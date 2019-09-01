As Applied Matls (AMAT) Valuation Rose, Holder Westfield Capital Management Company LP Has Lowered Its Holding by $15.31 Million; As Freeport (FCX) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Masters Capital Management Has Increased Its Position

Westfield Capital Management Company Lp decreased its stake in Applied Matls Inc (AMAT) by 14.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westfield Capital Management Company Lp sold 392,511 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.81% . The institutional investor held 2.25 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $89.40M, down from 2.65M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westfield Capital Management Company Lp who had been investing in Applied Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.04B market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $48.02. About 7.82 million shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has risen 3.05% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500.

Masters Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Freeport (FCX) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Masters Capital Management Llc bought 1.00 million shares as the company’s stock declined 5.55% . The hedge fund held 2.00 million shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.78 million, up from 1.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Masters Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Freeport for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $9.19. About 11.78 million shares traded. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) has declined 31.22% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.22% the S&P500. Some Historical FCX News: 23/05/2018 – INDONESIA’S SOE MINISTER SOEMARNO COMMENTS ON FREEPORT DEAL; 12/04/2018 – Praxair Starts Up Gas Supply to New World-Scale Yara Freeport LLC Ammonia Plant; 24/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Freeport-McMoRan’s IDR at ‘BB+’; Outlook Negative; 11/04/2018 – REG-Yara and BASF open world-scale ammonia plant in Freeport, Texas; 22/05/2018 – Rio Tinto Says Talks With Inalum, Freeport on Grasberg Sale Ongoing; 24/04/2018 – Materials Down After Freeport Earnings – Materials Roundup; 21/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282598 – BASF FREEPORT SITE; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT SAYS IT LOOKS FORWARD TO REACHING ACCORD IN INDONESIA; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT HAS 6 MONTHS TO DISCUSS INDONESIAN ENVIRONMENT RULES; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT: INDONESIA DIVESTMENT BY RIO WOULD BE `VERY POSITIVE’

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.91 in 2018Q4.

Masters Capital Management Llc, which manages about $652.61 million and $1.87 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Transenterix Inc (NYSEMKT:TRXC) by 300,850 shares to 1.45M shares, valued at $3.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Transocean Ltd (Call) (NYSE:RIG) by 279,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.72 million shares, and cut its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC).

Since June 6, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $2.27 million activity. 172,000 Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) shares with value of $1.74M were bought by ADKERSON RICHARD C.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.79 in 2018Q4.