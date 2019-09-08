As Aptargroup (ATR) Stock Value Rose, Speece Thorson Capital Group Has Lowered Position by $2.92 Million; As Greenhill & Co (GHL) Market Value Declined, Capital Management Has Cut Its Stake

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc decreased its stake in Aptargroup Inc (ATR) by 28.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc sold 27,525 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The hedge fund held 69,001 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.34 million, down from 96,526 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc who had been investing in Aptargroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $120.88. About 206,392 shares traded. AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) has risen 18.07% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.07% the S&P500. Some Historical ATR News: 12/04/2018 – Aptar Food + Beverage and Cheer Pack North America Partner to Launch a Premade No-Spill Spouted Pouch Solution; 30/05/2018 – Aptar Pharma and Propeller Health Partner to Develop Digital Medicine Platform Across Therapeutic Areas; 26/04/2018 – APTARGROUP SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 99C TO $1.04, EST. $1.02; 07/05/2018 – AptarGroup at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 29/03/2018 AptarGroup Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Aptar Adds Capabilities to Better Serve the Growing Color Cosmetics Market; Acquires Reboul, an Established and Innovative; 26/04/2018 – APTARGROUP 1Q ADJ EPS 99C; 26/04/2018 – APTARGROUP INC QTRLY NET SALES $ 703.35 MLN VS $ 601.32 MLN; 26/04/2018 – AptarGroup 1Q EPS 92c; 26/04/2018 – APTARGROUP 1Q ADJ EPS 99C, EST. 93C

Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Greenhill & Co Inc (GHL) by 2.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Management Corp sold 16,789 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.43% . The institutional investor held 697,563 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.01 million, down from 714,352 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Greenhill & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $287.53M market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $13.43. About 271,742 shares traded. Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) has declined 48.12% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.12% the S&P500. Some Historical GHL News: 02/05/2018 – Matthew Morris to Join Greenhill in NY as Head of Insurance Corporate Advisory; 01/05/2018 – Michael Masterson to Join Greenhill in New York as Head of Transportation Corporate Advisory; 03/05/2018 – GREENHILL 1Q REV. $87.5M, EST. $63.4M; 26/03/2018 – Greenhill’s Bok Seeks to Prove Critics Wrong About M&A Boutique; 19/03/2018 – Greenhill & Co. Announces Final Results Of Its Modified Dutch Auction Tender Offer; 03/05/2018 – Greenhill 1Q EPS 21c; 04/05/2018 – GREENHILL & CO INC GHL.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $22 FROM $19; 15/03/2018 – Greenhill hires for U.S. midstream push; 02/05/2018 – Matthew Morris to Join Greenhill in New York as Head of Insurance Corporate Advisory; 20/03/2018 – GREENHILL ADDS JPMORGAN DEALMAKER MALLY AMID A FLURRY OF HIRING

More notable recent AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Aptar Announces Capital Markets Day and Confirms Third Quarter Conference Call Date – Business Wire” on August 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is AptarGroup, Inc.’s (NYSE:ATR) 1.2% Dividend Worth Your Time? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Aptar Enters into Strategic Partnership with PureCycle to Accelerate Integration of Ultra-Pure Recycled Polypropylene into Dispensing Solutions – Business Wire” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Now The Time To Look At Buying AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is It Worth Considering AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) For Its Upcoming Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc, which manages about $408.00 million and $363.58 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mueller Wtr Prods Inc (NYSE:MWA) by 202,923 shares to 1.08M shares, valued at $10.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) by 41,028 shares in the quarter, for a total of 86,642 shares, and has risen its stake in Noble Corp Plc Shs Usd (NYSE:NE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold ATR shares while 95 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 55.69 million shares or 4.83% less from 58.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brinker Capital owns 0.03% invested in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) for 6,559 shares. Renaissance Ltd Liability stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR). Fdx has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR). Amalgamated Retail Bank accumulated 12,500 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.08% or 12,461 shares in its portfolio. State Common Retirement Fund holds 269,917 shares. Mondrian Invest Prtnrs Ltd accumulated 31,831 shares. Lsv Asset accumulated 6,262 shares or 0% of the stock. 78,642 are held by Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board reported 120,993 shares. 18,485 are held by Ameritas Investment Prtn Inc. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP stated it has 632,865 shares. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Limited Company has 0.02% invested in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR). Prelude Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% of its portfolio in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) for 6,531 shares. Westwood Mgmt Il has 0.15% invested in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR).

Analysts await AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) to report earnings on October, 31 after the close. They expect $0.95 EPS, down 4.04% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.99 per share. ATR’s profit will be $61.35M for 31.81 P/E if the $0.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.15 actual EPS reported by AptarGroup, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.39% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 16 investors sold GHL shares while 46 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 17.45 million shares or 1.02% less from 17.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 13,317 were accumulated by Thrivent For Lutherans. Moreover, Price T Rowe Associate Md has 0% invested in Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL). Bluemountain Management Ltd Com has 10,038 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 6,641 shares in its portfolio. Spark Management Lc has invested 0.11% in Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL). Tower Rech Cap (Trc) stated it has 970 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt has 47 shares. Public Sector Pension Board owns 15,226 shares. Engineers Gate Manager LP has 19,533 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Ameriprise Inc holds 0% or 350,852 shares. Foundry Ptnrs Lc accumulated 242,620 shares. Gsa Prtnrs Limited Liability Partnership reported 0.04% stake. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0% of its portfolio in Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) for 6,000 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement System has 81,787 shares. Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL).

Capital Management Corp, which manages about $401.58 million and $363.98 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Principal Finl Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) by 6,315 shares to 221,449 shares, valued at $11.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 38,983 shares in the quarter, for a total of 126,711 shares, and has risen its stake in Gentex Corp (NASDAQ:GNTX).