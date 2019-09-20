As Applied Matls (AMAT) Stock Rose, Nuance Investments Lowered Its Position; Disney (DIS) Share Value Rose While Notis-Mcconarty Edward Increased by $911,423 Its Holding

Nuance Investments Llc decreased its stake in Applied Matls Inc (AMAT) by 82.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuance Investments Llc sold 1.12 million shares as the company’s stock rose 13.81% . The institutional investor held 238,602 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.72M, down from 1.36 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuance Investments Llc who had been investing in Applied Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $50.96. About 6.81 million shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has risen 3.05% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500. Some Historical AMAT News: 15/05/2018 – APPALOOSA ADDED LRCX, WFC, UBS, AMAT, KNX IN 1Q: 13F; 23/04/2018 – DJ Applied Materials Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMAT); 30/04/2018 – Delaware US Growth Adds Applied Materials, Exits Celgene; 26/03/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC AMAT.O : INSTINET RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $65; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials Sags on Weaker Revenue Outlook — Barron’s Blog; 18/05/2018 – Applied Materials Stokes Analyst Fears of Slowing Display Market; 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC AMAT.O QUARTERLY NON-GAAP SHR $1.22; 17/04/2018 – West Coast Financial Adds Applied Materials: 13F; 16/05/2018 – Applied Materials at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials 2Q Net $1.13B

Notis-Mcconarty Edward increased its stake in Disney (DIS) by 46.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Notis-Mcconarty Edward bought 6,557 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 20,727 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.89 million, up from 14,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Notis-Mcconarty Edward who had been investing in Disney for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $232.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $132.27. About 22.63 million shares traded or 165.08% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 09/05/2018 – CMO Today: Disney Upbeat on Fox Deal; Facebook Management Reshuffle; Google I/O Announcements; 29/05/2018 – Jeffrey C. McCracken: Disney lines up financing in case Fox board demands cash; 19/04/2018 – SKY SKYB.L CEO SAYS “NO INTEREST” IN RUNNING WPP; 16/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC FOXA.O – FOX CEO JAMES MURDOCH TO QUIT AFTER DISNEY DEAL TO PURSUE SOMETHING OF HIS OWN; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY `MARY POPPINS’ REBOOT STARS MERYL STREEP, DICK VAN DYKE; 17/05/2018 – Lionsgate: Former Disney Executive Erin Westerman Named EVP of Production; 26/03/2018 – Non-photo Personalized Gifts Market in the US 2018-2022 with Key Players CafePress, Disney, Hallmark Licensing, Shutterfly and Things Remembered Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/05/2018 – Disney said its strong performance was helped by Marvel’s “Black Panther,” which helped drive 21 percent year-over-year revenue growth for its studio business; 15/03/2018 – SKY – AGREEMENT RELATES TO DISCLOSURE OF INFORMATION FOR PURPOSE OF ENABLING 21CF AND DISNEY TO ASSESS AND, IF NECESSARY, OBTAIN CERTAIN ANTITRUST APPROVALS; 13/05/2018 – Rapid TV News: Raven’s Home returns to Disney Channel for the summer

Analysts await Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $0.76 EPS, down 21.65% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.97 per share. AMAT’s profit will be $696.53 million for 16.76 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by Applied Materials, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.70% EPS growth.

