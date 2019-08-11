As Applied Matls Com (AMAT) Stock Value Rose, Holder Redmond Asset Management Boosted Its Stake; Karyopharm Therapeutics (KPTI) Holder Franklin Resources Decreased Its Holding by $8.80 Million as Stock Rose

Franklin Resources Inc decreased its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (KPTI) by 97.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Franklin Resources Inc sold 1.76 million shares as the company’s stock rose 87.45% . The institutional investor held 38,861 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $227,000, down from 1.80 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Franklin Resources Inc who had been investing in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $548.62M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.85% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $8.86. About 1.29M shares traded. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) has declined 48.81% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.81% the S&P500. Some Historical KPTI News: 24/05/2018 – Karyopharm and Antengene Sign Exclusive License Agreement to Develop and Commercialize Selinexor, Eltanexor, Verdinexor and KPT; 31/05/2018 – Karyopharm to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 15/03/2018 – Karyopharm Therapeutics 4Q Loss/Shr 80c; 30/04/2018 – Karyopharm Announces Positive Top-Line Data From Phase 2b STORM Study Evaluating Selinexor in Patients With Penta-Refractory Multiple Myeloma; 30/04/2018 – KARYOPHARM’S SELINEXOR ACHIEVES ORR OF 25.4%, DOR 4.4 MONTHS; 15/03/2018 KARYOPHARM 4Q OPER EXPENSES $41.0M; 30/04/2018 – KARYOPHARM TO SEEK ACCELERATED APPROVAL, PLANS NDA FILING IN 2H; 10/04/2018 – KARYOPHARM THERAPEUTICS INC – EXPECTS TO REPORT TOP-LINE DATA FROM STORM STUDY AT END OF APRIL 2018; 10/04/2018 – KARYOPHARM THERAPEUTICS INC KPTI.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $19; 10/04/2018 – Karyopharm’s Selinexor Receives Fast Track Designation from FDA for the Treatment of Patients with Penta-Refractory Multiple

Redmond Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Applied Matls Inc Com (AMAT) by 36.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redmond Asset Management Llc bought 10,798 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.81% . The institutional investor held 40,660 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61 million, up from 29,862 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redmond Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Applied Matls Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.48% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $47.15. About 5.13 million shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has risen 3.05% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500.

More notable recent Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: LCII, AMAT, BSX – Nasdaq” on April 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Walmart And Alibaba Step To The Plate – Seeking Alpha” published on August 10, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Applied Materials Appoints Yvonne McGill to Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Applied Materials News: AMAT Stock Pops on $2.2B Kokusai Electric Deal – Nasdaq” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: INTC, ANET, AMAT – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 03, 2019.

Redmond Asset Management Llc, which manages about $222.44 million and $229.91 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp Com (NASDAQ:INTC) by 35,035 shares to 52,365 shares, valued at $2.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ambarella Inc Shs (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 8,145 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,738 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold AMAT shares while 263 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 232 raised stakes. 702.46 million shares or 2.06% less from 717.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 12,750 are held by Lvm Cap Mngmt Mi. Nuance Invests Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 2.8% or 1.36M shares. Lazard Asset Llc reported 0.29% stake. Thematic Prns Lc reported 1.73 million shares. Mariner Limited Liability Company owns 141,060 shares. M&T Bank & Trust Corporation holds 327,692 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Llc reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Newman Dignan And Sheerar Inc holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 7,210 shares. Mackay Shields Lc reported 451,814 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Nordea Invest Mgmt stated it has 1.07M shares. Hudson Bay Mgmt Lp invested in 0.01% or 14,100 shares. Bb&T holds 0.01% or 15,830 shares. Zeke Capital Limited Co owns 23,240 shares. Peddock Cap Advisors Limited Com invested in 0% or 56 shares. Axa holds 142,471 shares.

More notable recent Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “INVESTOR ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” on July 29, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Deadline Reminder: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc. – Business Wire” published on August 01, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “IMPORTANT INVESTOR REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100000 to Contact the Firm – Business Wire” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “KPTI INVESTOR ALERT: Hagens Berman Alerts Investors in Karyopharm Therapeutics (KPTI) Public Offerings to Possible Disclosure Violations – PRNewswire” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP Announces Securities Class Action Suit Filed Against Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. And Certain Of Its Senior Executives, Its Board Of Directors, And Underwriters Of Its April 2017 And May 2018 Stock Offerings – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Since February 25, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $7.75 million activity.

Franklin Resources Inc, which manages about $186.71 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 32,345 shares to 1.51 million shares, valued at $264.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Qiagen Nv by 264,863 shares in the quarter, for a total of 655,936 shares, and has risen its stake in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE).