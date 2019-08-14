As Applied Matls Com (AMAT) Stock Price Rose, Redmond Asset Management Increased Stake; As Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Price Rose, Altimeter Capital Management LP Raised Position

Altimeter Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 38.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altimeter Capital Management Lp bought 140,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 500,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.97M, up from 360,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altimeter Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 3.17% or $4.38 during the last trading session, reaching $133.76. About 13.30M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 12/04/2018 – StartMonday updates its CareerChain release plans; 16/05/2018 – The Azure Cloud Experts (TACE) Announces Availability of Microsoft Azure Premier Services as Enterprises Make Moving to the Pub; 05/04/2018 – Dream Jobs Take Flight With Allegiant’s New Careers Website; 10/04/2018 – PROS Announces Participation in Hannover Messe; 09/05/2018 – Esri ArcGIS Online Users Can Now Access ArcGIS Data in Microsoft Power BI; 26/04/2018 – Establishing work-life balance may be all the rage among employers right now, but it wasn’t a priority for Bill Gates during Microsoft’s early years. via @CNBCMakeIt; 20/04/2018 – Amazon, Microsoft, Intel, and Google are among 10 U.S. tech companies snapping up foreign-worker visas; 17/04/2018 – Merck Announces First Phase Three Studies for PCV-15 (V114) Its Investigational Pneumococcal Disease Vaccine; 16/03/2018 – MICROSOFT: WORKING ON UPDATES TO MAKE SKYPE MORE ACCESSIBLE; 16/04/2018 – Rapid Advances in Technology Outpacing Risk Management: Marsh/RIMS

Redmond Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Applied Matls Inc Com (AMAT) by 36.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redmond Asset Management Llc bought 10,798 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.81% . The institutional investor held 40,660 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61M, up from 29,862 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redmond Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Applied Matls Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.30% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $46.47. About 2.80M shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has risen 3.05% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500. Some Historical AMAT News: 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials 2Q Adj EPS $1.22; 29/05/2018 – Applied Materials at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – Applied Materials Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials 2Q Gross Margin 45.8%

Redmond Asset Management Llc, which manages about $222.44M and $229.91 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc Com (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 4,311 shares to 49,020 shares, valued at $5.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp Com (NASDAQ:INTC) by 35,035 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,365 shares, and cut its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc Com (NYSE:HCA).

Altimeter Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.35 billion and $2.92B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mongodb Inc by 109,484 shares to 140,000 shares, valued at $20.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Booking Hldgs Inc by 17,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 136,402 shares, and cut its stake in United Contl Hldgs Inc (Call) (NYSE:UAL).

