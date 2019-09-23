As Aptargroup (ATR) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Vaughan Nelson Investment Management LP Trimmed by $3.94 Million Its Position; Baupost Group Has Boosted Its Cbs New (CBS) Stake

Baupost Group Llc increased its stake in Cbs Corp New (CBS) by 17.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baupost Group Llc bought 1.46 million shares as the company’s stock rose 0.74% . The hedge fund held 10.00 million shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $499.00 million, up from 8.54 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baupost Group Llc who had been investing in Cbs Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $41.88. About 8.19 million shares traded or 118.14% up from the average. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has risen 0.45% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 18/03/2018 – Republican senator expects Trump to pull out of Iran deal -CBS; 17/05/2018 – Common Sense: A Battle for Control of CBS, With Far-Reaching Consequences; 16/05/2018 – Judge Hits Pause on War Between CBS and Its Parent Company; 14/05/2018 – CNBC: CBS, Viacom had agreed on price for deal before lawsuit; 09/04/2018 – DUTCH FEB MANUF OUTPUT -0.2 PCT M/M AFTER REVISED -0.6 PCT IN JAN – CBS; 03/05/2018 – CBS Corp 1Q Adj EPS $1.34; 11/05/2018 – Brian Dorman: #Breaking: There are now reports of a possible school shooting at TWO school in CA – a high school and an; 17/05/2018 – CBS Puts on a Happy Face for Ad Buyers Amid Off-Stage Tensions; 12/03/2018 – Betsy DeVos had a tense interview with CBS’s “60 Minutes,” which aired Sunday; 15/03/2018 – DUTCH FEB ADJ UNEMPLOYMENT 4.1 PCT AFTER 4.2 PCT IN JAN – CBS

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Aptargroup Inc (ATR) by 17.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp sold 31,790 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 152,160 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.92M, down from 183,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Aptargroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $118.05. About 528,359 shares traded or 99.69% up from the average. AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) has risen 18.07% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.07% the S&P500.

Baupost Group Llc, which manages about $29.88 billion and $11.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allergan Plc by 1.09M shares to 3.68M shares, valued at $616.07M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG) by 1.94M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10.67M shares, and cut its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (TKPYY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.36 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 53 investors sold CBS shares while 184 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 170 raised stakes. 180.17 million shares or 8.04% less from 195.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ferguson Wellman holds 0.49% or 293,352 shares. Lsv Asset Mgmt owns 398,100 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt has invested 0.02% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv holds 0.01% or 30,810 shares in its portfolio. Conning Inc reported 6,501 shares. The Connecticut-based Northcoast Asset Management Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.06% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Fort Lp reported 8,238 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Parkside Bankshares And holds 186 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cleararc Capital owns 5,232 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Aqr Capital Ltd holds 2.60M shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Utah Retirement reported 62,337 shares. Norinchukin Comml Bank The owns 49,617 shares. Washington Tru Comml Bank invested 0.04% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Ameriprise Fincl Incorporated holds 0.01% or 354,885 shares in its portfolio. Asset One Ltd invested in 0.05% or 188,383 shares.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp, which manages about $9.91 billion and $7.54B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Maximus Inc (NYSE:MMS) by 17,900 shares to 352,725 shares, valued at $25.59M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) by 64,275 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.53 million shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.18, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 18 investors sold ATR shares while 97 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 55.91 million shares or 0.40% more from 55.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cibc Asset Mgmt reported 1,961 shares stake. Howard Capital Management stated it has 113,434 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.02% or 40,600 shares in its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insur holds 0.04% of its portfolio in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) for 18,042 shares. Voya Investment Mgmt Lc holds 26,929 shares. Cornerstone Advsr owns 1,555 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Bahl And Gaynor holds 0.02% of its portfolio in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) for 25,035 shares. Advisory Svcs Ntwk Limited Liability Corp holds 2,022 shares. Tci Wealth holds 0.15% in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) or 2,731 shares. Moreover, Mawer Inv Management Ltd has 0.71% invested in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR). Schroder Inv Management Gp invested 0% in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR). Charles Schwab Inv Management owns 407,162 shares. Point72 Asset Mngmt Lp holds 100 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Co Can, a Manitoba – Canada-based fund reported 44,738 shares. Deutsche Bancorp Ag reported 103,664 shares.

Analysts await AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) to report earnings on October, 31 after the close. They expect $0.95 EPS, down 4.04% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.99 per share. ATR’s profit will be $60.84 million for 31.07 P/E if the $0.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.15 actual EPS reported by AptarGroup, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.39% negative EPS growth.