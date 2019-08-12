As Aptargroup (ATR) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Mariner Wealth Advisors Trimmed Stake by $495,444; 12Th Street Asset Management Company Raised Its Pinnacle Finl Partners (PNFP) Holding by $638,928

Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Aptargroup Inc (ATR) by 58.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc sold 4,674 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 3,279 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $349,000, down from 7,953 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Aptargroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $121.08. About 186,567 shares traded. AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) has risen 18.07% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.07% the S&P500. Some Historical ATR News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Aptargroup Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATR); 07/05/2018 – AptarGroup at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 12/04/2018 – Aptar Food + Beverage and Cheer Pack North America Partner to Launch a Premade No-Spill Spouted Pouch Solution; 26/04/2018 – AptarGroup 1Q Net $59.3M; 26/04/2018 – AptarGroup 1Q EPS 92c; 26/04/2018 – AptarGroup Sees 2Q Adj EPS 99c-Adj EPS $1.04; 12/04/2018 – AptarGroup at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 26/04/2018 – APTARGROUP 1Q ADJ EPS 99C, EST. 93C; 02/05/2018 – Aptar Adds Capabilities to Better Serve the Growing Color Cosmetics Market; Acquires Reboul, an Established and Innovative; 26/04/2018 – APTARGROUP SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 99C TO $1.04

12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc increased its stake in Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc (PNFP) by 2.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc bought 11,832 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.18% . The institutional investor held 440,335 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.09M, up from 428,503 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc who had been investing in Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $55.95. About 219,510 shares traded. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) has declined 2.89% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.89% the S&P500. Some Historical PNFP News: 16/04/2018 – Correct: Pinnacle Financial 1Q EPS $1.08, Not 7 Cents; 16/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial 1Q EPS 7c; 08/05/2018 – Marcus & Millichap, Inc. Announces Agreement To Acquire Pinnacle Financial Group; 11/04/2018 – Pinnacle Adds 10 Revenue Producers in the Carolinas and Virginia During 1Q 2018; 21/04/2018 – DJ Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PNFP); 23/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference May 23; 17/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces 1Q18 Dividend; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group Buys 2.3% of Pinnacle Financial; 30/05/2018 – Pinnacle Financial Group Dinner Set By SunTrust for Jun. 6; 17/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial Declares Quarter Cash Dividend of 14c

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 19 investors sold PNFP shares while 93 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 59.12 million shares or 2.77% less from 60.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mountain Pacific Advisers Id holds 1.25% or 239,627 shares in its portfolio. Amalgamated National Bank reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP). 118,581 were reported by California State Teachers Retirement System. Deutsche Bancshares Ag has invested 0% in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership invested in 125,443 shares or 0% of the stock. Lee Danner & Bass invested in 155,052 shares or 0.93% of the stock. Mariner Limited Liability Co has invested 0.01% in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys has 0.05% invested in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) for 19,500 shares. 189 were accumulated by Synovus Financial Corp. 12Th Street Asset Management Comm Ltd Company accumulated 440,335 shares or 6.38% of the stock. Blackrock reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP). South Dakota Council holds 0.02% or 18,400 shares. Ubs Asset Americas Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP). New Jersey Better Educational Savings Tru owns 0.37% invested in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) for 5,000 shares. Tower Research Capital Lc (Trc) stated it has 5,035 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $1.31 million activity.

More notable recent Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Filings: Here’s who joined John Ingram to back new political action committee – Nashville Business Journal” on July 16, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces Dates for First Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call – Business Wire” published on April 04, 2019, Fool.com published: “Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc (PNFP) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call Transcript – The Motley Fool” on January 16, 2019. More interesting news about Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for August 2nd – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Pinnacle Financial Partners Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 14, 2019.

Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.11B and $7.02B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI) by 9,942 shares to 17,369 shares, valued at $2.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co (NASDAQ:GT) by 22,323 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,124 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr.