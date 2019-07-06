As Applied Matls (AMAT) Stock Rose, Shareholder Macquarie Group LTD Has Cut Its Stake by $9.18 Million; Aristotle Capital Management Has Cut Kroger Co (KR) Holding by $93.63 Million

Macquarie Group Ltd decreased its stake in Applied Matls Inc (AMAT) by 6.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Macquarie Group Ltd sold 235,269 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 3.28M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $130.22M, down from 3.52M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd who had been investing in Applied Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.54% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $43.98. About 6.62 million shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has declined 24.90% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical AMAT News: 19/04/2018 – Applied Materials Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS MAINTAINS ANNUAL WFE TARGETS FOR 2018-19; 18/05/2018 – Applied Materials Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials 2Q Net $1.13B; 15/05/2018 – APPALOOSA ADDED LRCX, WFC, UBS, AMAT, KNX IN 1Q: 13F; 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC AMAT.O QUARTERLY NON-GAAP SHR $1.22; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials 2Q Gross Margin 45.8%; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials Delivers Strong Year-On-Year Growth in Quarterly Revenue and Earnings Per Share; 30/04/2018 – Delaware US Growth Adds Applied Materials, Exits Celgene; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials 2Q Adj EPS $1.22

Aristotle Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Kroger Co (KR) by 35.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristotle Capital Management Llc sold 3.90M shares as the company’s stock declined 12.95% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 7.09M shares of the food chains company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $174.38 million, down from 10.99 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristotle Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Kroger Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $21.75. About 5.63 million shares traded. The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) has risen 1.94% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.49% the S&P500. Some Historical KR News: 08/03/2018 – KROGER: STORE BRANDS HIT $20.9 BILLION IN SALES; 08/03/2018 – KROGER CO – IDENTICAL SUPERMARKET SALES, WITHOUT FUEL, OF 1.5% IN THE FOURTH QUARTER OF 2017; 08/03/2018 – KROGER: HIGHER LABOR COSTS DROVE UP EXPENSES; 09/03/2018 – Kroger Cincinnati/Dayton Associates Ratify New Contract with UFCW 75; 17/05/2018 – KROGER CFO MIKE SCHLOTMAN SPEAKS AT BMO CONFERENCE; 12/03/2018 – Instacart Expands Kroger Partnership Amid Amazon Squeeze; 23/04/2018 – KROGER SAYS ABOUT $546M REMAINS OF BUYBACK ANNOUNCED MARCH 15; 17/05/2018 – Kroger, Online Supermarket Ocado Enter Online Shopping Partnershi; 20/04/2018 – Kroger: After-Tax Proceeds of Deal Total $1.7 Billion; 17/05/2018 – U.S grocer Kroger signs deal to use Ocado’s home delivery tech

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold AMAT shares while 263 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 232 raised stakes. 702.46 million shares or 2.06% less from 717.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Calamos Advsrs Ltd Co holds 1.54 million shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. Putnam Investments Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Quantres Asset accumulated 60,100 shares. Fund Management Sa has invested 0.15% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Grassi Investment Management accumulated 1.83% or 312,060 shares. Private Advsr stated it has 190,461 shares. Greenleaf invested in 14,108 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Ci Invests reported 1.87 million shares or 0.42% of all its holdings. Cypress Asset Mgmt Tx invested 0.36% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Goldman Sachs reported 0.09% stake. Whitnell & Company holds 5,188 shares. Comerica Savings Bank owns 196,005 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Kentucky Retirement invested 0.16% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Virtu Financial Lc stated it has 27,661 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Covenant Multifamily Offices Limited Co reported 520 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Macquarie Group Ltd, which manages about $58.63B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 700 shares to 30,772 shares, valued at $17.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Duke Energy Corp New (NYSE:DUK) by 13,143 shares in the quarter, for a total of 273,326 shares, and has risen its stake in Rpt Realty.

Analysts await Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) to report earnings on August, 15. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, down 41.67% or $0.50 from last year’s $1.2 per share. AMAT’s profit will be $655.28 million for 15.71 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual earnings per share reported by Applied Materials, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Product Expansion to Aid Applied Materials (AMAT) Q1 Earnings – Nasdaq” on February 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/01/2019: PPSI, KKR, AMAT, JKS, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on July 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “MOAT, GWRE, GIS, AMAT: Large Outflows Detected at ETF – Nasdaq” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Monday Sector Leaders: Technology & Communications, Industrial – Nasdaq” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: INTC, ANET, AMAT – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold KR shares while 223 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 628.01 million shares or 2.17% less from 641.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ontario – Canada-based Mackenzie Fincl has invested 0.09% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Pinnacle Fincl Prtn holds 0.06% of its portfolio in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) for 28,512 shares. Stephens Inc Ar reported 106,218 shares. Fincl Services holds 0% of its portfolio in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) for 769 shares. Captrust Financial Advisors holds 3,464 shares. Deutsche Bancshares Ag holds 3.92M shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Peapack Gladstone stated it has 10,128 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 300,186 are owned by Aviva Public Ltd Liability. 665,312 were reported by Chevy Chase Trust. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc accumulated 5.88 million shares. First Bankshares Of Hutchinson holds 95,136 shares. 194,412 were accumulated by Gulf Bancorporation (Uk) Ltd. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Limited Co has 1.57 million shares for 5.37% of their portfolio. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Mgmt Limited Com holds 0.03% or 17,579 shares. Fjarde Ap reported 0.07% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR).

Aristotle Capital Management Llc, which manages about $7.10 billion and $16.83 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF) by 223,436 shares to 4.22M shares, valued at $344.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Shinsei Bank Ltd Spons Adr (SKLKY) by 445,494 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.61 million shares, and has risen its stake in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR).

Since June 30, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $107,437 activity.

More notable recent The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Microchip Technology Incorporated (MCHP) – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Fears Related To Kroger Stock Are Overstated – Seeking Alpha” published on June 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “3 Things Kroger Wants Investors to Know – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Here’s My Top Dividend Stock to Buy in July – Motley Fool” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Why We Sold Our Option Premium In Kroger – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 06, 2019.