As Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI) Stock Declined, Shareholder Oz Management LP Trimmed by $1.19 Million Its Position; Lowes Cos (LOW) Shareholder Hugh Johnson Advisors Has Trimmed Its Holding

Oz Management Lp decreased its stake in Applied Optoelectronics Inc (AAOI) by 57.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oz Management Lp sold 99,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.42% . The hedge fund held 73,700 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $899,000, down from 173,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oz Management Lp who had been investing in Applied Optoelectronics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $173.65M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $8.9. About 238,232 shares traded. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) has declined 73.60% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 73.60% the S&P500. Some Historical AAOI News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Applied Optoelectronics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AAOI); 08/05/2018 – Applied Optoelectronics Sees 2Q Adj EPS 39c-Adj EPS 52c; 06/03/2018 Applied Optoelectronics to Host Investor Session at OFC; 08/03/2018 – Applied Optoelectronics Showcases New Technology at OFC; 08/05/2018 – Applied Optoelectronics 1Q Rev $65.2M; 05/04/2018 – APPLIED OPTOELECTRONICS – ON MARCH 30, CO EXECUTED FIRST AMENDMENT TO LOAN AGREEMENT, AMONG OTHERS (COLLECTIVELY, THE AMENDED CREDIT FACILITY); 08/05/2018 – Applied Optoelectronics Sees 2Q Rev $75M-$81M; 15/05/2018 – Applied Optoelectronics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference; 05/04/2018 – APPLIED OPTOELECTRONICS SAYS AMENDED CREDIT FACILITY INCREASES PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF THREE-YEAR LINE OF CREDIT FROM $50 MLN TO $60 MLN – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – Applied Optoelectronics 1Q EPS 11c

Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 6.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc sold 3,567 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 55,543 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.08 million, down from 59,110 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $83.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $112.2. About 4.61 million shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Dow snaps 8-day winning streak; 22/05/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES INC – LOWE’S DIRECTOR RICHARD W. DREILING TO BECOME CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 06/03/2018 – Lowe: Economy Moving in Right Direction; 25/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP – TRANSITION TO A. O. SMITH BRAND AT LOWE’S WILL TAKE PLACE BEGINNING IN AUGUST; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: PROGRESS ON UNEMPLOYMENT AND INFLATION LIKELY TO BE ONLY GRADUAL; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: LIKELY THAT NEXT RBA RATE MOVE WILL BE UP, NOT DOWN; 12/03/2018 – LCI INDUSTRIES REPORTS RETIREMENT OF LOWE FROM BOARD; 16/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH – HAS BEEN SELECTED AS PRIMARY SUPPLIER OF RESIDENTIAL WATER TREATMENT PRODUCTS FOR ALL LOWE’S U.S. HOME IMPROVEMENT STORES; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S: SAME-STORE SALES IN MAY UP DOUBLE DIGITS SO FAR; 26/03/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES INC LOW.N – BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS INITIATED A SEARCH FOR HIS SUCCESSOR

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 22 investors sold AAOI shares while 35 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 12.37 million shares or 4.47% more from 11.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Susquehanna Group Llp holds 324,460 shares. Moreover, Bridgeway Cap has 0.01% invested in Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) for 40,000 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas reported 10,700 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Communications stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI). Logan Mngmt reported 34,341 shares stake. 26,169 are held by Virtu Limited Liability Company. 283,778 are owned by Jpmorgan Chase And. National Bank & Trust Of America De holds 0% or 11,953 shares in its portfolio. Brandywine Global Invest Limited Company invested in 0.01% or 150,742 shares. 20,681 are held by Parametric Port Assocs. Blackrock holds 0% or 2.87 million shares in its portfolio. 104,321 were reported by Ameriprise Fincl. Rhumbline Advisers owns 52,935 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. The Missouri-based Parkside Comml Bank And Trust has invested 0% in Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI). Quantbot Technologies Limited Partnership invested in 31,220 shares.

Oz Management Lp, which manages about $56.28B and $16.62 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in New Age Beverages Corp by 229,300 shares to 236,300 shares, valued at $1.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Akcea Therapeutics Inc by 92,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 200,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Canopy Growth Corp (Call).

Analysts await Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) to report earnings on November, 6. After $-0.41 actual EPS reported by Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.20% EPS growth.

Analysts await Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.36 earnings per share, up 30.77% or $0.32 from last year’s $1.04 per share. LOW’s profit will be $1.02B for 20.63 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.15 actual earnings per share reported by Lowe's Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.74% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Davis R M reported 13,557 shares stake. Associated Banc holds 0.67% or 105,728 shares. Stock Yards Bancshares & invested in 20,531 shares. Seabridge Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 1.59% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 43,470 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has 0.6% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 30,000 shares. Comerica Natl Bank holds 0.25% or 275,777 shares. Financial Bank Of Mellon has 6.49 million shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Washington Trust Bank & Trust accumulated 0.01% or 453 shares. Montecito Bank And Tru owns 4,677 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Curbstone has 0.13% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Sun Life Financial reported 0.03% stake. Schulhoff & accumulated 5,206 shares or 0.3% of the stock. Vigilant Ltd owns 1,750 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Of Vermont, a Vermont-based fund reported 93,045 shares. Weiss Multi reported 42,500 shares.

Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.13B and $324.77 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fortive Corp by 8,757 shares to 26,816 shares, valued at $2.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wal (NYSE:WMT) by 5,029 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,314 shares, and has risen its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

