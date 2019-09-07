As Applied Matls Com (AMAT) Stock Value Rose, Redmond Asset Management Has Raised Its Position by $421,122; Netapp (NTAP) Shareholder Chicago Equity Partners Cut Its Holding

Redmond Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Applied Matls Inc Com (AMAT) by 36.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redmond Asset Management Llc bought 10,798 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.81% . The institutional investor held 40,660 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61 million, up from 29,862 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redmond Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Applied Matls Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $50.1. About 6.91M shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has risen 3.05% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500. Some Historical AMAT News: 16/05/2018 – Applied Materials at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS CEO SPEAKING ON CONFERENCE CALL; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials Delivers Strong Year-On-Year Growth in Quarterly Revenue and Earnings Per Share; 19/04/2018 – Applied Materials Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS MAINTAINS ANNUAL WFE TARGETS FOR 2018-19; 14/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC AMAT.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $70; 17/05/2018 – Chip gear maker Applied Materials reports 29 pct rise in revenue; 26/04/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC CEO LISA SU SAYS BLOCKCHAIN IS A GOOD TECHNOLOGY BUT IS A DISTRACTION IN THE SHORT TERM – CNBC; 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC AMAT.O QUARTERLY GAAP SHR $1.09; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials Predicts Sales Short of Rally’s Expectations

Chicago Equity Partners Llc decreased its stake in Netapp Inc (NTAP) by 93.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chicago Equity Partners Llc sold 48,275 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.51% . The institutional investor held 3,480 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $241,000, down from 51,755 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chicago Equity Partners Llc who had been investing in Netapp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $51.98. About 2.71M shares traded or 3.74% up from the average. NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) has declined 24.32% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.32% the S&P500. Some Historical NTAP News: 03/04/2018 – Gemalto Provides Customers Enhanced Data Security for Cloud, Hybrid and on-Premises Data Storage Deployments With NetApp; 08/05/2018 – NetApp Cloud Volumes for Google Cloud Platform Strengthens Cloud Data Services Portfolio; 16/04/2018 – Columbia Seligman Global Tech Adds NetApp, Exits Comcast; 28/03/2018 – NetApp Hosts Financial Analyst Day on April 5, 2018; 21/03/2018 – Cirrus Data Solutions Joins NetApp Alliance Partner Program; 23/05/2018 – NetApp Sees 1Q EPS 53c-EPS 59c; 05/04/2018 – NETAPP SEES FY19-21 EPS UP OVER 15%/YR; 27/03/2018 – Arizona Community Physicians Modernizes Infrastructure, Speeds Applications to Improve Patient Care with NetApp; 23/05/2018 – NetApp 4Q Rev $1.64B; 21/05/2018 – NetApp Inc expected to post earnings of $1.01 a share – Earnings Preview

Redmond Asset Management Llc, which manages about $222.44 million and $229.91M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc Com (NYSE:HCA) by 5,874 shares to 11,645 shares, valued at $1.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dollar Tree Inc Com (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 4,311 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,020 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.79 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.78 earnings per share, down 17.02% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.94 per share. NTAP’s profit will be $180.79 million for 16.66 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual earnings per share reported by NetApp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 52.94% EPS growth.

Chicago Equity Partners Llc, which manages about $10.49B and $2.59 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nordstrom Inc (NYSE:JWN) by 8,595 shares to 24,010 shares, valued at $1.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zimmer Biomet Hldgs Inc (ZMH) by 8,440 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,815 shares, and has risen its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.77 in 2018Q4.

