Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.11% or 120,780 shares. Gargoyle Inv Advisor Llc holds 1,993 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Com has 0.08% invested in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) for 1.77 million shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 0.38% of its portfolio in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Amp Cap Investors Limited holds 298,399 shares. Gamble Jones Invest Counsel invested in 0.02% or 1,973 shares. Regentatlantic Limited owns 98,249 shares for 0.67% of their portfolio. Private Ocean Limited Liability Company, California-based fund reported 746 shares. Gamco Invsts Incorporated Et Al owns 75,500 shares.

Quantbot Technologies Lp, which manages about $581.51 million and $999.73M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cl B by 17,203 shares to 8,572 shares, valued at $156,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tower Semiconductor Ltd (NASDAQ:TSEM) by 27,148 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,200 shares, and cut its stake in Alcoa Corp.

More notable recent The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Standex International Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:SXI) ROCE Reflect Well On The Business? – Yahoo Finance” on September 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “In Case We’re Wrong About Northrop Grumman – Seeking Alpha” published on September 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Looking At The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) From All Angles – Yahoo Finance” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Declares Monthly Distribution – GlobeNewswire” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “JPMorgan: The Break Is Here – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.18, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 18 investors sold ATR shares while 97 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 55.91 million shares or 0.40% more from 55.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Howard Management has invested 1.92% of its portfolio in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR). Retail Bank Of America Corporation De holds 0.01% or 395,274 shares in its portfolio. State Street has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR). Stevens Mngmt LP holds 0.03% or 6,011 shares in its portfolio. 1.13 million were accumulated by Bank Of Ny Mellon. Moreover, Numerixs Investment Techs has 0.01% invested in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) for 300 shares. Blair William Communication Il invested 0.02% in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR). Moreover, Victory Mngmt has 0.25% invested in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) for 1.00 million shares. 98,975 are held by Citigroup. Fiera Corporation has 0% invested in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR). Fdx Advsrs Inc holds 0.01% in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) or 1,902 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs has 1,555 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 4,392 are held by Moody Comml Bank Division. Ghp Advisors Inc holds 34,080 shares or 0.52% of its portfolio. Guyasuta Advsr holds 13,465 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio.

Westwood Management Corp, which manages about $655.18 million and $779.96 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 10,200 shares to 3,000 shares, valued at $1.57M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 492,500 shares, and cut its stake in Coherent Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR).