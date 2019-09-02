As Aptargroup (ATR) Shares Rose, Shareholder Speece Thorson Capital Group Has Lowered Holding by $2.92 Million; As Stag Indl (STAG) Market Value Rose, Westpac Banking Has Decreased Its Stake

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its stake in Stag Indl Inc (STAG) by 5.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westpac Banking Corp sold 3,071 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.92% . The institutional investor held 50,325 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.49 billion, down from 53,396 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westpac Banking Corp who had been investing in Stag Indl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $29.08. About 709,115 shares traded. STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) has risen 10.77% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.77% the S&P500. Some Historical STAG News: 13/04/2018 – Fitch Rates STAG Industrial’s Private Placement Offering ‘BBB’; 06/03/2018 STAG Industrial Announces Updated Time For Its Presentation At Citi’s 2018 Global Property CEO Conference On March 7, 2018; 11/04/2018 – STAG INDUSTRIAL INC – TRANSACTION CONSISTS OF $75 MLN OF 4.10% NOTES WITH A SEVEN-YEAR TERM MATURING ON JUNE 13, 2025, OTHERS; 11/04/2018 – STAG Industrial To Issue $175 Million Of Senior Unsecured Notes; 14/05/2018 – STAG INDUSTRIAL INC STAG.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28 FROM $27; 01/05/2018 – STAG Industrial 1Q Rev $83.3M; 11/04/2018 – STAG INDUSTRIAL INC – TRANSACTION ALSO CONSISTS OF $100 MLN OF 4.27% NOTES WITH A TEN-YEAR TERM MATURING ON JUNE 13, 2028; 01/05/2018 – STAG Industrial 1Q EPS 22c; 11/04/2018 – STAG Industrial to Issue $175 M of Senior Unsecured Notes; 13/03/2018 – STAG Industrial Appoints Michelle Dilley to Bd of Directors

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc decreased its stake in Aptargroup Inc (ATR) by 28.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc sold 27,525 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The hedge fund held 69,001 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.34 million, down from 96,526 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc who had been investing in Aptargroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $122.22. About 183,744 shares traded. AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) has risen 18.07% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.07% the S&P500. Some Historical ATR News: 26/04/2018 – AptarGroup Sees 2Q Adj EPS 99c-Adj EPS $1.04; 26/04/2018 – APTARGROUP 1Q ADJ EPS 99C, EST. 93C; 26/04/2018 – APTARGROUP 1Q ADJ EPS 99C; 26/04/2018 – APTARGROUP INC QTRLY NET SALES $ 703.35 MLN VS $ 601.32 MLN; 26/04/2018 – APTARGROUP SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 99C TO $1.04, EST. $1.02; 30/05/2018 – Aptar Pharma and Propeller Health Partner to Develop Digital Medicine Platform Across Therapeutic Areas; 26/04/2018 – APTARGROUP SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 99C TO $1.04; 12/04/2018 – Aptar Food + Beverage and Cheer Pack North America Partner to Launch a Premade No-Spill Spouted Pouch Solution; 12/04/2018 – AptarGroup at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 26/04/2018 – AptarGroup 1Q EPS 92c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.52, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold STAG shares while 66 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 98.34 million shares or 8.13% more from 90.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aviance Cap Management holds 0.02% or 4,777 shares. Eii Cap Incorporated owns 34,212 shares for 0.56% of their portfolio. Segall Bryant And Hamill Limited Liability holds 0.2% of its portfolio in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) for 430,741 shares. Aqr Cap Mgmt Llc holds 0% or 22,585 shares in its portfolio. Focused Wealth holds 0.01% or 806 shares. Hawaii-based First Hawaiian Bancorporation has invested 0.01% in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG). Intrust Savings Bank Na has invested 0.1% in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG). Baldwin Brothers Ma reported 0.01% of its portfolio in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG). Moreover, Motley Fool Wealth Lc has 0.62% invested in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) for 323,636 shares. Exane Derivatives owns 0% invested in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) for 376 shares. Principal Fin Grp Inc Inc holds 0% in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) or 67,332 shares. Beck Cap Mngmt Ltd Co invested in 172,365 shares or 2.44% of the stock. Raymond James And Associates holds 0.05% of its portfolio in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) for 1.01M shares. Fifth Third Comml Bank holds 0% or 17,002 shares. Aperio Gru Limited Liability reported 16,197 shares.

Westpac Banking Corp, which manages about $6057.80B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centerpoint Energy Inc (NYSE:CNP) by 29,356 shares to 62,295 shares, valued at $1.91 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Price T Rowe Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 9,969 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,032 shares, and has risen its stake in Nucor Corp (NYSE:NUE).

Analysts await STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.46 EPS, up 2.22% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.45 per share. STAG’s profit will be $57.53M for 15.80 P/E if the $0.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual EPS reported by STAG Industrial, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc, which manages about $408.00M and $363.58M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Noble Corp Plc Shs Usd (NYSE:NE) by 299,437 shares to 1.26M shares, valued at $3.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Northern Trust Corp (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 45,902 shares in the quarter, for a total of 147,120 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkley W R Corp (NYSE:WRB).

Analysts await AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) to report earnings on October, 31 after the close. They expect $0.95 earnings per share, down 4.04% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.99 per share. ATR’s profit will be $60.92 million for 32.16 P/E if the $0.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.15 actual earnings per share reported by AptarGroup, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.39% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold ATR shares while 95 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 55.69 million shares or 4.83% less from 58.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aristotle Cap Boston Limited Liability has 45,915 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. World Asset Management Inc invested in 3,558 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 0.03% invested in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) for 41,500 shares. 9,471 were accumulated by Pnc Service Gp. Ls Investment Advisors Ltd Liability Company holds 0.02% in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) or 3,371 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Company owns 0% invested in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) for 2,185 shares. Boston Family Office Ltd Liability Co invested in 111,448 shares or 1.28% of the stock. Opus Cap Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Corporation reported 11,666 shares stake. Ipswich Mngmt Communications stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR). Broderick Brian C, Massachusetts-based fund reported 74,592 shares. Lowe Brockenbrough Communication stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR). Raymond James Associate accumulated 0.01% or 67,264 shares. Proshare Advsr Limited Liability Company has 114,013 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Hemenway Communications Ltd Liability Corporation holds 149,397 shares or 2.56% of its portfolio. Diversified Company owns 0.02% invested in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) for 3,735 shares.