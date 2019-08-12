As Applied Matls (Call) (AMAT) Stock Price Rose, Arrowgrass Capital Partners LP Has Lowered by $975,000 Its Holding; As Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) Market Valuation Declined, J Goldman & Company LP Boosted by $31.84 Million Its Stake

J Goldman & Company Lp increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) by 884.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. J Goldman & Company Lp bought 442,249 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The hedge fund held 492,249 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.66M, up from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. J Goldman & Company Lp who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.07% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $61.17. About 2.65 million shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 07/05/2018 – Cognizant’s first-quarter revenue rises 10 percent; 14/03/2018 – Cognizant Launches $300 Million Accelerated Share Repurchase; 17/05/2018 – Cognizant Recognized as Market Leader in Internet of Things Services by Research and Advisory Firm ISG; 27/03/2018 – The Hindu: I-T dept freezes bank accounts of Cognizant; 15/05/2018 – CEO D’Souza Gifts 325 Of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp; 16/04/2018 – Leading Indian Life Insurers Partner with Cognizant to Develop Industry-Wide Blockchain Solution for Secure Data-Sharing and Im; 03/04/2018 – Indian court orders tax dept to lift freeze on Cognizant’s funds; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT SAYS HIGH COURT LIFTS ATTACHMENT OF CTSH ACCOUNTS; 27/03/2018 – Cognizant Named Adobe’s 2017 Delivery Quality Partner of the Year; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant cuts profit forecast due to tax hit

Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Applied Matls Inc (Call) (AMAT) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.81% . The hedge fund held 75,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.98M, down from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Applied Matls Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $46.46. About 6.33M shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has risen 3.05% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.56, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold CTSH shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 305 raised stakes. 483.05 million shares or 0.21% more from 482.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 245,606 were reported by Pnc Financial Services. Yacktman Asset Mgmt LP has invested 1.21% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia Trust holds 3,945 shares. Citigroup has invested 0.06% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Johnson Fincl Grp Inc Inc has 0.01% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 2,327 shares. South Dakota-based Dorsey & Whitney Trust Co Limited has invested 0.11% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Btc Cap has invested 0.7% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). 41,740 were accumulated by First Merchants. Huntington Commercial Bank holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 20,820 shares. 168,455 were accumulated by Bb&T Ltd Liability Com. 8,356 are owned by Financial. Indiana-based First Financial In has invested 0.74% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Adirondack Tru owns 700 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Ohio-based Strs Ohio has invested 0.1% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Tdam Usa Inc reported 5,072 shares.

J Goldman & Company Lp, which manages about $1.17 billion and $1.77B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Landec Corp (NASDAQ:LNDC) by 34,595 shares to 46,457 shares, valued at $570,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Axalta Coating Sys Ltd (Call) by 516,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 227,500 shares, and cut its stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G).

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $1.16 million activity.

Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $14.76B and $3.39B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (Put) (NYSE:SLB) by 155,000 shares to 230,000 shares, valued at $10.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 3,806 shares in the quarter, for a total of 78,806 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold AMAT shares while 263 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 232 raised stakes. 702.46 million shares or 2.06% less from 717.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massachusetts Fin Communication Ma invested 0.01% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Ubs Asset Americas stated it has 5.04M shares. Oakbrook Investments Limited Liability Company holds 1% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 414,772 shares. Chilton Com Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 6,982 shares. Diligent Ltd Llc invested 0.4% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Oakworth Capital holds 1,473 shares. Martingale Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.06% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Moody Bancorp Division owns 0% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 874 shares. Barbara Oil invested 0.24% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Envestnet Asset Mngmt holds 0.02% or 403,038 shares. Bb&T has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Epoch Invest Prtnrs reported 8.20 million shares. Creative Planning holds 0.01% or 69,811 shares. Van Eck has invested 0.49% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Park Avenue Securities Ltd Com owns 6,063 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) to report earnings on August, 15 after the close. They expect $0.70 EPS, down 41.67% or $0.50 from last year’s $1.2 per share. AMAT’s profit will be $655.27M for 16.59 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual EPS reported by Applied Materials, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.