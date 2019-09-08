As Applied Matls (AMAT) Stock Price Rose, Telemus Capital Lifted by $2.34 Million Its Stake; 13D Management Has Upped Its Trinity Inds (TRN) Holding by $456,393

Telemus Capital Llc increased its stake in Applied Matls Inc (AMAT) by 165.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telemus Capital Llc bought 59,902 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.81% . The institutional investor held 96,163 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.81M, up from 36,261 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telemus Capital Llc who had been investing in Applied Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $50.1. About 6.91 million shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has risen 3.05% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500. Some Historical AMAT News: 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC – QUARTERLY REVENUE OF $4.57 BLN, UP 29 PERCENT YEAR OVER YEAR; 30/04/2018 – Delaware US Growth Adds Applied Materials, Exits Celgene; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials 2Q Gross Margin 45.8%; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials 2Q Adj EPS $1.22; 18/05/2018 – Tech Today: Square Unzettled, Debating AMAT, Google’s 60 Minutes — Barron’s Blog; 18/05/2018 – Applied Materials Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 18/05/2018 – Applied Materials Records Highest COGS in Over 28 Years; 18/05/2018 – Applied Materials Stokes Analyst Fears of Slowing Display Market; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials 2Q Net $1.13B; 15/05/2018 – APPALOOSA ADDED LRCX, WFC, UBS, AMAT, KNX IN 1Q: 13F

13D Management Llc increased its stake in Trinity Inds Inc (TRN) by 4.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 13D Management Llc bought 21,733 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.47% . The institutional investor held 534,520 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.57M, up from 512,787 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 13D Management Llc who had been investing in Trinity Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.54% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $18.19. About 1.44 million shares traded or 12.99% up from the average. Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) has declined 27.17% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.17% the S&P500. Some Historical TRN News: 10/05/2018 – Trinity Exploration Swings to 2017 Profit, Production Drops; 19/04/2018 – Trinity Debt Risk Falls 4 Levels in Bloomberg Model; 09/05/2018 – Trinity Investments, Walton Street Capital and Oaktree Capital Management Acquire the Hilton Los Cabos Beach & Golf Resort; 05/03/2018 – Trinity Mirror rebrands as […]; 18/04/2018 – TRINITY LTD 0891.HK – QIU CHENRAN AND KELVIN HO CHEUK YIN HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS AN EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR; 09/05/2018 – AndMark and Trinity Make the Move into Another New State; 26/03/2018 – TRINITY FY REVENUE HK$1.7B; 23/04/2018 – TRINITY INDUSTRIES INC – TO REDEEM ALL OF OUTSTANDING 3; 24/04/2018 – Trinity Mirror Acquisition of Rival Newspapers to Face Further Scrutiny; 15/05/2018 – TRINITY INDUSTRIES, INTRODUCES SPIN-OFF CO. NAME OF ARCOSA,,:

Telemus Capital Llc, which manages about $2.42B and $1.32 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 4,306 shares to 95,978 shares, valued at $7.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 3,780 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,137 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold AMAT shares while 263 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 232 raised stakes. 702.46 million shares or 2.06% less from 717.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nordea Investment owns 1.07M shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. 5,093 were reported by Plante Moran Fincl Advsr Lc. Mutual Of America Mngmt holds 0.07% or 126,942 shares. Principal Fincl Gp stated it has 3.62 million shares. Kentucky Retirement Sys Insur Tru Fund accumulated 18,876 shares. Kelly Lawrence W & Associate Ca invested in 98,805 shares or 0.71% of the stock. Horizon Limited Liability owns 5,811 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Van Eck Associate Corporation accumulated 2.50M shares. Franklin Res accumulated 0.05% or 2.56 million shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 0.11% or 280,571 shares. Hartford Invest Management Company stated it has 0.12% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Paloma Prtnrs Management holds 0.24% or 243,969 shares in its portfolio. Peoples Fincl Ser reported 1,000 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. State Of Wisconsin Board invested in 1.48M shares. Westfield Cap Mgmt Comm Ltd Partnership holds 0.68% or 2.25 million shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.15, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 37 investors sold TRN shares while 112 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 110.07 million shares or 6.79% less from 118.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Personal Finance has 2,000 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Canada Pension Plan Inv Board has invested 0.01% in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN). The Tennessee-based Southernsun Asset Mgmt has invested 3.82% in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN). Mirae Asset Global stated it has 76,638 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, Tokio Marine Asset Mgmt Ltd has 0.07% invested in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) for 16,800 shares. Moreover, Cwm Limited Liability has 0% invested in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) for 200 shares. Greenwood Gearhart reported 1.1% of its portfolio in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN). Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Lc reported 117,437 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. D E Shaw & reported 982,362 shares. Mason Street Advisors invested in 0.03% or 70,909 shares. Moreover, Federated Investors Pa has 0% invested in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN). National Bank Of Mellon Corp, a New York-based fund reported 2.27M shares. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Mgmt Llc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) for 16,869 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys, Florida-based fund reported 214,392 shares. Jane Street Grp Ltd Liability owns 25,724 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.