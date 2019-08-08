As Applied Matls Com (AMAT) Stock Value Rose, Redmond Asset Management Has Upped Position; Pnc Finl Svcs Group Com (PNC) Position Boosted by Cutler Investment Counsel Llc

Redmond Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Applied Matls Inc Com (AMAT) by 36.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redmond Asset Management Llc bought 10,798 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.81% . The institutional investor held 40,660 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61M, up from 29,862 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redmond Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Applied Matls Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $46.68. About 6.79 million shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has risen 3.05% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500. Some Historical AMAT News: 07/03/2018 – Applied Materials Receives lntel’s Preferred Quality Supplier Award; 18/05/2018 – Applied Materials Records Highest COGS in Over 28 Years; 18/05/2018 – Tech Today: Square Unzettled, Debating AMAT, Google’s 60 Minutes — Barron’s Blog; 15/05/2018 – APPALOOSA ADDED LRCX, WFC, UBS, AMAT, KNX IN 1Q: 13F; 23/04/2018 – DJ Applied Materials Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMAT); 17/04/2018 – West Coast Financial Adds Applied Materials: 13F; 19/04/2018 – Applied Materials Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials Sees 3Q Adj EPS $1.13-Adj EPS $1.21; 26/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on Applied Materials CEO commenting on blockchain technology withdrawn; 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC – QUARTERLY REVENUE OF $4.57 BLN, UP 29 PERCENT YEAR OVER YEAR

Cutler Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc Com (PNC) by 2145.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutler Investment Counsel Llc bought 59,385 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.69% . The institutional investor held 62,153 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.62 million, up from 2,768 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.44% or $4.62 during the last trading session, reaching $129.76. About 4.20M shares traded or 141.18% up from the average. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 13/04/2018 – PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC – QTRLY SHR $2.43; 21/03/2018 – Citizens Voice: PNC branch in Avoca to close in June; 13/04/2018 – CORRECT: PNC SEES 2Q`18 OTHER NONINTEREST INCOME $225M TO $275M; 31/05/2018 – WorkFusion expands $50M Series E round, adds Guardian, NewYork-Presbyterian, The PNC Financial Services Group and Al Capital as strategic investors; 27/03/2018 – Auto Channel: PNC Bank Partners With Scam Artist TrueCar; 31/05/2018 – WORKFUSION EXPANDS $50M SERIES E ROUND, ADDS GUARDIAN, NEWYORK-PRESBYTERIAN, PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP AND Al CAPITAL AS STRATEGIC INVESTORS; 23/03/2018 – PNC Bank, NASCAR Ink Official Deal; 22/05/2018 – PNC Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – PNC Changes Prime Rate; 13/04/2018 – Commercial Lending Fuels PNC Profits

More notable recent Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Applied Materials (AMAT) Stock Moves -0.14%: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Analyst Favorites With Strong Buyback Activity: Applied Materials Ranks As a Top Pick – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Market Close Report: NASDAQ Composite index closes at 8,204.14 up 57.65 points – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Shares of Applied Materials Rose 16.1% in June – Nasdaq” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Monday Sector Leaders: Technology & Communications, Healthcare – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold AMAT shares while 263 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 232 raised stakes. 702.46 million shares or 2.06% less from 717.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 206,807 shares. Calamos Wealth Management Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.41% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Natixis LP holds 0.03% or 91,222 shares. D E Shaw has 6.77 million shares. Capital Invsts invested in 0.17% or 10.14 million shares. Meeder Asset Management holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 10,524 shares. Captrust Advisors reported 0% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Blackrock reported 62.82M shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Park Avenue Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 6,063 shares. Whittier Tru Of Nevada reported 0.01% stake. Cannell Peter B And has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Murphy Pohlad Asset Ltd Llc has 12,850 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. Shelton Capital Mngmt accumulated 8,336 shares. 17,874 are held by Diligent Ltd Co. Inverness Counsel Limited Co has invested 1.16% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Redmond Asset Management Llc, which manages about $222.44 million and $229.91M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc Com (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 4,311 shares to 49,020 shares, valued at $5.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp Com (NASDAQ:INTC) by 35,035 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,365 shares, and cut its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc Com (NYSE:HCA).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold PNC shares while 355 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 271 raised stakes. 353.96 million shares or 3.53% less from 366.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Berkshire Asset Limited Pa reported 200,832 shares stake. First Natl Bank And Of Newtown owns 8,449 shares. 4,459 were reported by Meeder Asset Management Incorporated. Moreover, Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv has 0.1% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 217,327 shares. Abner Herrman And Brock Limited Com holds 0.04% or 1,880 shares in its portfolio. Norinchukin National Bank The, Japan-based fund reported 35,814 shares. New York-based Matrix Asset Advisors Incorporated New York has invested 0.59% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). James Inv Inc stated it has 0.4% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Salem Investment Counselors accumulated 0.04% or 2,984 shares. Salem Capital stated it has 4,195 shares. Mcf Advsr Limited invested in 1,835 shares or 0.04% of the stock. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 74,173 shares. Moreover, Signature & Investment Advisors Limited Company has 0.02% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). 312,930 were accumulated by Aristotle Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp. Ent reported 0.05% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC).

Cutler Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $1.04B and $511.36M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Growth Etf (VUG) by 2,313 shares to 9,435 shares, valued at $1.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 21, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $62,844 activity.