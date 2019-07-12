As Applied Matls (AMAT) Stock Rose, Shareholder Global Thematic Partners Has Cut Its Position by $26.87 Million; Voloridge Investment Management Increased Its Kimberly Clark (KMB) Stake by $1.24 Million; Stock Rose

Global Thematic Partners Llc decreased its stake in Applied Matls Inc (AMAT) by 28.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Global Thematic Partners Llc sold 688,917 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.73 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $68.75 million, down from 2.42 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Global Thematic Partners Llc who had been investing in Applied Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.40B market cap company. The stock increased 2.40% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $46.37. About 4.23M shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has declined 24.90% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical AMAT News: 14/05/2018 – LANSDOWNE REDUCED JPM, BAC, PYPL, AMAT, GOOGL IN 1Q: 13F; 17/05/2018 – Chip gear maker Applied Materials reports 29 pct rise in revenue; 23/03/2018 – Applied Materials Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 07/03/2018 – Applied Materials Receives lntel’s Preferred Quality Supplier Award; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials Predicts Sales Short of Rally’s Expectations; 11/05/2018 – Sentry Investments Adds Applied Materials, Exits Sensata: 13F; 30/04/2018 – Delaware US Growth Adds Applied Materials, Exits Celgene; 26/04/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC CEO LISA SU SAYS BLOCKCHAIN IS A GOOD TECHNOLOGY BUT IS A DISTRACTION IN THE SHORT TERM – CNBC; 16/05/2018 – Applied Materials at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 18/05/2018 – Applied Materials Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average

Voloridge Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB) by 135.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Voloridge Investment Management Llc bought 10,042 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 17,466 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.16M, up from 7,424 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Voloridge Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Kimberly Clark Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $138.34. About 384,373 shares traded. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 22.78% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.35% the S&P500. Some Historical KMB News: 24/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Mexico Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK DE MEXICO ANNOUNCES A MXN3B TERM LOAN AGREEMENT; 11/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK NAMES AARON POWELL HEAD OF K-C PROFESSIONAL; 11/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK REPORTS EXECUTIVE LEADERSHIP CHANGES; 03/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK DE MEXICO INFORMS ON ANTITRUST INVESTIGATION; 15/05/2018 – Panagora Adds Aptiv, Exits Visteon, Cuts Kimberly-Clark: 13F; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Expects Restructuring Charges of $1.35B-$1.5B by End of 2020; 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK GAINED OVERALL MARKET SHARE IN N. AMERICA IN 1Q; 22/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark to Expand Production at its North Carolina Nonwovens Plant; 08/03/2018 – lntelex Technologies Appoints Scott Gaddis as Health & Safety Practice Leader, EHSQ Content Strategy

Global Thematic Partners Llc, which manages about $12.76B and $2.15 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (NYSE:EL) by 99,587 shares to 263,873 shares, valued at $43.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Crispr Therapeutics Ag by 20,045 shares in the quarter, for a total of 468,525 shares, and has risen its stake in Makemytrip Limited Mauritius (NASDAQ:MMYT).

More notable recent Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “What Happened in the Stock Market Today – Nasdaq” on July 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Q2 Earnings Season Preview – Nasdaq” published on June 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Excited About Applied Materials, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:AMAT) 48% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance” on May 05, 2019. More interesting news about Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Bear of the Day: Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (ICHR) – Nasdaq” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Applied Materials Enables Emerging Memories for the Internet of Things and Cloud Computing – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold AMAT shares while 263 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 232 raised stakes. 702.46 million shares or 2.06% less from 717.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Hawaiian Bankshares has 0.11% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Etrade Capital Lc reported 0.01% stake. Capital Fund Management owns 0.15% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 516,553 shares. Martingale Asset Limited Partnership invested in 0.06% or 133,650 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt Incorporated invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). 24,186 were accumulated by Lingohr & Partner Asset Mgmt Gmbh. Telemus Ltd Company holds 96,163 shares. 55,504 are owned by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Sys. American Intll Group Incorporated holds 410,359 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. 1.48M were accumulated by Fred Alger Management. Deutsche Bankshares Ag reported 7.65M shares stake. Ally Financial holds 0.26% or 35,000 shares in its portfolio. Goodman Corp invested 3.82% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Korea Inv Corporation invested in 0.12% or 685,345 shares. Eqis Capital Mngmt holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 22,485 shares.

Analysts await Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) to report earnings on August, 15. They expect $0.70 EPS, down 41.67% or $0.50 from last year’s $1.2 per share. AMAT’s profit will be $655.21 million for 16.56 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual EPS reported by Applied Materials, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Kimberly-Clark Names Alison Lewis as Chief Growth Officer – PRNewswire” on July 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Kimberly-Clark +5% after earnings topper – Seeking Alpha” published on April 22, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Depend® Encourages Consumers to Be There for All of Life’s Moments, Perfect or Not – PRNewswire” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Kimberly-Clark Issues Annual Report on Sustainability – PRNewswire” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Much Of Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold KMB shares while 378 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 239.07 million shares or 3.02% less from 246.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Macroview Invest Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 24 shares. National Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon Corporation owns 0.17% invested in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) for 4.85M shares. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Regentatlantic Capital Limited Company has 0.03% invested in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Shelton Capital Mngmt holds 1,874 shares. Covington Capital Mngmt holds 0.01% or 1,300 shares. Aviva Public Limited Com holds 130,068 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. 19,795 are owned by Cognios Cap Ltd Llc. Illinois-based Old Republic Corporation has invested 2.05% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Azimuth Management Limited Liability Com, a Michigan-based fund reported 74,109 shares. Monarch Mngmt holds 5,393 shares. 1,891 are owned by Cadinha & Limited Liability Company. Los Angeles Mngmt And Equity Research has 0.11% invested in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Cornerstone stated it has 0.01% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Hartford Management stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB).