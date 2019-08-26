As Aptargroup (ATR) Market Value Rose, Voloridge Investment Management Has Trimmed Its Stake; As D R Horton (DHI) Shares Rose, Senator Investment Group LP Has Raised Its Position

Voloridge Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Aptargroup Inc (ATR) by 81.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Voloridge Investment Management Llc sold 12,630 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 2,909 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $309,000, down from 15,539 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Voloridge Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Aptargroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $120.7. About 93,370 shares traded. AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) has risen 18.07% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.07% the S&P500. Some Historical ATR News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Aptargroup Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATR); 26/04/2018 – APTARGROUP INC QTRLY NET SALES $ 703.35 MLN VS $ 601.32 MLN; 26/04/2018 – APTARGROUP 1Q ADJ EPS 99C, EST. 93C; 26/04/2018 – AptarGroup 1Q EPS 92c; 26/04/2018 – APTARGROUP SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 99C TO $1.04; 30/05/2018 – Aptar Pharma and Propeller Health Partner to Develop Digital Medicine Platform Across Therapeutic Areas; 02/05/2018 – Aptar Adds Capabilities to Better Serve the Growing Color Cosmetics Market; Acquires Reboul, an Established and Innovative; 26/04/2018 – AptarGroup 1Q Net $59.3M; 26/04/2018 – APTARGROUP SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 99C TO $1.04, EST. $1.02; 12/04/2018 – AptarGroup at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8

Senator Investment Group Lp increased its stake in D R Horton Inc (DHI) by 8.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Senator Investment Group Lp bought 150,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.56% . The hedge fund held 1.85 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $76.55 million, up from 1.70M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Senator Investment Group Lp who had been investing in D R Horton Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $49.24. About 1.87M shares traded. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has risen 5.10% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.10% the S&P500. Some Historical DHI News: 23/04/2018 – TABLE-Hedge fund managers’ investment picks from Sohn conference; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC – INCREASING FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE FOR CONSOLIDATED PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGIN TO A RANGE OF 12.1% TO 12.3%; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON: ENTRY-LEVEL EXPRESS BRAND MADE UP 38% OF SALES; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: LONG POND CAPITAL FOUNDER JOHN KHOURY DISCUSSING DR HORTON INC; 28/03/2018 – D.R. Horton, Inc., America’s Builder, to Release 2018 Second Quarter Earnings on April 26, 2018; 16/04/2018 – D.R. Horton Inc expected to post earnings of 85 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC DHI.N – “SPRING SELLING SEASON IS OFF TO A STRONG START” – CEO ON CONF CALL; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: KHOURY SAYS DHI IS BECOMING A PURE-PLAY HOME MANUFACTURER LIKE NVR, WITH FEWER RISKS; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton Raises FY18 Guidance for Cash Flow From Ops to at Least $800M Excluding Forestar; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: KHOURY SAYS DHI COULD TRADE AT $71.50, CURRENTLY TRADING AT $43.40

Voloridge Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.43 billion and $3.32B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN) by 7,423 shares to 36,731 shares, valued at $3.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Clorox Co Del (NYSE:CLX) by 26,404 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,245 shares, and has risen its stake in Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que (NYSE:RY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold ATR shares while 95 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 55.69 million shares or 4.83% less from 58.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc Asset Mgmt Incorporated accumulated 0% or 1,961 shares. Champlain Invest Partners Llc holds 1.53% in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) or 1.65 million shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems holds 16,900 shares. Fisher Asset Mngmt Ltd owns 2,535 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Coldstream Mngmt reported 0.03% in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR). Sei has invested 0.04% in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR). Goldman Sachs Group Inc Inc reported 0.01% stake. Thomas White Intl Ltd reported 0.08% of its portfolio in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR). Neuberger Berman Ltd Company reported 1.71M shares. Eaton Vance Management stated it has 91,483 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 41,500 shares stake. Invesco Limited has 0.02% invested in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) for 449,191 shares. Raymond James Trust Na has 0.02% invested in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) for 2,962 shares. Massachusetts-based Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Ltd Liability Partnership Ma has invested 0% in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR). Stewart & Patten Co stated it has 2,400 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings.

