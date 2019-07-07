As Applied Matls Com (AMAT) Valuation Rose, Redmond Asset Management Has Boosted by $421,122 Its Holding; As Church & Dwight Co (CHD) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Reik & Co Has Decreased Holding by $1.31 Million

Reik & Co decreased its stake in Church & Dwight Co (CHD) by 0.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reik & Co sold 18,388 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.56% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.90M shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $135.02M, down from 1.91M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reik & Co who had been investing in Church & Dwight Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $74.33. About 636,071 shares traded. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) has risen 56.48% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 52.05% the S&P500. Some Historical CHD News: 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC CHD.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 9 PCT; 06/04/2018 – Church & Dwight Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Church & Dwight Co., Inc. Declares 469th Regular Quarterly Dividend; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EPS GROWTH OF 16% TO 18%

Redmond Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Applied Matls Inc Com (AMAT) by 36.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redmond Asset Management Llc bought 10,798 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 40,660 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61M, up from 29,862 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redmond Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Applied Matls Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.54% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $43.98. About 6.62M shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has declined 24.90% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.33% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold AMAT shares while 263 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 232 raised stakes. 702.46 million shares or 2.06% less from 717.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Evermay Wealth Ltd Liability Com, a Virginia-based fund reported 6,409 shares. Moreover, Destination Wealth Mgmt has 0.02% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 8,889 shares. M&R Mgmt Inc has 0.55% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). 5,036 were accumulated by Tiemann Advisors. Bluecrest Cap Mngmt reported 59,058 shares stake. Gotham Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 1.05 million shares. Arcadia Inv Management Corporation Mi holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 1,000 shares. State Farm Mutual Automobile Ins Com accumulated 6,000 shares. M&T Bancshares Corporation stated it has 0.07% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Moreover, Baker Avenue Asset Mgmt Lp has 0.55% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Archford Capital Strategies Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Valley Natl Advisers Incorporated holds 7,316 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas reported 226,530 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Moreover, Verition Fund Limited Liability has 0.07% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Reynders Mcveigh Cap Mngmt Lc stated it has 0.04% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Redmond Asset Management Llc, which manages about $222.44M and $229.91 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (NYSE:XOM) by 4,107 shares to 3,041 shares, valued at $246,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hca Healthcare Inc Com (NYSE:HCA) by 5,874 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,645 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp Com (NASDAQ:INTC).

Since January 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $9.29 million activity. 16,880 shares were sold by Dierker Richard A, worth $1.12 million.

Analysts await Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.52 EPS, up 6.12% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.49 per share. CHD’s profit will be $128.03 million for 35.74 P/E if the $0.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual EPS reported by Church & Dwight Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.71% negative EPS growth.