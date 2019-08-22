As Applied Matls Com (AMAT) Share Value Rose, Redmond Asset Management Upped Its Stake by $421,122; As Merck & Co (MRK) Share Price Rose, Reliance Trust Lowered Position

Redmond Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Applied Matls Inc Com (AMAT) by 36.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redmond Asset Management Llc bought 10,798 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.81% . The institutional investor held 40,660 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61M, up from 29,862 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redmond Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Applied Matls Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $47.01. About 493,051 shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has risen 3.05% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500. Some Historical AMAT News: 18/05/2018 – Applied Materials Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials 2Q EPS $1.09; 29/05/2018 – Applied Materials at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 11/05/2018 – Sentry Investments Adds Applied Materials, Exits Sensata: 13F; 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS MAINTAINS ANNUAL WFE TARGETS FOR 2018-19; 16/05/2018 – Applied Materials at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials Delivers Strong Year-On-Year Growth in Quarterly Revenue and Earnings Per Share; 07/03/2018 Applied Materials Receives Intel’s Preferred Quality Supplier Award; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials Sees 3Q Adj EPS $1.13-Adj EPS $1.21; 18/05/2018 – Applied Materials Records Highest COGS in Over 28 Years

Reliance Trust decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 4.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reliance Trust sold 3,930 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 85,769 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.13M, down from 89,699 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reliance Trust who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $222.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $86.89. About 432,433 shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 12/03/2018 – ADXS, $AZN.GB: $ADXS Announces Clinical Hold in Axalimogene Filolisbac Phase 1/2 Combination Study with AstraZeneca’s IMFINZI® (Durvalumab) – ! $AZN.GB $ADXS; 16/05/2018 – Merck:Evidence Continues to Support the Role of KEYTRUDA as a Foundational Treatment for Many Types of Cancer; 25/04/2018 – MERCK LOSES BID TO REVIVE $200 MILLION VERDICT AGAINST GILEAD; 11/05/2018 – eFFECTOR Initiates Randomized Dosing in Phase 2 Checkpoint Combination Trial of eFT508 and Avelumab in Colorectal Cancer; 30/03/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 019555 Company: MERCK SHARP DOHME; 06/04/2018 – MERCK KGAA’S EVOBRUTINIB MEETS PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN MS STUDY; 10/05/2018 – PHARMACEUTICALS : CITIGROUP SAYS PREFER ASTRAZENECA, MERCK KGAA AND BAYER IN EUROPE; 18/04/2018 – Merck KGaA Has Been Exploring Options for Consumer Health Unit; 30/04/2018 – Merck Has Submitted Keytruda Combination For FDA Approval — MarketWatch; 16/04/2018 – Dow rises more than 200 points after Syria fears ease, Merck gains

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold AMAT shares while 263 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 232 raised stakes. 702.46 million shares or 2.06% less from 717.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 0.27% or 51,014 shares in its portfolio. Price T Rowe Md reported 21.12 million shares. Retirement System Of Alabama accumulated 442,081 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.52% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 926,909 shares. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada owns 3.56 million shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Advisor Prns Ltd Liability Company accumulated 27,941 shares. 810,793 are owned by Proshare Advsrs Limited Com. 84,691 are owned by Piedmont Advsrs. Beech Hill Advsrs Inc invested 2.51% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Maryland-based Profund Limited Liability has invested 0.24% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Hrt Limited Liability Company holds 0.1% or 16,117 shares. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Deutsche State Bank Ag has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Destination Wealth Management stated it has 0.02% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Gemmer Asset Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) or 1,313 shares.

More notable recent Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Applied Materials (AMAT) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Is Applied Materials (AMAT) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” published on July 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Pleased About The CEO Pay At Applied Materials, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:AMAT) – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Applied Materials (AMAT) Q3 Earnings & Revenues Top Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Applied Materials to Participate in Citi Global Technology Conference – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Redmond Asset Management Llc, which manages about $222.44 million and $229.91 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Markel Corp Holding Co (NYSE:MKL) by 656 shares to 5,478 shares, valued at $5.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hca Healthcare Inc Com (NYSE:HCA) by 5,874 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,645 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp Com (NASDAQ:INTC).

More notable recent Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wall Street Breakfast: Policymakers Stroll To Jackson Hole – Seeking Alpha” on August 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Merck & Co., Inc.’s (NYSE:MRK) CEO Being Overpaid? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Record Stock Buybacks Fueled by Debt and Cash – Yahoo Finance” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Merck’s Keytruda Gets A Double Dose Of Positive News – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Has Attractive Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Family Cap Tru owns 20,232 shares. Daiwa Sb Investments Limited accumulated 0.05% or 3,050 shares. Capstone Financial Advsrs reported 0.05% stake. Haverford Trust Com holds 0.81% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 523,884 shares. 5,030 were reported by Weatherstone. United Asset Strategies Inc holds 4,969 shares. Viking Fund Mgmt Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.33% or 16,000 shares. Hallmark Inc accumulated 42,543 shares or 0.39% of the stock. Btr Capital Mgmt accumulated 134,593 shares. Pure Financial Advisors owns 0.3% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 19,148 shares. Aimz Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.59% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 10,398 shares. Roosevelt Investment Grp Inc has invested 0.03% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Cap Interest Investors accumulated 35.69 million shares or 1.28% of the stock. Birmingham Capital Management Al has 2.5% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Pettyjohn Wood And White stated it has 28,403 shares or 0.77% of all its holdings.