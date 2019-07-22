As Applied Matls (Call) (AMAT) Stock Rose, Laurion Capital Management LP Has Decreased Its Position; Peavine Capital Management Lowered Its Position in Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) by $5.11 Million as Stock Price Declined

Peavine Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) by 90.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peavine Capital Management Llc sold 124,542 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.91% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 13,043 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $535,000, down from 137,585 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peavine Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Western Alliance Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.81B market cap company. The stock increased 3.44% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $46. About 1.90 million shares traded or 157.65% up from the average. Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) has declined 27.35% since July 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.78% the S&P500. Some Historical WAL News: 18/04/2018 – S&PGR Revises Western Alliance Bank Otlk To Pos, Affirms Rtgs; 19/04/2018 – WESTERN ALLIANCE 1Q EPS 96C; 18/04/2018 – Correction to Stock Symbol for Press Release: S&PGR Revises Western Alliance Bank Otlk To Pos, Affirms Rtgs; 09/05/2018 – ADESTO TECHNOLOGIES CORP – ADESTO TERMINATED ITS FORMER CREDIT FACILITY WITH WESTERN ALLIANCE BANK; 19/04/2018 – Western Alliance Bancorp 1Q EPS 96c; 18/04/2018 – S&P REVISES WESTERN ALLIANCE BANK OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 20/04/2018 – Western Alliance Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Western Alliance Reports First Quarter 2018 Financial Performance; 22/03/2018 – Western Alliance Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – Rep. Ryan: Prague, Day One: Solidarity of Western Alliance, Stronger U.S.-Czech Ties

Laurion Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Applied Matls Inc (Call) (AMAT) by 54.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Laurion Capital Management Lp sold 233,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.59% with the market. The hedge fund held 195,100 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.74 million, down from 428,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Laurion Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Applied Matls Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $47.81. About 9.42 million shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has declined 24.90% since July 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical AMAT News: 26/03/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC AMAT.O : INSTINET RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $65; 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC AMAT.O QUARTERLY GAAP SHR $1.09; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials Sags on Weaker Revenue Outlook — Barron’s Blog; 19/04/2018 – Applied Materials Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 23/03/2018 – Applied Materials Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 18/05/2018 – Tech Today: Square Unzettled, Debating AMAT, Google’s 60 Minutes — Barron’s Blog; 16/05/2018 – Applied Materials at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 18/05/2018 – Applied Materials Stokes Analyst Fears of Slowing Display Market; 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC AMAT.O QUARTERLY NON-GAAP SHR $1.22; 17/05/2018 – Chip gear maker Applied Materials reports 29 pct rise in revenue

More notable recent Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Fretlink Looks To Eliminate The Spot Market By Streamlining Digital Load Matching – Benzinga” on July 19, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Western Alliance Sees Huge Deposit Growth – The Motley Fool” published on April 22, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Ecommerce Causes Last-Mile Networks To Creep Closer To Consumers – Benzinga” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Inside Walmart’s Year-Long Project To Be A Shipper Of Choice – Benzinga” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Southern California Supermarket Workers Vote To Authorize Strike – Benzinga” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 2 insider sales for $88,108 activity. Another trade for 2,500 shares valued at $113,125 was bought by BOYD WILLIAM S. MCAUSLAN ROBERT REOCH also sold $92,000 worth of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold WAL shares while 84 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 84.00 million shares or 1.50% less from 85.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 5,631 were accumulated by Aimz Advisors Lc. Hanson Mcclain Inc holds 0% or 8 shares. 56,802 were accumulated by Pnc Fincl Services Group Inc. Raymond James Assoc reported 66,984 shares stake. Arrowstreet Capital LP stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Bokf Na accumulated 15,184 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa stated it has 105,660 shares. Proshare Limited Liability Company owns 12,313 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Highland Cap LP invested 0.19% in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 151,796 shares in its portfolio. Prudential Inc holds 0% or 18,063 shares. Los Angeles Capital Mngmt Equity Rech owns 921,950 shares. Marshall Wace Llp holds 294,696 shares. First Trust Advsrs Limited Partnership holds 197,526 shares. Epoch Partners Incorporated has 0.12% invested in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL).

Peavine Capital Management Llc, which manages about $210.00M and $234.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IEF) by 25,950 shares to 749,878 shares, valued at $79.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Laurion Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.98 billion and $7.45B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Amer Corp (Call) (NYSE:BAC) by 1.27 million shares to 1.35M shares, valued at $37.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Phillips 66 (Call) (NYSE:PSX) by 381,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 383,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (Put) (NASDAQ:COST).

More notable recent Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Micron, Nike, FedEx, Applied Materials and Apple are part of Zacks Earnings Preview – Nasdaq” on June 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Bear of the Day: Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (ICHR) – Nasdaq” published on July 09, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Is Semiconductor Short Interest Signaling Higher Highs? – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Spotlight On Semis – Seeking Alpha” published on July 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 07/01/2019: PPSI, KKR, AMAT, JKS, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Analysts await Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) to report earnings on August, 15. They expect $0.70 EPS, down 41.67% or $0.50 from last year’s $1.2 per share. AMAT’s profit will be $655.27M for 17.08 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual EPS reported by Applied Materials, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.