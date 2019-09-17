As Aptargroup (ATR) Share Price Rose, Holder Westwood Management Has Upped Position; Berry Global Group (BERY) Stock Price Declined While Lonestar Capital Management Decreased Its Holding

Lonestar Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Berry Global Group Inc (BERY) by 50.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lonestar Capital Management Llc sold 100,067 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.32% . The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.26 million, down from 200,067 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lonestar Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Berry Global Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $39.55. About 524,534 shares traded. Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) has declined 7.48% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.48% the S&P500. Some Historical BERY News: 09/03/2018 Paula A. Sneed Elected to the Board of Directors of Berry Global Group, Inc; 15/05/2018 – Orbis Allan Gray Buys New 1.3% Position in Berry Global; 08/05/2018 – Berry Global at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – Logility Congratulates Mike Reibsamen, Berry Global, on his Selection to the 2018 Supply & Demand Chain Executive Practitioner Pros to Know; 03/05/2018 – BERRY GLOBAL CONFIRMS FY ADJUSTED FCF VIEW; 30/04/2018 – Berry Global Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – Global Flexible Industrial Packaging Market, 2022 – Key Vendors are Berry Global, Greif, LC Packaging, Mondi Group & Sonoco Products Company – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 03/05/2018 – Berry Global Group 2Q Net $90M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Berry Global Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BERY); 03/05/2018 – Berry Global Group 2Q Adj EPS 84c

Westwood Management Corp increased its stake in Aptargroup Inc. (ATR) by 236.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Management Corp bought 24,840 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 35,360 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.40 million, up from 10,520 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Management Corp who had been investing in Aptargroup Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $116.84. About 116,874 shares traded. AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) has risen 18.07% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.07% the S&P500. Some Historical ATR News: 26/04/2018 – AptarGroup 1Q Net $59.3M; 29/03/2018 AptarGroup Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – APTARGROUP INC QTRLY NET SALES $ 703.35 MLN VS $ 601.32 MLN; 26/04/2018 – APTARGROUP 1Q ADJ EPS 99C, EST. 93C; 07/05/2018 – AptarGroup at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Aptar Adds Capabilities to Better Serve the Growing Color Cosmetics Market; Acquires Reboul, an Established and Innovative; 30/05/2018 – Aptar Pharma and Propeller Health Partner to Develop Digital Medicine Platform Across Therapeutic Areas; 26/04/2018 – APTARGROUP SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 99C TO $1.04, EST. $1.02; 12/04/2018 – AptarGroup at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 26/04/2018 – AptarGroup Sees 2Q Adj EPS 99c-Adj EPS $1.04

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.27, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 44 investors sold BERY shares while 104 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 110.95 million shares or 4.31% less from 115.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Australia-based Commonwealth Savings Bank Of Aus has invested 0.01% in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). Bb&T Secs, Virginia-based fund reported 5,317 shares. Tower Rech (Trc) has 5,878 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Tci Wealth Inc owns 13 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc invested in 23,759 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company reported 20,977 shares stake. Toronto Dominion Retail Bank stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). First Interstate Financial Bank stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). Gargoyle Investment Advisor Limited Liability Com accumulated 22,079 shares or 1.29% of the stock. Hanson Mcclain has invested 0% of its portfolio in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys reported 146,438 shares. Moreover, Brown Brothers Harriman And has 0% invested in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) for 9 shares. Moreover, First Advsr LP has 0.01% invested in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) for 88,164 shares. Blackrock invested in 0.01% or 5.62M shares. Gsa Prtn Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 0.08% or 13,024 shares.

Lonestar Capital Management Llc, which manages about $446.92 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG) by 100,000 shares to 320,000 shares, valued at $7.33 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Contura Energy Inc by 76,787 shares in the quarter, for a total of 127,191 shares, and has risen its stake in Willscot Corp.

Analysts await Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $0.92 earnings per share, up 2.22% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.9 per share. BERY’s profit will be $121.54 million for 10.75 P/E if the $0.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual earnings per share reported by Berry Global Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.

More notable recent Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “BERY or ATR: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Berry Global – Risk Adjusted Return Of -25% – Seeking Alpha” published on August 22, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Berry Global Group, Inc. Announces Sale of Seal for Life Business to Arsenal Capital Partners – Business Wire” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Berry Plastics Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Berry Announces Sustainability Strategy – Business Wire” with publication date: April 18, 2019.

Westwood Management Corp, which manages about $655.18 million and $779.96M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 3,701 shares to 203,760 shares, valued at $59.84M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 492,500 shares, and cut its stake in Resmed Inc. (NYSE:RMD).

More important recent AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How AptarGroup, Inc.’s (NYSE:ATR) Earnings Growth Stacks Up Against The Industry – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “Read This Before Buying AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Shares – Yahoo Finance”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is It Worth Considering AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) For Its Upcoming Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is AptarGroup, Inc.’s (NYSE:ATR) 1.2% Dividend Worth Your Time? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 18 investors sold ATR shares while 97 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 55.91 million shares or 0.40% more from 55.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Barclays Pcl owns 15,150 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Davenport Co Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.01% or 6,330 shares. 15,456 are owned by Lowe Brockenbrough Co Incorporated. Moreover, Alpine Woods Ltd Liability has 0.11% invested in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) for 4,265 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR). Farmers Merchants Investments owns 0.39% invested in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) for 49,356 shares. Meeder Asset Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR). Albert D Mason has invested 1.52% in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR). Northern Trust Corporation holds 0.02% of its portfolio in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) for 585,283 shares. Ameritas Inv Prtnrs invested 0.1% in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR). Benjamin F Edwards & Communication stated it has 0% of its portfolio in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR). Granite Inv Ltd stated it has 17,906 shares. Mariner Lc holds 0% or 2,985 shares. Boston Family Office Lc invested in 111,553 shares. 115,828 were accumulated by California Public Employees Retirement Sys.